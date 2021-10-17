Vises are useful things for holding whatever you’re working on, but too often they’re stuck to a bench. [seamster] has experienced the glory of having a more portable solution, however, and has shared his design for a heavy duty vise tripod that provides just that.
The trick is that to be useful, the design must be heavy and stout enough to hold the vise without tipping over. For this build, [seamster] selected a fat steel pipe with 1/4″ thick walls, some solid bars and some 3/8″ thick plate. Legs and arms where then fabbed up from the bar material and welded up to form the tripod. A stout plate for the vise was then welded on top of the pipe, and the vise mounted pride of place on top.
It’s not a particularly difficult build, but it’s a smart idea that gets you a vise you can easily drag to where it’s needed. If you don’t have the vise itself, consider this hydraulic build. Meanwhile, if you’ve been whipping up your own useful workshop hacks, let us know!
3 thoughts on “Vise Tripod Lets You Put The Tool Where You Need It”
I’d still worry about pushing it over if the loads on it aren’t straight down. Perhaps mount it on a stout steel plate heavy enough to make it more stable, but not so heavy that it isn’t at least luggable.
It probably suits his needs well, but I put lots of non-vertical stresses on my vise.
Farriers and Hoofcare specialists have something similar with strong magnets to hold tools and a circular (large) base where you can stump your foot on to hold the “x-pod” on the ground. No more tilting. The first versions (about 20-25 years ago) where built like this tripod (with one long leg to the back, which went under the horse) but they didn’t “stand up to the task” … so the circular-based ones are the standard today. With a vise on top, I’d simply stand on the “foot” plate with both feet – and that’d do the trick.
