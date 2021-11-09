All 3D printer filament benefits from being kept as dry as possible, but some are more sensitive to humidity than others. The best solution is a drybox; a sealed filament container, usually with some desiccant inside. But in a pinch, [Spacefan]’s quick and dirty $0 drybox solution is at least inspiring in terms of simplicity.
[Spacefan]’s solution uses a filament roll’s own packing materials and a single 3D-printed part to create a sealed environment for a single roll. The roll lives inside a plastic bag (potentially the same one it was sealed in) and filament exits through a small hole and 3D-printed fitting that also uses a bit of spare PTFE tubing. The box doubles as a convenient container for it all. It doesn’t have as much to offer as this other DIY drybox solution, but sure is simple.
While we appreciate the idea, this design is sure to put a lot of friction on the spool itself. It will be a lot of extra work to pull filament off the spool, which needs to turn inside a bag, inside a box, and that extra work will be done by the 3D printer’s extruder, a part that should ideally be working as little as possible. The re-use of materials is a great idea, but it does look to us like the idea could use some improvement.
What do you think? Useful in a pinch, or needs changes? Would adding a spindle to support the spool help? Let us know what you think in the comments.
3 thoughts on “This $0 Filament Drybox Needs Nearly No Parts”
Looks to me like this design will put a bit of a strain on the extruder and/or filament. Kudos for the attempt though. I hope it doesn’t cause any issues for him. Myself, I’ll use one of the plastic container designs I see online.
kind of a stupid hack but i only take out about 20-40 meters of filament (a 1-3 month supply in general) at a time, by hand. so most of the roll is sitting in a big rubbermaid box with a dessicant can in it. and it lets me just hang the filament on a bent up coat hanger hanging off of the top of my printer, instead of coming up with a properly-supported axle to let a 1kg spool of filament spin freely
honestly since i switched to easyfil pla, it doesn’t seem to mind sitting in my humidish basement for a long time anyways and i suspect i really should figure out a better way to mount a whole roll. probably go through a roll in a year and a half though so that might be pushing it even so.
This is mostly useless, just like any “drybox” you can print directly from. There is no need for a spool to be in a drybox while printing. Any drybox that allows you to print from is also pretty useless for long term use as a drybox.
Just put your filament in an airtight box when you aren’t using it. Add some desiccant if you want. That is all that is ever needed.
People see issues they think need solving when they don’t. 90% of so called “moisture” issues are usually related to decaying bonds in the filament. People throw their filament in an oven, it magically works later and they assume moisture was the issue. It usually isn’t. The oven is restoring bonds in the filament.
Just store your filament in an airtight container when you aren’t using it. You’ll never see issues related to moisture if you do that.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)