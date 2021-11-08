The precious Pokemon we spent hours capturing in the early nineties remain trapped, not just by pokeballs, but within a cartridge ravaged by time. Generally, Pokemon games before the GameBoy Advance era had SRAM and a small coin cell to save state as NVRAM (Non-volatile random access memory) was more expensive. These coin cells last 10-15 years, and many of the Pokemon games came out 20 years ago. [9943246367] decided to ditch the battery and swap the SRAM for a proper NVRAM on a Pokemon Yellow cartridge, 23 years later.
The magic that makes it work is a FRAM (ferroelectric random access memory) made by Cypress that is pin-compatible with the 256K SRAM (made by SK Hynix) on the original game cartridge PCB. While FRAM data will only last 10 years, it is a write-after-read process so as long as you load your save file every 10 years, you can keep your Pokemon going for decades. For stability, [9943246367] added a 10k pull-up on the inverted CE (chip enable) pin to make sure the FRAM is disabled when not in use. A quick test shows it works beautifully. Overall, a clever and easy to have to preserve your Pokemon properly.
Since you’re replacing the chip, you will lose the data if you haven’t already. Perhaps you can use [Selim’s] Pokemon Transporter to transport your pokemon safely from the SRAM to the FRAM.
4 thoughts on “Pokemon Time Capsule”
This is quite similar to the mod for Sega Saturns to replace the SRAM with FRAM since the battery tends to die very very quickly in that console.
FRAM chips don’t last forever, either: I’ve replaced one in a Sonic 3 cartridge which had lost the ability to save progress.
It really depends on the program. If they are only using it for storage then it will last “forever”. Sonic 3 clearly used it as plain old memory that could simply be written to which is why it wore out so quickly.
I never played the game but if the is an explicit Save Game feature then an EEPROM would have been a better choice as I think GB games likely often access SRAM directly without any caching of any kind. FRAM is great but it wears in both read and write operations.
