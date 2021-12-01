Ask Hackaday: Why Don’t Automakers Make Their Own EV Batteries?

Sales of electric vehicles continue to climb, topping three million cars worldwide last year. All these electric cars need batteries, of course, which means demand for rechargeable cells is through the roof.
All those cells have to come from somewhere, of course, and many are surprised to learn that automakers don’t manufacture EV batteries themselves. Instead, they’re typically sourced from outside suppliers. Today, you get to Ask Hackaday: why aren’t EV batteries manufactured by the automakers themselves?
Experience and Infrastructure
Automotive manufacturers actually outsource the development and production of many components of their vehicles. Your car rides on tires from companies like Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Falken, not Ford, Dodge, or Volkswagen. Similarly, FOX shocks are prized in off-road trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor, and if you dig into your fuel management system, many of the pumps and sensors are probably made by Bosch.
The fact is, automakers don’t have the capacity to design and manufacture every single little component of their cars. Doing so would rarely make sense, either. Take oxygen sensors, for example. These delicate electronic components are complicated to manufacture, and require specific expertise. Any automaker designing their own would have to cover the full cost of R&D, and economies of scale would be limited by their own vehicle output. However, pretty much every car needs an oxygen sensor, so an outside company that supplies many automakers has an advantage. Their economies of scale are much larger, as they can offset R&D costs across millions of units sold to equip vehicles made by several different manufacturers.
Furthermore, automakers were not in the business of producing batteries by the time electric cars started to hit the market en masse. Starting a battery manufacturing effort from scratch is no mean feat, and would only have added to the difficulty of bringing an electric vehicle to market. Simply purchasing working batteries from an experienced supplier eliminates a whole lot of work, and most automakers have taken this path thus far. Even Tesla has gone this way, sourcing batteries from Panasonic and CATL among other companies over the years. Indeed, Panasonic invested heavily in Tesla’s Gigafactory, and runs much of the production equipment there.
Specialist battery manufacturers have the benefit of decades of experience in both battery chemistry, as well as the fundamentals of manufacturing cells. Batteries are delicate things, and getting their construction even slightly wrong can lead to dangerous fires. Scaling up production is difficult too, and with EVs often requiring hundreds or thousands of cells, monumental effort is required in this regard.
Thus, when it came time to produce electric vehicles, automakers had a choice. They could purchase cells from existing suppliers, with a known-good product and production lines ready to go. Or, they could start building their own factories, hiring battery experts, and begin the process of manufacturing their own cells. The latter route is fraught with hurdles, and requires years of effort to get a usable product available in real numbers. The former choice gets batteries in cars practically from Day 1. For automakers, the decision was easy.
What Could Go Wrong?
Even the experts get it wrong sometimes, of course. The current Chevrolet Bolt uses cells sourced from supplier LG Chem. Torn anode tabs and folded separator materials in some cells lead to battery fires that destroyed several cars and prompted a huge recall effort. Over 140,000 cars have been recalled, causing brand damage and a huge headache for General Motors. However, as the fault was with the battery supplier, GM were able to point the finger outside, and LG agreed to pay $1.9 billion to cover the costs of rectifying the problem.
Thus, for a whole host of reasons, automakers typically source their batteries from external manufacturers. Car companies didn’t have the knowledge in house to make their own cells, nor did they have the factories to produce them en masse. Sourcing them outside also often provides a cheaper product with R&D costs essentially amortized across several customers. It also means that automakers were able to get to market sooner, and also provided companies with an opportunity for restitution if they were inadvertently supplied with poor product.
There are drawbacks, of course. Doing battery research and production in-house can net competitive advantages. If, for example, a company unlocks the secret to a new battery chemistry, they could produce cars with longer range and more performance than their rivals. However, it’s a risky game with no guarantee of success, and it can take many years to go from a successful lab-built cell to batteries that are ready for automotive use. Then, there’s the sticky problem of kitting out a factory to churn out millions of your special cells a year.
Winds of Change
Competition in the automotive world has been fairly level for some time, with emissions regulations and mature engine technology meaning that no one automaker had any wild advantage over another. However, being the only company with access to a new class of battery could be an absolute gamechanger. It’s easy to visualize now—imagine if only one company had access to lithium cells, while everyone else was stuck with nickel metal hydride technology. Cars with lithium batteries now have ranges that can exceed 400 miles. A car built with NiMH cells would be lucky to have a third of that, while being heavier and unable to deliver anywhere near as much current for hard acceleration.
Tesla are starting to look into vertical integration by producing their new tabless cells in-house, a step that it took after over a decade in the EV industry. BMW are doing much the same, investing deeply into solid-state batteries. These technologies could provide range gains in the double-digit percentages, and if built by the automakers themselves, could be unavailable to rivals, providing a major advantage in the marketplace.
