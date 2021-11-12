Hackaday Podcast 144: Jigs Jigs Jigs, Fabergé Mic, Paranomal Electronics, And A 60-Tube Nixie Clock

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys get caught up on the week that was. Two builds are turning some heads this week; one uses 60 Nixie tube bar graphs to make a clock that looks like the sun’s rays, the other is a 4096 RGB LED Cube (that’s 12,288 total diodes for those counting at home) that leverages a ton of engineering to achieve perfection. Speaking of perfection, there’s a high-end microphone built on a budget but you’d never know from the look and the performance — no wonder the world is now sold out of the microphone elements used in the design. After perusing a CNC build, printer filament dryer, and cardboard pulp molds, we wrap the episode talking about electronic miniaturization, radionic analyzers, and Weird Al’s computer.
Episode 144 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
- That sound was Teenage Mutant Ninja Nurtles: Turltes in Time, Sewer Surfin’ theme song
- [OliveGarden] was randomly drawn from 10 correct responses and wins the shirt!
New This Week:
- This Week in Security has news of a PS5 master key dump
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Cheap DIY Mic Sounds (And Looks) Damn Good
- Pulp-Molding: A Use For Cardboard Confetti
- Most FDM Printers Are Also Filament Dryers (with A Little Help)
- Not Your Average Nixie Tube Clock
- DIY CNC Uses Lots Of 3D-Printed Parts
- Big RGB LED Cube You Can Build Too
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Mike’s Picks:
