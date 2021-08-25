If you ever get the feeling someone is watching you, maybe they are listening, too. At least they might be listening to what’s coming over your computer speakers thanks to a new attack called “glow worm.” In this novel attack, careful observations of a power LED on a speaker allowed an attacker to reproduce the sound playing thanks to virtually imperceptible fluctuations in the LED brightness, most likely due to the speaker’s power line sagging and recovering.
You might think that if you could see the LED, you could just hear the output of the speaker, but a telescope through a window 100 feet away appears to be sufficient. You can imagine that from a distance across a noisy office you might be able to pull the same trick. We don’t know — but we suspect — even if headphones were plugged into the speakers, the LED would still modulate the audio. Any device supplying power to the speakers is a potential source of a leak.
On the one hand, this is insidious because, unlike more active forms of bugging, this would be pretty much undetectable. On the other hand, there are a variety of low-tech and high-tech mitigations to the attack, too. Low tech? Close your blinds or cover the LED with some tape. High tech? Feed a random frequency into the LED to destroy any leaking information. Super spy tech? Put fake speakers in front of your real speakers that silently playback misinformation on their LEDs.
The video plays samples of recovered speech and, honestly, it was clear enough but not great. We wondered if a little additional signal processing might help.
Passive bugs are hard to find. Even a fancy junction detector won’t tell you if your speakers are compromised by glow worm.
8 thoughts on “Eavesdropping By LED”
“Three people can keep a secret so long as two of them are dead.” Originally attributed to Benjamin Franklin. If you’re concerned about people listening to your LEDs, there really are better things you could be doing with your time.
I once worked on the 20-sometheenth floor of a building in a major city for a well known financial institution. My cubicle had a window with an exciting view of other tall buildings. Because of that, I was required to have my monitors not visible from the window specifically to reduce the risk of corporate espionage. Granted, this could have made reading my lips easier, but what was on my screen would have been much more valuable to the competition than anything I happened to say while in a position where someone across the way could read my lips.
So the mitigation is to add a high value capacitor across the power LED for the speakers ?
Yup… or probably to use a decent Regulated PSU for the speakers. Or put tape over the LED.
Erm… their demo works with the crappy external PC speakers which were popular in the 90s / early 00s but I’ve probably not seen in 20 years. No surprise that their unregulated power supplies can’t handle their own requirements and so sag. But even a half-decent set of external speakers should prevent this. Very much doubt this works with built-in speakers on a modern laptop, where the PSU is significantly more powerful and regulated.
My imaginary portable handheld BS meter is reading way into the red on this one.They refer to a USB hub which I’m presuming has an external power supply? It would be a very shabby power supply that wouldn’t fully filter midrange audio. I think I’d like a second opinion of the actual mechanism of the modulated light. Maybe to use one of the speakers with the speaker replaced by a resistor and test it that way.
Seems like a lot of effort for little return considering that google/alexa/siri are already recording and uploading 24/7
Since this is a spying thread… Havana Syndrome, eh? Antipersonel attack, or computer security related? What frequency do you suppose they are using? Phased array or what?
I’m not saying it was the Russians, but it was the Russians…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)