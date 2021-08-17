[Integza] was reading about a World War II-era rocket plane created near the end of the war by the Germans. The Heinkel He-176 wasn’t very practical, but he was intrigued when he read the rocket was cold and combustionless. He did a little research and found the engine was a monopropellent engine using hydrogen peroxide. This led to some interesting experiments and a 3D printed rocket engine, as you can see in the video below.
Usually, liquid-fueled rocket engines have a fuel and an oxidizer that mix and are either ignited or, in a hypergolic rocket, spontaneously combust on contact. With a monopropellent, the thrust comes from a chemical reaction between the propellant — hydrogen peroxide, in this case, and a catalyst.
There’s a common science demonstration that creates a huge volume of foam using common peroxide and a simple catalyst. For a rocket, though, you need concentrated hydrogen peroxide and certain catalysts. For some reason [Integza] tried different catalysts before settling on what the Germans had used, potassium permanganate. That was much more effective.
Since the reaction isn’t hot, this is a rocket where 3D printing on a consumer-grade printer is practical. In particular, he used a resin printer to create nozzles and a guide to properly mix the peroxide and a liquid catalyst.
For this test, the rocket didn’t go anywhere. Strapped to a fixed mount, [Integza] simply injected the materials with a syringe. The results, though, were impressive and we’d love to see an actual flying rocket or aircraft using this system.
This isn’t the first attempt he’s made at printing a rocket engine, If you want to go the more traditional route, we have some advice there, too.
13 thoughts on “WWII Hydrogen Peroxide Rocket 3D Print”
IIRC, hydrogen peroxide + potassium permanganate were also used by the Germans to power the turbopump of the V2 rocket.
And hydrogen peroxide rocketry has been revived by ARCA SPACE these last years.
My big question is… Why did he mixed the catalyst in liquid form, instead of coating the inner surface? Doing that, the catalyst would be “reusable” and won’t need to add it continuously…
I’m getting an idea. If you could get the PP to “stay” at some place inside the reaction vessel, perhaps coated on the periphery as you said, you could pump a constant stream of peroxide and get all of it to react. While his design appears to use the peroxide tank as the reaction vessel, you could conceivably get away with a much smaller vessel using the pumped peroxide method.
Not that I know anything about these, but aside from being easier I’d take a wild guess it might be a surface-area issue? The peroxide would only react around the periphery of a coated vessel, whereas with liquids you get a reaction throughout the liquid volume as long as it mixes well. I suppose you could have a honeycomb-like structure inside the vessel with all of the surfaces coated in permanganate, but I’ve no idea how practical coating surfaces with permanganate is. And wouldn’t you get gradual consumption of the coating anyway? In this case unless you’ve some way of regenerating the permanganate it isn’t really a catalyst surely?
But the point of a catalyst is that it doesn’t participate in the reaction, only facilitates it. Thus the catalyst, strictly speaking, remains intact. You don’t need to regenerate it.
Potassium permanganate is water-soluble; since H2O is the other product of peroxide decomposition, a water-soluble coating would quickly be worn away. And there’s the problem of getting a water-soluble compound coating to stick to the chamber walls in the first place.
Even catalyst beds made by coating an insoluble catalyst on a ceramic or metal substrate tend to be worn away quickly by the high temperature and corrosive oxidizing environment.
I wouldn’t want to be in the vicinity of the exhaust. KMnO4 is VERY purple—a 1 ppm solution is visibly colored—and the stain from leftover permanganate would be EVERYwhere.
Oh, and the permanganate decomposes fairly quickly to insoluble manganese dioxide, which stain will never come out of whatever it gets on.
I recall that some researchers have used manganese(II) acetate which is a light pink compound, not nearly as messy as permanganate.
Potassium permanganate is not a catalyst… It is a reactant. The resultant MnO2 from the reaction can be used as a catalyst.
https://chemiday.com/en/reaction/3-1-0-356
2MnO4−+3H2O2⟶2MnO2+2H2O+3O2+2OH−
The He-176 flew in mid 1939. If that’s “near the end of the war” then we must be thinking about different wars.
Mandela effect! :-P
I don’t know why I thought it was towards the end. I might have been thinking of HE-162 which didn’t enter service until Feb 45 and VE day was in May. Sorry, you are right, the 176 flew in 39 but as far as I know, neither of them (there were two built) ever saw actual service.
KMnO4 is pretty water-soluble. The coat would be carried away anyway. Plus, adding some water to the mess isn’t really a bad idea: the reaction is pretty exotermic (despite the “cold” attribute repeated up there). More steam, less temperature, the latter being beneficial to the materials around it.
Let’s not forget the Bell Rocket Jetpack that was shown in the James Bond movie Thunderball was an actual functional piece of hardware.
H2O2 pressurized with Nitrogen and catalyzed with a fine mesh of Silver.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bell_Rocket_Belt
