Electric Vehicles, The Gasoline Problem, And Synthetic Fuels

When you’re standing at the gas station filling up your car, watching those digits on the pump flip by can be a sobering experience. Fuel prices, especially the price of gasoline, have always been keenly watched, so it’s hard to imagine a time when gasoline was a low-value waste product. But kerosene, sold mainly for lighting, was once king of the petroleum industry, at least before the automobile came along, to the extent that the gasoline produced while refining kerosene was simply dumped into streams to get rid of it.
The modern mind perhaps shudders at the thought of an environmental crime of that magnitude, and we can’t imagine how anyone would think that was a good solution to the problem. And yet we now face much the same problem, as the increasing electrification of the world’s fleet of motor vehicles pushes down gasoline demand. To understand why this is a problem, we’ll start off by taking a look at how crude oil is formed, and how decreasing demand for gasoline may actually cause problems that we should think about before we get too far down the road.
Put a Little Plankton in Your Tank
When you fill the gas tank in your ICE or hybrid vehicle and start the engine, you’re closing a loop on chemical processes that started billions of years ago. The petrochemical fuel that powers most vehicles started as atmospheric carbon dioxide, greedily gobbled up by uncounted trillions of microscopic organisms like plankton, algae, and cyanobacteria via the process of photosynthesis, and locked into their biopolymers — lipids, carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.
These microorganisms multiplied fruitfully in the oceans and lakes of the primitive Earth, falling as sediment when they eventually died. The constant rain of death built thick layers of sediment, rich in organic molecules. Most of the carbon in these sediments decomposed via oxidation reactions, but in some areas, vast layers of the rich organic slime ended up covered by inorganic sediments thanks to geological processes. Locked away from the corrosive effects of oxygen and experiencing increasing heat and pressure thanks to the weight of the material on top of them, these partially decomposed sediments gradually transformed into kerogen, a deposit of organic material locked inside a sedimentary rock.
While kerogens are rich in large, complex hydrocarbons, and some are even rich enough to be used as fuel — coal is essentially a kerogen whose starting biomass was largely land-based plants — most kerogens don’t fully convert into petroleum. Kerogens like the shale oil fields in North America are said to be “thermally immature” — basically, they haven’t cooked enough. But other kerogens, ones that have deeper layers of sediment deposited on top of them, go through further geochemical reactions, breaking their complex hydrocarbons down into simpler and simpler compounds as time goes by, eventually forming vast pockets of liquid crude oil.
The most thermally mature products, the ones that have cooked the longest, are the short-chain gaseous hydrocarbons from the single-carbon methane to the four-carbon butane. On the other end of the thermal maturity spectrum, long-chain hydrocarbons, with perhaps 40 carbons or more in their chains, make up the thick, sticky asphalt compounds.
The hydrocarbons that are important in terms of motor fuels and lubricants tend to come from the middle of the thermal maturity range. Diesel, kerosene, and jet fuels tend to come from the C9 to C16 range, with longer carbon chains making up the heavy bunker oil used to fuel marine engines. On the shorter end, the C5 to C8 range hydrocarbons make up the bulk of gasoline, which is a complex blend of many different hydrocarbons, including straight-chain alkanes like hexane and octane, cycloalkanes, and any number of additives like ethers and alcohols, including ethanol.
Crude Estimates
It’s important to note that any crude oil deposit is going to contain a mix of hydrocarbons. Some will be richer in hydrocarbon chains of one length than another, but in general, each deposit is going to have at least some of every fraction, from methane to bitumen. What’s in there depends on the conditions the kerogen that formed the crude oil experienced, and how hydrocarbons from different sources mixed underground over time.
And that leads to the essential problem of petroleum extraction. While fuels like diesel and gasoline are highly engineered chemicals, they are not created from crude oil. Rather, they are refined from it. That might seem self-obvious, but it’s an important point. A typical barrel of crude oil contains about 40-50% gasoline (or more precisely, the C5 to C8 fractions that are blended into gasoline), and fully 84% of each barrel contains fuel-grade fractions, when you throw in diesel, kerosene, and bunker oil.
This is the root of the gasoline problem. Right now, electric vehicles make up a tiny fraction of the total fleet — perhaps 3% worldwide. But at some point, through a combination of better engineering, political pressure, improved battery technology, and climate awareness, demand for electric vehicles is going to take off in a serious way. Some estimates peg the percentage of EVs on the road in 2040 at 58%, at least for passenger vehicles. That’s a huge number of vehicles that won’t be stopping by the local gas station to fill up every couple of days, meaning demand for gasoline will necessarily plummet.
