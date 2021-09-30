The Super 8 camera, while a groundbreaking video recorder in its time, is borderline unusable now. Even if you can get film for it (and afford its often enormous price), it still only records on 8mm film which isn’t exactly the best quality of film around, not to mention that a good percentage of these cameras couldn’t even record audio. They were largely made obsolete by camcorders in the late ’80s and early ’90s, although some are still used for niche artistic purposes. If you’d rather not foot the bill for the film, though, you can still put one of these to work with the help of a Raspberry Pi.
[befinitiv] has a knack for repurposing antique analog equipment like this while preserving its aesthetic. While the bulk of the space inside of this camera would normally be used for housing film, this makes a perfect spot to place a Raspberry Pi Zero, a rechargeable battery, and a power converter circuit all in a 3D printed enclosure that snaps into the camera just as a film roll would have. It uses the Pi camera module but still makes use of the camera’s built in optics which include a zoom function. [befinitiv] also incorporated the original record button so that from the outside this looks like a completely unmodified Super 8 camera.
The camera can connect to a WiFi network and can stream live video to a computer, or it can record video files to an internal SD card. As a bonus, thanks to the power converter circuit, it is also capable of charging a cell phone. [befinitiv] notes that many of the aesthetic properties of 8 mm film seem to be preserved when using this method, and he has several theories as to why but no definitive answer. If you’d like to take a look at some of his other projects like this, check out this analog camera that is now able to take digital pictures.
8 thoughts on “Super 8 Camera Brought Back To Life”
>The Super 8 camera, while a groundbreaking video recorder in its time<
The Super 8 was a movie camers, not a video recorder. It had absolutely no video capability, though in 1973 sound recording capability was added with a magnetic strip on the film.
Make the “camers” a “camera”
video, noun: the recording, reproducing, or broadcasting of moving visual images.
Yes there is a definition which refers to “videotape” as well, but using “video” to describe moving images isn’t limited to just digital or magnetic medias.
Wikipedia makes the distinction of “video” being an electronic medium.
I suspect your definition came later. I don’t think it’s all encompassing.
“[befinitiv] notes that many of the aesthetic properties of 8 mm film seem to be preserved when using this method, and he has several theories as to why but no definitive answer.”
It’s my understanding that the *optics* of a camera have a lot to do with the subtle “feel” of the footage they capture. Perhaps the aesthetic properties that were associated with 8mm camera footage had more to do with the lenses than with the film?
It’s partially the optical assembly in this case, but what he seems to have missed is the shutter is what’s lowering the exposure as well as setting the apparent frame rate. Whatever frame rate the Pi is recording seems to be at least fractionally synced to the physical shutter, happily.
The quality of the footage is very reminiscent of my early family films. I find it very nostalgic.
There’s a gorgeous, ornately engraved 1928 Bell & Howell Filmo 8mm movie camera for sale on Facebook in Connecticut at a reasonable price.
On the one hand it’d be a great candidate for a restomod. On the other hand it’d be a shame to gut such a lovely machine. It’s engraved like a Renaissance matchlock or something. Apparently it was standard for that model.
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1666564583540416/
Agreed. The optics are a huge part of the feel. The three things that broke the classic feel for me were the auto white balance, fast shutter speed, and what I can only describe as sensor washout (occurs at 5 min in, might just be light bleed or overcast lens flare).
