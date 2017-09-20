Spy Tech: Nonlinear Junction Detectors

If you ever watch a spy movie, you’ve doubtlessly seen some nameless tech character sweep a room for bugs using some kind of detector and either declare it clean or find the hidden microphone in the lamp. Of course, as a hacker, you have to start thinking about how that would work. If you had a bug that transmits all the time, that’s easy. The lamp probably shouldn’t be emitting RF energy all the time, so that’s easy to detect and a dead give away. But what if the bug were more sophisticated? Maybe it wakes up every hour and beams its data home. Or perhaps it records to memory and doesn’t transmit anything. What then?
High-end bug detectors have another technique they use that claims to be able to find active device junctions. These are called Nonlinear Junction Detectors (NLJD). Spy agencies in the United States, Russian and China have been known to use them and prisons employ them to find cell phones. Their claim to fame is the device doesn’t have to be turned on for detection to occur. You can see a video of a commercial NLJD, below
Theory
The idea behind an NLJD is to flood a volume with an RF signal at a particular frequency. Normal insulators and conductors in the area won’t alter the signal. However, anything that has a nonlinear response — like a diode junction — will emit harmonics. They might be at a low level, but if you can detect the harmonics, you can identify these junctions.
Sounds simple, but the RF has to be powerful enough to get there and produce a harmonic you can detect. It also shouldn’t be so powerful that you can’t localize the volume or — extremely — that it would damage circuits. The other problem is that any dissimilar metal junction will exhibit nonlinear behavior. So in addition to bugs and cell phones, you’ll detect rusty nails and similar items.
You can get an overview of how a pro uses an NLJD. It is a little more involved than in the movies. In broad terms, the operator gets an idea of any radio sources in the area first, to try to avoid false positives. Apparently, by looking at the ratio of the second and third harmonics, an experienced operator (or a smart computer) can differentiate between a rusty nail and a real piece of electronic equipment.
Off the Shelf
You can buy NLJDs off the shelf. They aren’t cheap though. Even on the usual Chinese import sites, the good-looking models run about $10,000. The more mainstream versions all want you to ask for the price and we decided not to get on any CIA watch lists by asking. We did see an Orion listed for over $14,000.
Of course, the commercial units have other features, but that’s still a lot of money. You’d like to think a clever hacker could do better.
Homebrew
There aren’t many homebrew NLJDs and we don’t know why. The only clear example we could find was on an unusual site full of underground projects. It says under development and doesn’t show any examples of it in use, so we don’t know if it performs well or not.
There are detailed photos of the construction, though and quite a bit of data, so it seems like the device exists.
Don’t forget to look at part two of the post. There’s some example software at the bottom of that page for the Basic Stamp II, so while it would not be trivial to replicate, it does look like there’s enough info there to experiment if you are interested.
Spy vs Spy
The NLJD wasn’t originally a spy device. [Charles Bovill] invented it during World War II for discovering corrosion below painted surfaces on airplanes. However, the spy use of it became evident. So much so that, since around 1968, CIA devices like the SRT-107 seen here have special filters in them to shunt the probe signal to ground.
So for serious spies, the NLJD might not be very useful anymore even though more common bugging devices might still be susceptible to detection. However, there’s a bigger reason these aren’t as useful as they once were. With computers and cell phones everywhere, you really don’t need to plant a bug anymore, do you? You just need to compromise the subject’s device and in many ways, that’s even easier to do.
Covert bugging is nothing new. The amount of tech that goes into hiding them and finding them is a largely unknown race that might even dwarf the space race.
10 thoughts on “Spy Tech: Nonlinear Junction Detectors”
is that a bug in the lamp, or just an LED lightbulb…. could be both!
Yeah I can’t see how this would be effective in a modern house filled with electronic junk. Most people have semiconductors on the walls and tables in every room. And nowadays the “bug” is probably just software running on your laptop or Amazon Echo.
Field strength. That’s why it looked as if he were vacuuming the wall. It is by design very short range as an aid to locating a bug you know is there. The circuit is very simple, a very clean transmitter and some very selective receivers. Easy to homebrew as was everything Hackman’s character used in the film.
I’m not sure it’s fair to say that these are not well known. Gene Hackman is seen using one (it looks as if he is vacuuming the walls) at the end of “The Conversation” after being bugged by a laser based system. Neither device is mentioned, but even as a teenager I recognized what was going on. Part of why I like the film so much is that it’s technically accurate. He uses a bucket brigade delay line to synchronize the recordings of the target walking around the park. I learned all this from reading Popular Electronics and various books like “The Electronic Invasion”. Of course, now a “martini olive bug” would be a “grain of rice bug” using SMD parts.
I really loved that film! If I remember well, the main character was in an expo and they were talking about a MOSFET based amplifier. I would really never expect to hear about MOSFETs in any kind of movie!
BTW the top left hand photo is NOT an NLJD. The one on the right is. An NLJD only appeared at the very end of “The Conversation” as I recall. It’s been quite a while since I last watched the film. In the 70’s NLJDs were used to locate a bug that had been detected via a directional antenna and a spectrum analyzer. Only very high value targets could afford to have an entire room scanned inch by inch. Think about the GPR wall scans in “In the Line of Fire” with Clint Eastwood.
“and we decided not to get on any CIA watch lists by asking” – self-censorship.
Don’t ask or you get on list :)
This wouldn’t detect “The Thing”.
Basically a cavity resonator with one side a membrane which would oscilate due to sound waves. This membrane was connected to an antenna.
Just a hunk of metal and wire but when illuminated it begins radaiting an FM signal of any nearby sound.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Thing_(listening_device)
… and then you have your passive devices and methods such as the device that was found in the US Embassy in Russia (correct me if I’m wrong) which was basically a metal tube with an antenna that, when “bad actors” directed a focused rf signal at it from the building across the street, would modulate the rf signal based on the vibrations (sounds) resonating inside it. remained undetected for quite some time. brilliant.
My fave is the fairly recent “optical demodulation of a vibrating potato chip bag” experiment from those wacky kids at MIT (I think).
oh… someone already mentioned the thing. I hate reading.