But, as we’ve seen, about half of every barrel of crude oil is gasoline. If we suddenly don’t need as much gasoline, the only way we can deal with the decreased demand is to not refine it from crude oil in the first place. That poses a problem if we still need any of the other fractions, which we likely will. Take diesel as an example. A 2019 report estimates that the medium and heavy truck fleet will only be about 4% electric by 2025, and that most of that will be trucks working local and regional delivery routes, mainly because of limitations in battery life. Long-haul trucks, though, will probably not be electrified for quite a while, meaning that crude oil will still have to be distilled to produce diesel to run them.
The same problem applies to airplanes — unless battery technology improves drastically, we’ll still need to get to the kerosene that’s in crude oil. Add in the asphalt needed for road building, the heavy bunker fuel needed to keep cargo ships running, the lubricants needed to run pretty much anything mechanical, and the petroleum distillates that go into fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and plastics, and you’ve got a situation where everything in a barrel of oil is both useful and needed — except for gasoline, which happens to be the bulk of what’s in there.
Next Steps
And so that’s the problem: roughly half of every barrel of crude oil that we pump out of the ground is made of something that’s destined to be useless, at least in a world dominated by electric vehicles. And that wouldn’t be so bad if the other 50% of each barrel didn’t contain stuff that’s so darn useful; otherwise, we could just leave the oil in the ground and call the problem solved. That may be the eventual solution, once everything that currently burns fuel is converted to some other power source, but in the meantime, we’ll either have to figure out what to do with the waste gasoline, or find a way to get the hydrocarbons we need some other way.
Stick around for part two of this series, where we’ll dig into synthetic fuels, synthetic oils, and how perhaps we can engineer our way around the gasoline problem.
Can the gasoline be used in some kind of thermal based powerplant, but with less pollution for the same amount of energy as in ICE automobiles?
Of course… The text is a little dramatic, oil is not designed with the specific proportions to meet our demand, on the contrary, the market adapts to the supply. If the price of gasoline falls, other uses that were previously unfeasible will emerge.
No. Amount of energy released in process of oxidation of gasoline depends only on gasoline composition and does not depend on the way it done. It is just an exothermic reaction and energy output is just a difference of energies of chemical bonds of initial components of reaction and final products. So, the way of burning does not change anything if reaction is the same.
Same is correct for, say popular airlines scam with offering to pay additional money for “lowering CO2 pollution” or “rising efficency” by using “more expensive” “bio” aviation kerosene. Aviation kerosene has to have strictly controlled composition regardless of its source. So kerosene made from plants, used frying oil or by usual way from fossils have absolutely same CO2 and energy output during burning. There just can’t be any “lowering CO2 pollution” or “rising efficiency” at all.
If the chemical composition of fuel is the same and reaction of burning is the same, energy and products outputs will be always the same regardless of the way you burn it or the source of fuel.
Same is with nuclear energy too – you can’t change energy output from some nuclear reaction.
Afraid you are entirely wrong with your “No.” statement. While being mostly right…
The more efficient extraction of the energy means you need to burn less of the source of it – so produce less pollution overall, and probably a different blend – burning more efficiently more NOx compounds by percentage than the burnt and unburnt carbon ones is likely. The reaction isn’t the same even though fuel is, or is similar – as you are changing the condition under which the combustion is happening – and that can have huge differences to the pollution – obvious case in point when some old car is smoking away making visibly sooty exhaust – its the same fuel that went in, but clearly large amounts of it went through that engine and did nothing…
Also adding ‘bio’ to your fuel – which often means alcohols of some sort, can in the right engine be more efficient, and efficient again means you needed less fuel for the energy you got out of it, the whole point is to change the fuel composition..
So while you are correct there is a fixed maximum energy that a fuel could deliver in all cases you have to account for how much of that energy you actually captured and the actual conditions of the reaction taking place – burning in a calorimeter with maximum oxygen to ensure full combustion (as the whole point is to measure the maximum energy potential in the fuel) is very different from burning in a piston where you only have however much of the reagents is inside and the temperature and pressure changes though the burn – and the heat is entirely waste all you wanted was the pressure differential of expanding gas.
You also have to account for how well you can clean up the exhaust – a car/aircraft has not got the volume or mass to spare to really do a good job and really clean the exhaust up, and doesn’t produce a volume of exhaust gas worth say shipping to a green house – where its suddenly a useful product – so the pollution of burning a fuel, even at the same paltry efficiency of ICE engines on the road in a big power station is going to be better – and guess what big power stations are actually vastly more efficient too! Largely for the same reason they have cleaner exhaust – they can have all the volume and mass needed to work more efficiently so get much much more of the maximum potential out of the fuel they burned!
