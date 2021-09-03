Arduino Measures 20V Signals Using Quantizer

Canadian electronics geek and nascent YouTuber [Technoyaki] wanted to measure 20 volt signals on his Arduino. One might typically use a voltage divider to knock them down to the 5 volt range of the Arduino’s 10-bit A/Ds. But he isn’t one to take the conventional approach. Instead of using two resistors, [Technoyaki] decides to build an analog circuit out of sixteen resistors, four op amps and a separate 6 VDC supply.
What is a quantizer? In the usual sense, a quantizer transforms an analog signal (with an infinity of possible values) to a smaller (and finite) set of digital values. An A/D converter is a perfect example of a quantizer. [Technoyaki], stretching the definition slightly, and uses the term to describe his circuit, which is basically a voltage slicer. It breaks up the 20 V signal into four separate 5 V bands. Of course, one could almost accomplish this by just using an Arduino Due, which has a 12-bit A/D converter (almost, because it has a lower reference voltage of 3.3 V). But that wouldn’t be as much fun.
Why use all these extra components? Clearly, reducing parts count and circuit complexity was not one of [Technoyaki]’s goals. As he describes it, the reason is to avoid the loss of A/D resolution inherent with the traditional voltage divider. As a matter of semantics, we’d like to point out that no bits of resolution are lost when using a divider — it’s more accurate to say that you gain bits of resolution when using a circuit like the quantizer. And not surprising for precision analog circuitry, [Technoyaki] notes that there are yet a few issues yet to be solved. Even if this circuit ultimately proves impractical, it’s a neat concept to explore. Check out the video below the break, where he does a great job explaining the design and his experiments.
Even though this isn’t quite a cut-and-paste circuit solution at present, it does show another way to handle large signals and pick up some bits of resolution at the same time. We wrote before about similar methods for doubling the A/D resolution of the Arduino. Let us know if you have any techniques for measuring higher voltages and/or increasing the resolution of your A/D converters.
2 thoughts on “Arduino Measures 20V Signals Using Quantizer”
Resolution and accuracy are not the same. You claim to use 5% resistors to make “differential” amplifiers for the front end, but gain accurate diff amps need something like 0.1% or better resistor “matching” and that will then get a gain accuracy of no better than (meaning >) twice that or 0.2%. And that’s for only ONE stage. Since these stages are in parallel, the combined peak error would be about 4 times that or 0.8%. Assuming a 328’s 10bit ADC step size is accurate to 10 bits (which it isn’t), then that gives you a resolution of just under 0.1 (ideally, 1/1024). Since you use for 328 analog inputs to implement this, then you need to include the input-to-input gain and offset errors in your total calculation (and trust me, it ain’t easy), along with the errors of the input divider. While the error of each divider is bounded, their combined effect and be more significantly be degrading, especially when doing AC signal analysis since a super important quality factor called monotonicity kicks is, especially if you try to “measure” those AC signals with something like DFT/FFTs or other DSP techniques. And this analysis ignores the problem with phasing error between inputs, also critical for many DSP applications.
Frankly. it would be better to just go to a simple ARM micro with 12 bit ADCs if you really need that resolution (and some, like Seeed Studio Xiao are cheaper than many Uno clones at $5.40.. Of course, you still need to scale the signal’s dynamics to be compatible with the micro’s ADC with (yes) a two resistor divider (with some padding for caution!), but this only affects the gain accuracy (as an additional tolerance on the “typical” ADC step size) and has no (DC) offset error. Note that the input divider’s stray capacitance and inductance can affect AC gain over frequency.
I haven’t gone into much detail here, which is left as an exercise for you and others. I mainly wanted to point out missteps that can be the difference between a product that works to one doomed to fail.
Get a good DSP book (many are free and often available from manufacturers like TI, Microchip, Analog Devices, etc.) and really look closely at the manufacturer ADC data sheets for application guidance. And good luck on your journey, It’s clear, you have much farther to go.
yeh, resistor tolerances are going to make this pointless. Better bet to sample faster and hope averages works in your favor
