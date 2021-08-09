This Old Mouse: Building A USB Adapter For A Vintage Depraz Mouse

When [John Floren] obtained a vintage Depraz mouse, he started out being content to just have such a great piece of history in his possession. But if you’re like him, you know it’s not enough to just have something. What would it be like to use it?
To find out, [John] embarked on a mission to build a USB adapter for his not so new peripheral.
Originally used in very early terminals with a Unix GUI, the Depraz mouse utilizes an unusual male DE9 connector rather than the more familiar female DB9 used in RS232 serial mice. Further deviating from the norm, he found that the quadrature encoders were connected directly to the DE9 connector.
Armed with an Arduino Pro Mini and some buggy sample code, he got to work. The aforementioned buggy code was scrapped and a fresh sketch for the Arduino Pro Mini gave the Depraz mouse the USB interface it lacked. [John] also found that he wasn’t the first hardware hacker to have modified the mouse for their use. Be sure to read to the end the article to find out about the vintage surprise lurking in the mouse shell itself! A demonstration of the mouse in action can be seen in the video below the break.
“Further deviating from the norm, he found that the quadrature encoders were connected directly to the DE9 connector.”
So it’s something like an Amiga mouse?
“the Depraz mouse utilizes an unusual male DE9 connector rather than the more familiar female DB9 used in RS232 serial mice.”
That sent me off looking for the difference between DE9 and DB9… and there isn’t any. When PCs switched from DB-25 to DE-9 the new port was often called DB-9 by mistake. Eventually that stuck, so now DB-9 refers to the same connector as DE-9.
Luckily there never was a true DB-9, since a 9-pin connector using a shell big enough for 25 pins would be pretty pointless.
Interesting detail about what was in the mouse – I never knew that.
It looks similar, but with a different pinout.
You just reminded me that it was possible to move the mouse pointer on an Amiga using a joystick plugged into the mouse port. Properly-timed directional inputs could simulate the quadrature encoder output.
Actually getting it to go where you wanted using this method was another matter entirely :)
That was supposed to be a reply to tym0tym…
