Join us on Wednesday, December 1 at noon Pacific for the OpenCV Hack Chat with Brandon Gilles!

A lot of what we take for granted these days existed only in the realm of science fiction not all that long ago. And perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the field of machine vision. The little bounding box that pops up around everyone’s face when you go to take a picture with your cell phone is a perfect example; it seems so trivial now, but just think about what’s involved in putting that little yellow box on the screen, and how it would not have been plausible just 20 years ago.

Perhaps even more exciting than the development of computer vision systems is their accessibility to anyone thanks to open source efforts like OpenCV. Couple with ever-more powerful and affordable platforms and easily available cameras, OpenCV has launched thousands of exciting projects using computer vision.

To help us along the road to incorporating machine vision into our projects, Brandon Gilles will stop by the Hack Chat. Brandon is Chief Architect of OpenCV AI Kit, and CEO of Luxonis, a company working on the edge of spatial AI and computer vision. Join us as we dive into the basics of machine vision as well as the newer world of spatial AI.