Yes, as the cost of it comes down it will be more practical as a liquid fuel for gas turbine plants that run on natural gas (methane) now. The additional energy to charge all those cars has to come from somewhere after all but the combustion process could be more efficient and cleaner in an industrial setting (I think).
Solution #1 the Totem co generator. Use it with methane to provide both electricity and heat. It uses a Fiat engine, that for less powerful ones is the same 1400 CC engine that was used used on Grande Punto CNG models.
First models used a carburettor Panda engine, and to make them run on petrol was trivial, on these newer engine It’s possible that they have an methane only ECU and are missing the petrol pump and injectors.
Having a petrol engine running at a constant speed make it slightly more efficient compared to the same engine put on a car.
http://www.totem.energy/en/home-mobile/
Forgot a different but crucial problem.
The electricity networks being woefully undersized for EV’s and plug-in hybrids.
For a worst case scenario, look at Texas during the blizzard where everyone cranked their electric heaters up to 11, now imagine that with vehicles.
And forget about telling people their car can only charge at a set time slot and also has to act as battery for the grid, because you’re basically telling the common populace that they should bear the grunt of utility companies not doing their job.
One problem is the use of electricity for electric heating, using more efficent heating like heat pumps or even better carbon-neutral fuels like wood for heating and better insulation will make some extra electricity available.
To make people charging their cars at a given time, use the same system used by The Phone Company, different hourly rates, maybe having more than two prices for the day.
Can you get a more efficient heater than an electric one? Surely everything is turned into heat? Or do you mean electrical generator to create the electricity in the first place? But then is efficiency even part of this problem? Surely a 1% efficient sustainable carbon free system is better than a 100% efficient carbon based system?
Heat pumps deliver more heating energy than they consume from the grid. No physics laws broken here, the extra energy comes from the heat “pumped” from the cold side. So YES: a heat pump is more “efficient” than an already 100% efficient restive load.
Heat pumps are typically about 300% efficient. It’s not free energy but, 1watt of electricity can deliver ~3watts of heat since the other 2 watts are brought in from outside.
> Surely a 1% efficient sustainable carbon free system is better than a 100% efficient carbon based system?
Surely if we’re talking about synthetic fuels and bio-fuels, that would be begging the question.
It’s not the carbon but the source of it.
Heat pumps are far more efficient than resistive heating, so yes, even though the heat pump also uses electricity. It’s all about how much you need for a given effect.
CHP schemes (where waste heat from power stations is used to heat homes) can help boost the efficiency of carbon based generators, which means you use less carbon overall.
A 1% efficient zero carbon solution would still be shedding heat and using other resources, so efficiency has to be a factor somewhere.
Heat pumps are 500% energy efficient, for a kWh used by the electric motor, they could deliver 5 kWh of heat, because the heat is extracted from the surroundings, so if instead of a simple electric heater one installs an heat pump, the electricity consumption in winter drops to 1/5. Basically an air conditioner it’s an heat pump working in reverse, so if in a house air conditioning is planned, putting an heat pump it’s a better solution.
On using the wood, I concur that in cities and condos it’s difficult to use, but on the countryside it could be a good idea because the wood can be sourced locally, planting trees has advantages on the land and terrains and make lumberjacks happy.
You know what? gas network is way undersized for the current gas consumption.
If all cars refuel at the same time there will be not enough gas in station to fuel them.
So how do we proceed now that I have proved that gas based car cannot work?
Gasoline vehicles don’t need to top up every day, whereas reasonably prices electric cars do, and they take far longer to charge anyhow. This makes it much more likely that a significant fraction of all EVs are charging up simultaneously.
Erm, no again. Reasonably priced EVs have roughly 150 miles range TODAY. That’s only going to improve. Most people average 30 miles per day, so don’t need a complete recharge each night, just a top up charge.
Erm, no. The electricity network people themselves say we have enough capacity today, never mind allowing for future network expansion. Remember that EVs can happily charge overnight, when demand is lowest, helping even things out. As a plus they can also feed power back when demand (and prices) are high.
It probably varies per place. The electricity company that supplies Amsterdam and its port, has quit hooking up new commercial users because there is not enough capacity.
Charging an electric car can easily double the electricity consumption of a household. The average power consumption in the Netherlands of one household is about 800w. Charging electric cars goes with 2000 to 3000w, for hours on end.
