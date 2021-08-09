As [Joshua Bird] began his foray into the world of film photography, he was taken back by the old technology’s sheer hunger for light. Improvised lighting solutions yielded mixed results, and he soon realized he needed a true camera flash. However, all the options he found online were large and bulky; larger than the camera itself in some cases. To borrow his words, “[he] didn’t exactly want to show up to parties looking like the paparazzi”. So, he set about creating his own compact flash.
Impressed by the small size and simple operation of disposable camera flashes, [Joshua] lifted a module out of an old Fuji and based his design around it. An existing schematic allowed him to attach the firing circuitry to his Canon’s hot shoe without the risk of putting the capacitor’s 300 volts through the camera. With that done, he just had to model a 3D-printed case for the whole project and assemble it, using a few more parts from the donor disposable.
Of course, as it came from a camera that was supposed to be thrown in the trash, this flash was only designed for a specific shutter speed, aperture, and film. Bulkier off-the-shelf flashes have more settings available and are more capable in a variety of environments. But [Joshua] built exactly what he needed. He now has a sleek, low-profile external flash that works great in intimate settings. We’re excited to see the photographic results.
This is not the first photography hacker we’ve seen breathe new life into disposable flashes. Some people see far more than a piece of camera equipment in old flashes, though, with aesthetically stunning results.
[via reddit]
7 thoughts on “Custom Camera Flash Is Built For Stealth”
When I was into film photography back in the ’80’s I found that the greatest improvement to my flash photography was to use a slave flash pointed usually at the ceiling, it gave far more natural illumination.
It’s quite an easy hack to take an existing (bulky) flashgun and add a slave trigger (which I did myself back in the day), then the big flashgun can be left somewhere in the room while you ‘work the room’ with your camera with small flash.
The build is really nice, but you will soon learn all the reasons why proper flashes are large and bulky.
– flash is too close to lens, you will get red eyes effect
– flash is too close to lens, there will be no enough shades and images will look flat
– flash area is small, shade edges will be too sharp
– this flash is too weak for larger distances (but for rooms it might be enough)
However, there is one thing where this flash will be perfect: for triggering slave flash. Now get a proper large flash, and build a slave flash trigger. :-)
O, and when you get a large flash, to get better smoother shades, take a sheet of paper and a peace of duck tape, and make a bouncer for the flash.
agreed, I still have my big flash from decades ago, and still use it. Get it a either a good 30cm away from the camera or indirect bounce light with it… Great for film and digital..
Back in the day I used tinfoil glued to cardboard, which was angled in front of built-in flash of my Canon 20D. To angle the tinfoil I cut holders out of empty toilet paper rolls, which stayed decently over the camera body. With this zero-dollar solution the tiny built-in flash bounced up, so I would suggest him to design and 3D print a small door/flap/whatever to his flash so that he can choose between angles, direct flash, diffuser…
It seems to be a trend to use direct flash, though. One veteran photographer said that “it’s the worst favor you could do to a talent”, meaning that he wants people to look their best in his photographs. On the other hand, lomographers might use old (& sometimes bad) gear, expired film, direct flash, leaking light, etc. as part of their creativity, for artistic effects, and so on, because they don’t want clean photos.
Anyway, he said he reached his goal… Let him experiment, maybe one day he has grown out of the small flash and got a bigger gun. :)
Nice compact size – and whilst the two comments above are true, it’s remarkable what you *can* achieve with a little diffusion on a small flash. The old reporter’s fag-packet trick and the 35mm film container trick work wonders.
Fag-packet – cut the bottom off a pack of cigarettes and push it over the flash, using the reflective paper inside to bounce the flash to the ceiling. Reporters always smoked, so always had an empty packet to hand.
35mm canister – find a semi-opaque white 35mm film canister, and cut a hole in the side to slip over the end of your flash. The film canister will both diffuse the light and make it more omni-directional, meaning you get a good amount of bounce off walls/ceiling to soften it further.
These tricks also work well with built-in flashes on POS/mirrorless and low-end DSLRs. High-end (D)SLRs never have built-in flash, as it’s never optimal, and a radio flash controller is much more reliable / controllable than a simple slave.
I like the ide to put “flash” and “stealth” in one sentence :D
Undersize single battery (AAA) used for the disposable camera flash which aren’t known to be efficient. The original design was for AA size. Also soldered in battery, so not practical when you need to swap a battery.
