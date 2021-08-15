They say once you start using twin monitors on the desktop, you’ll never want to go back. It’s even worse when you upgrade to three or more. However, it can be difficult to take such a set up on the road. Desiring better productivity on the go is what spurred [Brian Whitsett] to develop the Solar Display Case to solve this problem.
The Solar Display Case aims to pack three 17″ full-size monitors into a portable waterproof case. Brian has already built a prototype, which puts the monitors on folding arms so that they can be quickly stowed or deployed when needed.
The build also relies on solar power to charge batteries, in order to make the solution as portable as any laptop or other hardware you may be using with it. It’s no good having three mains-powered monitors sitting in the field with no AC power, after all. [Brian] aims to use a flexible solar panel to make the most of the surface area of the deployed assembly, for maximum power generation.
It’s a great project, and one we’d love to see fleshed out to the fullest. Imagining a briefcase that folds out into a triple-monitor workstation is exciting, and it looks like [Brian] is well on the way to making it a reality.
3 thoughts on “Solar Display Case Is A Portable Triple Monitor Setup”
Really neat idea, though I don’t think there is near enough surface area on those monitors to reliably get close to powering them, unless they are transflective tech monitors (which don’t seem to be made anymore) so they don’t need beefy backlights being largely backlight by the ambient light (think the tech as fallen out of favour as it looses effectiveness at higher DPI – though the ones in the ol’ Toughbooks I’ve got are more than sharp enough IMO…
Seems to me like there needs to be a bigger fold out solar array – probably also acting as a shade for the monitors, for anti-glare reasons, at least if intending to actually use it outside. So perhaps look at origami fold patterns so the solar array is deployed by unfurling the monitors.
Also I agree with the basic premise I had two monitors for a while and the only thing that got me back to one is this monitor is effectively 4 monitors of the same size in one (when you want it to be – got fancy Picture in picture and tiling modes for all the inputs). Really jarring to me every time I end up just using my laptop, can’t see every reference page or see the VM and host desktop at once! Not only is it only 4:3, but 10.1″ if memory serves…
There are off the shelf dual screen laptops, I picked up an Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 which moves the keyboard to the front edge and puts a half-height screen where the keyboard used to be. Not quite as awesome as the thinkpads with a secondary screen built into the lid since you have to look down at the desk to see it but that makes sense for documentation, it’s like looking at printed pages.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)