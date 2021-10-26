When you think of slicers for FDM 3D printing — especially free slicers — you probably think of Cura, Slic3r, or PrusaSlicer. There are fans of MatterControl and many people pay for Simplify3D. However, there are quite a few other slicers out there including the one [TeachingTech] has switched to: SuperSlicer. You can see his video review, below.
Of course, just as PrusaSlicer is a fork of Slic3r, SuperSlicer is a fork of the Prusa software. According to the project’s home page, the slicer does everything Prusa does but adds custom calibration tests, ironing, better thin wall support, and several other features related to infill and top surfaces. The software runs on Windows, Linux, or Mac.
[TeachingTech] had used a purchased copy of Simplify3D for years. However, he had a drive failure and had to rebuild his profiles anyway, so he tried some other choices. He didn’t like Cura’s interface. He’d used Slic3r before and since that is the mother of PrusaSlicer and the grandmother of SuperSlicer, it seemed more familiar to him.
SuperSlicer can upload to WiFi printers and has some infill and support options that were not in Simplify3D. The video shows some intelligent features for improving top layers and overhangs if you don’t provide the right support under them.
We liked that there is support for Klipper. The built-in calibration prints are good for finding the right retraction and other parameters for your printer and materials. If you haven’t used PrusaSlicer and want an idea of what that looks like, you can read our take on it from a few years ago.
7 thoughts on “SuperSlicer Reviewed: Another 3DP Slicer?”
SuperSlicer is a community fork of PrusaSlicer. Basically, Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V of PrusaSlicer, where the author then experiments with new things. Some might be a good idea, some not. Some might work, some might not.
And most of the changes actually makes sense. Also, as someone who used both PrusaSlicer and SuperSlicer and does NOT have a Prusa Printer, it’s nice using a slicer not so heavily skewed to a single brand (I’m also looking at you, Cura).
I use it since the beginning, when it was called Slic3r++. Recommend it everywhere over anything else. With recent updates that enabled correct slicing of vases with non-solid bottom i’ve lost single reason to use abominable Cura, never mind any other slicer.
And yeah, simplify have absolutely nothing to offer over opensource slicers anymore.
Since two months I own the Ender 3 Printer and at first I also used PrusaSlicer. Unfortunately, there were always problems with the software and therefore I switched to SuperSlicer. From the interface it is almost 1:1 like the previous software projects, but seems to be better updated. I thought that everyone uses SuperSlicer and not one traded as a secret tip.
I often use concentric Top/Bottom and 100% concentric infill. This only works well with Cura Arachne Beta, which is quite buggy. But Arachnes variable line width strategy works sooo well for me. I just gave Superslicer a try, and while concentric infill works just as bad as Prusaslicers for me, I can increase the number of permeters so I basically get a concentric-like 100% infill. Now Superslicer has a gap fill, that fills the gap where outer and inner perimeters meet with a variable line width. Prusaslicer prints two overlapping permiters instead, which doesn’t sound usable to me. That doesn’t look as good as arachne, but if SuperSlicer is more stable then Arachne, I will absolutely give it a try on my next project. Unless Cura Arachne gets a new release in the meantime.
I’ve also recently moved from S3D. It still can’t be beat on slicing speed but the lack of updates has made it obsolete in the face of better open source stuff. The built in profiles are pretty decent out of the box for most printers.
The calibration tests look insanely usefull