As automakers grow more familiar with electric vehicle technology, expect more players to make steps towards producing their own batteries. However, others will continue to see the value in partnerships with established players, investing in new technologies and production capacity at arms length. There’s no one right way in business, of course, but there are always plenty of wrong ones. Traditionally-conservative auto companies will tread carefully as always, while hot upstarts like Tesla will be the ones making the drastic moves.
“Automotive manufacturers actually outsource the development and production of many components of their vehicles.”
For instance, BCS (Body Control Systems -Formerly TRW) develops/tests/manufactures the switches and stalks (turn signal/headlight controls) as well as HVAC and other center dash controls for a variety of automobile mfgrs.
Oh! and lets not forget Takata!
(tongue in cheek)
Oh there’s a blast from the past!
Most, if not all, automakers use subcontractors and “off-the-shelf” parts. This isn’t anything new, or unique to battery operated vehicles.
Will we start to see standardized batteries for EVs?
In the way that trucks, heavy equipment, forklifts, and golf carts now use large (lead acid) batteries?
Such as Diehard, Optima, and others.
The battery is big and heavy enough that it has to integrate into the chassis, which makes standardization difficult if not impossible.
The cell geometries are pretty standardized, and the fact that the chemistry gives you the voltage range also means the voltage of each cell is standardized.
The whole-battery assembly makes little sense to standardize, since batteries make up a significant amount of the overall vehicles’s mass and hence have to be mechanically designed “into” the thing. Not to mention they need cooling!
Other than that, how much sense would having the same battery for a BMW 2t SUV in a BMW nearly-sports car or a Toyota compact car or an actually small electric car? Aside from the differences in size, weight and capacity needs, the differences in current capacity, longevity and cost mean that there’s simply no “one size fits more than one series from one manufacturer” market, far as I can see.
You don’t need to standardize the whole freaking thing. Group a bunch of the cells together into a module and do it that way, like manufacturers had been doing for years with 9V-ish scale batteries.
It’s not like the car manufacturers are saying “gee, if we scoot this single 2.5″ cell over here, we can fit it exactly in!” The total volume of the battery is *huge* compared to a single cell. Break it up into smaller modules and handle it that way. Many manufacturers already do that, after all!
“there’s simply no “one size fits more than one series from one manufacturer” market, far as I can see.”
Hmm, wonder why that is. Could it possibly be because controlling the production of the pack allows them to cut off older vehicles by artificially keeping the replacement battery price insanely high?
Nah, that can’t be it.
This is why automakers invest so heavily in platforms. They did this long before EV’s, and a platform is essentially a rolling chassis (maybe with different wheelbase options) and a known engine output shaft position. Anything else on top of that is free to be designed, with an entirely different option and body.
Perhaps the most well-known of this is Chrysler’s “K”-platform that had almost every personal vehicle body on it, from sports cars to minivans and compact to station wagon. It also came in metric and imperial variants with European derivatives.
Volkswagen invested heavily in the “MEB” or Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten (modular electric-drive toolkit), as it says, a modular electric vehicle platform. Basically this is an still as the old platforms: engine mount point specification, frame, suspension and in this case also batteries. But you can still mount more or different types of batteries into this basic platform, whatever your needs.
This platform is not only for Volkswagen (and it’s group brands), but is also used by Ford.
Also, a platform is almost never 100% identical between models, each model will have it’s own little tweaks, especially as time progresses.
But a successful platform range can easily be used in tens of millions of production vehicles
Yup. Honestly, in some sense the question to this entire article is wrong: it should actually be “why DO automakers make their own EV battery -packs-?”
Because if you go and look at ICE vehicles, there’s massive technology sharing, even between companies. Not even just the chassis/frame, too – everything. Definitely between companies in the same country, but there are plenty of other examples (the GM/Toyota partnership lasted for 20 years).
Obviously EVs are in an early stage, so in some sense it’s surprising that there isn’t *more* joint development/production.
I think we will see this happen for heavy trucks and heavy equipment. Being able to quickly swap battery packs on heavy equipment makes more sense than driving them to a charger in make cases. Just like you don’t typically drive heavy equipment to the fuel pump, a battery truck will delivery fully charged batteries to the equipment.
I think it also makes sense for cars too. I don’t need a 75kwh battery for my daily commute. A 20kwh battery would cover me with a good margin. But for that road trip a few times a year, I’d like to have that extra capacity. It would make much more sense to rent the bigger battery than to own it. Also rental batteries could be tied to the grid as grid storage when not on rent.
For the first generation of mass produced EV’s it doesn’t make sense to have a battery exchange. The market just isn’t big enough yet. But maybe for the next generation.
Vehicle “manufacturers” are really vehicle assemblers, and it has been this way for 4 or 5 decades.
You have to go back to the days of Henry Ford and the massive River Rouge plant if you want to see true vertical integration of vehicle manufacturing.
Assembly plants are wholly reliant on outside suppliers and just in time delivery.
The supply chain might be lean and efficient but is actually extremely fragile as we have found out over the past few months.
Actually iirc, GM used to own a battery assembly company, but sold it before it became mainstream or profitable. Cheaper to buy battery packs
