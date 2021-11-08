The all-in-one Raspberry Pi 400 computer is a capable device, but those seeking its maximum power may be disappointed by its 4 GB of memory. When the Pi 4 and Compute Module 4 have double that figure, surely the Pi 400 could catch up! A reddit user called [Pi800] rose to the challenge by replacing the 4 GB chip from the Pi 400 with the 8 GB chip from a Pi Compute Module, resulting in the so-called Pi 800, a working 8 GB all-in-one Pi.
As a piece of work it’s a deceptively straightforward yet extremely fiddly piece of soldering that requires a steady hand for even the most skilled of solderers. What takes it beyond the norm though is the reballing process. A ball-grid-array chip has a grid of small balls of solder on its underside that make the contacts, and these melt when it is soldered so require replacement before reworking. This is normally done with a template of carefully aligned holes to line up balls of solder in a stream of hot air, but lacking the template in this case the job was done by hand, laboriously ball by ball. A soldering task we’d hesitate to take on ourselves, so we’re impressed.
The result is an 8 GB all-in-one Pi, and it’s honestly not beyond the realms of possibility that an official version of this mod could be a future Raspberry Pi product. Perhaps we’ll wait for that, but should you be impatient then at least it’s possible to roll your own. It’s certainly not the first BGA memory swap we’ve brought you.
28 thoughts on “Reballing And A Steady Hand Makes A Raspberry Pi 800”
Mb and not GB?
Thanks. Fixed.
4 Mb as in four megabits?
4 megaballs, for the BGA
This guy gets it!
B^)
I dread the future where such BGA chips actually exist.
Just think of laying that out in a schematics! It will be pages on pager on pages with break out blocks for all the connections…. (And yes, schematics, not board layout. Laying out boards is fun in comparison.)
But just for fun.
A chip with 4 million pins in an array would be 2k x 2k pins. With a pin spacing of 0.05mm, it would be 10 cm wide. Even AMD’s EPYC processors would look small in comparison, and they have a much less dense land grid array. Though having 4000+ pins.
2000×2000 or 2048×2048?
It’s almost 5% difference.
You joke, but who knows how far these will go in the future.
High-speed serial links seems to be where it’s headed.
If the footprint for eMMC is anything to go by, most of the pins will be not connected and just there for supporting some massive multi-chip-module.
Transputer lives!
Wasn’t this just corrected in another post? My 200MHz Pentium I got used in 2001 to run Linux had 16 megs of RAM.
So isn’t this about gb?
As Jenny lives in England, I suspect it is SAE v. Metric problem.
B^)
Choose: SI v. SAE or imperial v. metric
Because anything that can be corrected six times can be corrected seven: I think you probably mean 4 gigabytes, not 4 megabits. Orders of magnitude matter.
Yeah, there’s no way I would go through all that trouble for mere megabytes!
B^)
“As a piece of work it’s a deceptively straightforward yet extremely fiddly piece of soldering that requires a steady hand for even the most skilled of solderers. What takes it beyond the norm though is the reballing process.”
Great skills for becoming an iPhone screen replacer. ;-)
I’ve replaced more than a few screens, and I’ve never had to reball anything. Also, a steady hand is overrated if you’re good at working between heartbeats. =)
Leave it to the youngsters. Yesterday I was having a bit of trouble with soldering a header (40 pins) unto my new RPI Zero 2 W board…. Eyes aren’t what they used to be! Nice job!
Oh and 8Gb would be nice on the 400, just because that is ‘intended’ for a desktop machine that may have lots of applications open at one time. All my other RPIs run headless, so, normally swimming in memory.
Wouldn’t it be simpler to skip the reballing and install a brand-new LPDDR3 chip? Surely the one pulled from the compute module is not anything specific to the Pi (they don’t have *that* large market share to have their own RAM chips made). Perhaps the chip shortages struck again…
But aligning the BGA balls manually is pure pain. The stencils are cheap and make the task 100x easier.
Also, it’s fortunate that the bootloader for the Pi does support a larger-than-official RAM size.
Why spend forever hand placing 100s of solder balls when reballing stencils are cheap and readily available? Rough example:
5 pcs 82801FBM BGA Reballing Stencil $7.95 USD
https://www.ebay.com/itm/233884882444
then it wouldn’t be on hackaday….
I didn’t know such a thing existed.
“Hand Reballing And A Steady Hand Makes A Raspberry Pi 800” -> “Reballing And A Steady Hand Makes A Raspberry Pi 800”
This is the correct headline. Anyone else take journalism in high school?
Ooops, that came out harsher than I intended, but no edit button.
doh, it also didn’t reply to my rude post as I intended… ok, I’m logging off now. sorry everyone.
