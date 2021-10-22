Hackaday Podcast 141: LowFER Badges, Outrun Clocks, Dichroic Lamps, And Piano Action

Hackaday editors Mike and Elliot Williams catch up on a week’s worth of hacks. It turns out there are several strange radio bands that don’t require a license, and we discuss this weekend’s broadcast where you can listen in. It’s unlikely you’ve ever seen the website check-box abused quite like this: it’s the display for playing Doom! Just when you thought you’d seen all the ESP32’s tricks it gets turned into a clock styled after Out Run. Mike geeks out over how pianos work, we’re both excited to have Jeremy Fielding giving a Keynote talk at Remoticon, and we wrap things up with a chat about traffic rules in space.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (50 MB)
Episode 141 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
Tell us your answer for this week’s “What’s that sound?”. Next week on the show we’ll randomly draw one name from the correct answers to win a rare Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.
News This Week:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Printed Piano Mechanism Sure Is Grand
- A Microwave Frequency Doubler
- Hacking An IKEA Lampshade Into A Stunning Dichroic Lamp
- Arduino Nano Floppy Emulator For When Your Disk Is Not Accessible
- Play DOOM Using Web Browser Checkboxes (Finally)
- ESP32 Clock Pushes Outrun Graphics Over Composite
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks
- Elliot’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Space Age Road Rage: Right Of Way Above The Karman Line
- The Low-Down On Long-Wave: Unlicensed Experimental Radio
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)