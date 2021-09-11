Don’t Sleep On The Lawn, There’s An AI-Powered, Flamethrower-Wielding Robot About

You know how it goes, you’re just hanging out in the yard, there aren’t enough hours in the day, and weeding the lawn is just such a drag. Then an idea just pops into your head. How about we attach a gas powered flamethrower to a robot arm, drive it around on a tank-tracked robotic base, and have it operate autonomously with an AI brain? Yes, that sounds like a good idea. Let’s do that. And so, [Dave Niewinski] did exactly that with his Ultimate Weed Killing Robot.
And you thought the robot overlords might take a more subtle approach and take over the world one coffee machine at a time? No, straight for the fully-autonomous flamethrower it is then.
This build uses a Kinova Robots Gen 3 six-axis arm, mounted to an Agile-X Robotics Bunker base. Control is via a Connect Tech Rudi-NX box which contains an Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX Edge AI computing engine. Wow that was a mouthful!
Connectivity from the controller to the base is via CAN bus, but, sadly no mention of how the robot arm controller is hooked up. At least this particular model sports an effector mount camera system, which can feed straight into the Jetson, simplifying the build somewhat.
To start the software side of things, [Dave] took a video using his mobile phone while walking his lawn. Next he used RoboFlow to highlight image stills containing weeds, which were in turn used to help train a vision AI system. The actual AI training was written in Python using Google Collaboratory, which is itself based on the awesome Jupyter Notebook (see also Jupyter Lab on the main site. If you haven’t tried that yet, and if you do any data science at all, you’ll kick yourself for not doing so!) Collaboratory would not be all that useful for this by itself, except that it gives you direct, free GPU access, via the cloud, so you can use it for AI workloads without needing fancy (and currently hard to get) GPU hardware on your desk.
Details of the hardware may be a little sparse, but at least the software required can be found on the WeedBot GitHub. It’s not like most of us will have this exact hardware lying around anyway. For a more complete description of this terrifying contraption, checkout the video after the break.
10 thoughts on “Don’t Sleep On The Lawn, There’s An AI-Powered, Flamethrower-Wielding Robot About”
This is wonderful, really well done video. The premise is absurd and it delivers. That platform must have been a pretty penny, nominally as they do not have pricing available publicly: https://indrorobotics.ca/bunker/
Step one: Have a lot of money.
I love the absurdity of it, but …. this is big money $$$$$
Absurdity, yes, because it doesn’t work as expected. You have to remove the roots to get rid of plants you don’t like. Burning a hole in the lawn just makes them grow back stronger than before.
So a big augur might do better. Perhaps it would be possible to both drill and burn with a dual head. And this ignores the really interesting aspect of roaming around and finding things to try to destroy.
Assume that the flamethrower looks much more “cool” but would produce terrible smell. In Prague (and assume they had it in other cities as well) they have a hot steam producing machine where the guy use a hose with steam nozzle to destroy the weed growing through pavement, on walls etc. It’s clean, environmentally friendly, there is no smell and no flammable substances used.
Maybe the robot arm could use one of those steam cleaners in a similar way as the flamethrower. Plus, you can use th hot steam also in areas where you should not use open fire.
XBox Kinect + mobility scooter + old desktop and you’ve got most of this for less than £300.
Yeah, but not the 6-axis arm…
Nicely absurd, not least because the estop is within the swing of the arm.
Hilarious – I didn’t spot that!
