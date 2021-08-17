Why Buy A New Scope When You Can ‘Just’ Build One?

Hackaday Prize 2021 Finalist ThunderScope is doing exactly that. [Aleska] is building a modular open source PC-connected oscilloscope aiming at four channels and a cool 100 MHz bandwidth with a low budget. The detailed project logs, showing how he is learning about ‘scope technology on-the-fly is a fascinating look into the mind of an engineer as he navigates the ups and downs of a reasonably complicated build.
We like how [Aleska] has realised early on, that keeping the project private and only releasing it when “I’m done” actually impedes progress, when you could open source from the beginning, log progress and get great feedback right from the start. All those obvious mistakes and poor design choices get caught and fixed before committing to hardware. Just think of all the time saved. Now this is an attitude to cultivate!
Modular Design
A modular approach to de-risk the hardware design is a good call, allowing upgrades or alternative functional modules to be dropped in as the need arises. Need to swap out a single-ended frontend for a differential one, or on one with some other specialised function? Sure, just pop it out and drop in the replacement and crack on.
A Neat USB 3.0 Trick
The data path pulls samples from the HMCAD1511 ADC on eight 1-GBit/s LVDS lanes, feeding them into the SERDES blocks on a Spartan 6 FPGA. Inside that, a FIFO takes the deserialised (parallel) data and synchronises it into the clock domain of the USB interfaces, as well as buffering during periods when the USB is busy. This allows the use of an off-the-shelf USB 3.0 FIFO interface chip from our good friends at FTDI to deal with all that messy interfacing.
Next the ADC itself needs configuration, the programmable frontend also, not to mention the FPGA requires its bitstream loading via JTAG during development. All this ‘side-channel’ stuff is dealt with via a USB 2.0 interface chip (again from FTDI).
This neat trick of inserting a USB 2.0 Hub takes advantage of the way USB 3.0 connectors can have both USB 3.0 super-speed ports and high-speed ports operating in parallel, so you can wire the super-speed port direct to the FT601 interface chip, and stick a hub chip in the USB 2.0 path and then feed other USB 2.0 devices from the same connector. A simple, but clever trick to save both cost and complexity!
The eagle-eyed will notice that some of the traditional oscilloscope circuit functions are missing, notably a hardware trigger. This design is hinging on the speed of modern PCs to enable this function to be implemented adequately by the scope application when continuously fed with all the sample data.
We shall watch with interest how well this pans out.
5 thoughts on “Why Buy A New Scope When You Can ‘Just’ Build One?”
Fascinating post, thought provoking, thanks
Great post, good insight on open source design while it’s being developed rather than after-the-fact. Some of us are too embarrassed about our facepalm errors being exposed.
You see? These things are the very reason people are not learning anything anymore. Who wants to go out and spend a couple of thousand dollars for a scope or hundreds for any other piece of test equipment or project to build ? What are you going to learn about what you have when you purchase it in a box ready assembled, all you have to do is turn it on and hope to become familiar with how works by reading an instruction pamphlet. Very little ! The entire electronics industry has left people with desires to learn behind and gives them what the industry deems is needed and not what so many are truly wanting. Who has 10’s or 100’s of thousands of dollars to spend 3 to 5 years in a school to learn how to do this? Not nearly enough. OK so some will do this but there are thousands more that would like to learn by making a hobby from building or assembling electronic appliances at home. Some may even find a way into the world work force by learning at home and then moving on to a higher level of education with a firm knowledge of basics and get through school much faster and spend lot less thereby making their lives much easier by not having to pay off HUGE loans for school for years and years. The electronics market has lost far too many businesses on account of so called advancements like SMT. I can’t urge with making components smaller for reducing resource use but I don’t see reduction happening with increased quantities of disposable appliances. I think the world still has a great need for kits and means for people to build their own stuff which is simply gone now with Heathkit and others. Now we have lost Frie’s electronics among others like Radio Shack, which at one time used to be a good source for electronic components and later on not much more than a battery house with a few toys and what ever mostly made in Japan or China, surrounding areas. The whole idea of made in U.S.A. is leaving question marks on peoples faces. You mean we used to make things right here? The secret to the universe is not made in China or anywhere else in the far east ! Now with things as they are factories and government need, no MUST make it plausible for industry to exist within our own borders and employ people here doing something besides what is left over after all those industries left. We have some of the most developed cities, ( at one time ) literally rotting into the earth with once great factories that used to make stuff we are forced to import with supply disruptions due to plagues, political and social issues, material issues, environmental issues, foreign affair issues you name it. We didn’t have to worry about those things when we were not depending on anyone but ourselves. The Global Market is only going to prove one thing, and that is it Can’t work in perpetuity. The internet has filled in a gap but who truly wants to wait days, weeks or longer for a few parts that are not able to be located locally or even out of the community. That is a waste of the most valuable resource your time, and the waste goes on from that point. It doesn’t take a genius to see that. It will take a lot of changes to make the industry return as it was back when RCA was making TV’s with modules you could pull out like tubes and have them tested, buy a replacement and go home and make your TV work again, and not likely to be that way ever again. So where do we go from here. I’ve seen where we ended up and I’m not fully satisfied. Fortunately ( perhaps) for me, I don’t have a lot of time left to dwell on it. I’m just an opinionated old fart trying to adjust to a different world than what I grew up in. Like it says in the old song. I’m an old hippy just trying to adjust. Ain’t trying to please anyone just trying to get by. Time is passing so I don’t have much to sit waiting on a trans oceanic cargo container and a customs station. I like building things and its even gotten to a point it’s almost impossible to find a schematic for something to build you think you might want to build beyond an LED blinker on a Arduino. I never learned C code so now what? Find a place to go sit with a pole in my hand waiting for something else, everyone knows how that will end. We saw it in the movie Grumpier old men. Works for me I guess.
guesswahtsomepeopleliveoutsideusaandtheycanevenmakesentenceandheeducationiisfree
The fact that this site and thousands like it exist is proof enough that no electronics as a hobby isn’t dying out (and people who have the curiosity to dive into its depths aren’t disappearing either) it’s simply evolving. I actually agree that there are many ways in which the modern world has taken a wrong turn (namely the effect we’ve had on the environment), but it’s not all doom and gloom.
Sure we can’t run down the street and buy a vacuum tube to fix our own tv within a half hour of it breaking anymore, but at the same time I can by a $5 chip (sure it wont arrive immediately) that has millions of transistors in it and within half an hour program it to do some non-trivial task that just a few decades prior would’ve required a computer the size of a room. I can dream up an idea and using parts in my junk drawer and pretty advanced CAD software throw together a working prototype/proof of concept in short order. I have cnc tools in my home that were pretty affordable, that once would only exist in some advanced research lab or multi-million dollar manufacturing environment.
So yeah things aren’t perfect but they aren’t the end of the world either … at least yet. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not content with accepting everything that’s wrong just so I can have what I want, we really do need to do better in many areas but at the same time we cant do that by throwing everything out the window and giving up on the world.