Now also add the power consumption of the switch from gas heating to electric heating, and electric cooking, and we’re gonna have a bad time.
This means that the transformers (the local ones, that feed 2 to 4 blocks of houses/apartments each) need to be upgraded.
It has to happen some day, and it will happen some day, but it is not a trivial ‘oh, it’ll be fiiiine’ thing.
Even where there is the capacity, the transmission lines aren’t built to support it, and the wiring at the premises can’t support everyone on the street buying EVs and plugging them in at 5 pm after work while also cooking their dinner and taking hot showers with their instant water boilers… etc.
The system has to be sized according to some estimate of a maximum load, for each locality individually, not as an average, so the capacity that is “there” doesn’t help you when the local distribution transformer gets overloaded.
Firstly everyone won’t plug in and start charging at 5pm. Chargers will be set to deliver power overnight while demand is low.
Secondly the EHT transmission network is already sized to deliver peak loads during the day that exceed the extra power that would be used by EVs.
Thirdly they are a great way of soaking up surplus power from things like Solar or Wind power that currently has to be thrown away when the grid is in surplus.
Car charging by residential users is largely done at night. Using a relatively smart charger, (which utilities can pay for!) you have it set the charge speed and time so that the load helps fill in the demand curve.
If a blizzard comes through, most people aren’t going to be going anywhere, so the first night might have regular demand, but the following nights would not. And vehicle 2 grid proposals don’t actually send the power back to the rest of the grid, but rather to the house.
>basically telling the common populace that they should bear the grunt of utility companies not doing their job.
Demand management is an euphemism for energy rationing.
“The modern mind perhaps shudders at the thought of an environmental crime of that magnitude, and we can’t imagine how anyone would think that was a good solution to the problem.”
Refinery flares.
Really with all this talk of energy there’s still all the inefficiencies in the process from the generation/making to the transportation/losses in the process. 1/3rd gets to the user for a fuel power plant. Reducing those would go a long ways.
> If we suddenly don’t need as much gasoline …
… the price of gasoline drops until we find the need.
Also, let’s not forget that between 60-85% of fuel prices is tax. In the UK for example, in 2020 a liter of petrol cost €1.41 on average, of which 81c was various tariffs and 25c was VAT, resulting in a total tax burden of 72.6%. Basically, three quarters of the cost of fuel is simply the government, which means two things:
1) The price of fuel has almost nothing to do with supply and demand, but politics.
2) The governments won’t let gasoline disappear off the market because it’s a huge tax revenue stream that props up all sorts of projects and promises they can’t back out of.
+1 This is a problem with “engineer’s reveries”, when they discover something that isn’t in, or hasn’t yet reached, the “memesphere”(for lack of a better term). They start looking at the numbers that result from, in this case, a chemical analysis, and come up with extreme examples “roughly half of every barrel of crude oil that we pump out of the ground is made of something that’s destined to be useless” (Yeah, don’t hold your breath for that!)
They completely forget economics, culture, sociopolitical factors, etc. Then, of course, one can go down socioeconomic rabbit holes concerning the “petrodollar” and petrodollar recycling. And then the oil refineries losing money seems less consequential to: well, wars in Iraq, and the present war by the Saudi state. One might conclude that dropping oil prices might be a lot more disastrous for international peace than has even begun to be contemplated here, or that we are already in a situation presently that; well, to extend the introductory metaphor, we’ve already made the river a gasoline gutter, there is no waterway left to save! The next article proposes to “engineer our way around the gasoline problem”?!?!?!? I don’t think so!
If we don’t need the gasoline at some point in the future and it makes up half of the crude, then we only need to pull up half as much, right? *Troll face*
>what to do with the waste gasoline
Actually, a lot of oil is thermally cracked to shorten the hydrocarbon chains in order to make more gasoline and diesel, because the crude oil is typically too heavy. First, we’ll just do less of that.
Then we’ll use catalytic reforming to upgrade the fuel to heavier fractions. Or, we could crack the fuel down further to propane, butane and methane which are increasingly in demand since electricity is getting too expensive for heating even with heat pumps. The reforming step produces extra hydrogen, which is needed for the cracking process, so the two go hand-in-hand.
Both processes are already and widely employed in the petrochemical industry, because the amount of a perfectly suitable hydrocarbon in the crude oil is often very little and varies by a lot – so some of the other fractions are either broken down or reformed up to make more of a specific kind of hydrocarbon for some specific purpose.
