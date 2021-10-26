How Much Is That Shirt In The (Atmospheric) Window?

Summer is fading into a memory now, but as surely as the earth orbits the sun, those hot and sweaty days will return soon enough. And what can you do about it at the level of a single, suffering human being? After all, a person can only remove so much clothing to help cool off. Until someone figures out a way to make those stillsuits from Dune, we need an interim solution in which to drape ourselves.
We’ve seen the whitest paint possible for cooling buildings, and then we saw a newer, whiter and more award-winning paint a few months later. This paint works by the principle of passive cooling. Because of its color and composition, it reflects most light and absorbs some heat, which gets radiated away into the mid-infrared spectrum. It does this by slipping out Earth’s atmospheric window and into space. Now, a team based in China have applied the passive cooling principle to fabric.
Wait, What’s the Atmospheric Window?
Technically speaking, there are two atmospheric windows — one in the infrared spectrum, and another in the radio spectrum. For the purposes of this discussion, we are only concerned with the infrared window. But let’s back up a bit.
The energy radiating from the Sun includes much more than just the light we see and the heat we feel. Earth’s upper atmosphere absorbs gamma rays, x-rays, and some of the ultraviolet part of the spectrum. Think of the upper atmosphere as a blanket that protects Earth from these harmful rays.
There is a hole in the blanket — or a window, if you will — in the low end of the infrared range (roughly 8-14 μm) that lets in visible light and heat because none of the atmospheric gasses absorb that wavelength. That’s a good hole; it’s a hallmark of a habitable planet. So, this is what is meant by the atmospheric window — light and heat can go both ways. The window lets in light and heat, but more importantly, it also lets it escape. This way the planet is nice and warm, but not to a deadly degree.
Fabric of the Universe
So, back to the fabric. To reiterate, passive cooling materials work by reflecting almost all of the incoming light, keeping those energetic photons from heating the surface. These materials also absorb heat from whatever they’re covering and radiate it out.
Passively cooling something like a building is kind of a set-it-and-forget-it type of thing. Clothing, on the other hand, has to be flexible, breathable, and must stand up to repeated washings. So, how does this fabric work already? Much of its reflectivity comes from titanium dioxide powder, like the stuff in some kinds of sunscreen. These titanium dioxide nanoparticles are embedded in fibers made of PLA, which emit radiation (lose heat) in the mid-infrared spectrum.
Then the fabric is further coated with polyetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which reflects the part of the UV spectrum that the titanium dioxide doesn’t. PTFE is hydrophobic, so it will repel water from the outside and sweat from the inside. The fabric is woven together rather than knit, and has a carefully-calculated pore size. In tests, the fabric reflected more than 92% of sunlight. The team half-covered a vest with their fabric and sat someone in the sunlight while wearing it. They monitored the person’s body with infrared cameras and found that the side covered by the fabric measured an average of 3° C cooler than the side without the fabric.
One Shirt, Please — With a Jolly Wrencher
This stuff seems to tick all the boxes — it’s breathable, washable, and (we assume), comfortable enough to wear all day in the desert. It’s also supposed to be biodegradable, but we have to wonder what effect sweat and laundry detergents and double rubs might have on the fibers’ ability to passively cool someone on a long enough timeline. Since it’s mostly plastic, we do wonder how it feels.
And it comes in any color you want, as long as it’s white. The good news is that it can be embroidered. Dyeing it is a no-no because it will lose its function. But if you can embroider it, you can probably make it visually interesting and still viable. A shirt made of this magic fabric will probably cost even more than that Hypercolor shirt we loved so much in the 90s, but at least it won’t announce our anxiety to the world in living color. But if you need to keep cool at all costs, an atmospheric window-wear shirt might just be the ticket.
8 thoughts on “How Much Is That Shirt In The (Atmospheric) Window?”
Here’s something to consider: PTFE is teflon, which is a fluoride.
I’d be concerned about wearing a fluoride compound on my body, with rubbing and sweat and possible transfer. Also, I routinely get scratches, and even gashes, while hiking and am wondering if transfer into the blood is possible.
This is not the same as cooking on a teflon pan, which is considered safe. In that case the surface comes into contact with food (not your body), is in contact a short time, and is rigidly held so that it does not flex.
Before wearing this type of fabric I’d like to see a study to determine if doing so is long-term safe.
Maybe one day we will get our fluoride from our clothing rather than from toothpaste? :-)
Seriously, i wonder if this clothing is really biodegradable if it is coated in PTFE, because afaik PTFE really is not biodegradable?
That has to be wrong:
“What gets absorbed. Image via University of Rochester’s Department of Physics and >>>Astrology<<<"
Glad someone else noted this. It should clearly say “cosmotology”.
Sigh. Heat transfer 101: Conduction, convection, radiation.
You can wear anything you like and the first two are what matter over the course of a day unless you’re in very dry air and in very bright sun. Come out to a nice cloudy day in the Midwest (or southern Asia) when it’s over 100°F and 80+% relative humidity and see where reflective material gets you. Wicking polyester (CoolMax™ and its relatives) blends help more by allowing evaporative cooling on its surface.
As if all the plastic fiber coming out of our washers is not bad enough going into the ocean. To paraphrase my name for Purdue, you’re do’na purvesity.
PTFE is not biodegradable. It can decompose with heat or radiation. Not the same as being biodegradable. White clothing is incompatible with my lifestyle and laundry skills.
“PTFE is hydrophobic, so it will repel water from the outside and sweat from the inside.”
Maybe I’m just not understanding… If it repels sweat, that mean the sweat will get trapped between the fabric and your skin. If this is true, that’s not a good thing. Not allowing sweat out could lead to rashes and blistering to say the least. It may even cause the wearer to overheat.
I’m sure what’s meant is “moisture wicking”.
