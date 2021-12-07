We’ve noticed lately that some cheap meters have gone to having big colorful screens. The screens aren’t dot matrix, but still have lots of graphics that could be useful or could be distracting eye candy, depending. The really cheap ones seem more like a gimmick, but [OM0ET] took a look at one that looked like a fair midrange instrument with some useful display features, the GVDA GD128.
A lot of the display shows the current function of the meter. No need for an expensive multiposition switch or rows of interlocking pushbuttons. Many of these new meters also have non-contact voltage sensors, which is handy. Otherwise, it looks like a pretty conventional cheap meter.
Many of these meters now have an auto mode where they try to guess what mode you need for a particular measurement. Essentially, it looks for voltage, resistance, or a short circuit. Of course, you can select a specific mode, too. It also measures and displays temperature, if that’s of interest to you.
What we liked is that the bottom of the display has a bar graph so you get some of the advantages of an analog meter. Despite the prevalence of digital electronics, humans are still analog. That feature alone might be worth the $40 or $50 for the meter, depending on how you use a meter.
Of course, cheap meters have a history of being — well — cheap. Then again, a meter like this doesn’t have that poor reliability switch to contend with. If you want the ultimate meter, snag an HP3458A. But it is bigger and much more expensive.
14 thoughts on “Multimeters Go Big Screen”
I bought an Aneng AN870 multimeter because it looked good on videos. I expected it to be readable and well-suited for my poor eyesight. Well, it works, sort of, but I need to use a flashlight to read it sometimes. I wish I got as many free test equipment as [Dave Jones] from EEVBlog so I could review it from my visual impaired perspective…
Start reviewing the meters you have – do a YouTube video of them. Borrow all your friends meters and do the same – you never know where it may end up
I want a cellphone with a built in scopemeter and bus pirate.
One problem with the analog bar graph on the cheap meters is that it’s updated slowly, typical 3 times per second, the same as the digital readout. This is unlike the old Flukes than ran at 40 Hz (IIRC). They also only scale the full range, 0 to whatever range is selected. Makes it near useless to try to gauge the AC noise on the average DC signal.
I do like that I can get simultaneous reading for AC voltage and frequency.
so, every time i will need my multimeter, i will find out the battery is discharged, and will have to wait one hour to charge my multimeter ? what for ? i´m totally happy with a standard LCD and a battery that lasts months if not years.
Then don’t buy this one?
Buttons not dials. Next, virtual analog meter display that you have to squint at and hold to straight eliminate parallax!. Looking closer I see that lunette is just an indicator which is going in the way as a virtual “meter”. Bold mode and range text would be so much better at a distance.
What appears to be the same multimeter is sold under many “brands” on Amazon with minor variations in price. I always read the reviews on items available there before buying. If the LCD was a touch screen, this might be more worth having.
Yeah, it’s a bit halfbaked as a UI feature.
It mimics a rotary range knob but you cannot manipulate it directly, that requires a button elsewhere on the device.
Why do they call it a smart meter, what is smart about it?
Just because it lacks a ‘very expensive’ rotary switch?
Would that switch be more expensive than a custom LCD?
A ‘smart’ multimeter like this could useful if the display was a generic dot matrix display and they used it for some extra functionality like a dual display, datalogger or trend graph.
I’ve glanced at these, thought the part at the top was a big “analog” meter. Not so interesting as a function indicator.
My 1997 Radio Shack meter has an analog bar. I can’t remember if the more recent really cheap meter has one. The RS one isn’t very useful, it lags. Maybe faster updates change that, but I don’t know.
In the seventies there was a pocket DMM that included an analog meter, just a small one. Not for readings, but to show trends. That always seemed like a good solution. That was before bargraphs on DMMs. Probably too expensive now, no source of cheap meters.
One could just get a good high impedance opamp and feed a meter, with a voltage divider, even just a pot, at the front. No need to calibrate it, just use it for peaking.
I was just saying to someone the other day how fancy they were getting but still using the same crappy probes.
They cram all of that tech into the device and they can’t spend a few dollars to give it a wireless data link for logging? Is that the case for the gvda gd128, and if so are there any options to hack it to add any form of data port?
Having one of those clones I can say that this is one of the most annoying tools (or concept) I had on my bench.
First: the scanning is painfully slow, continuity beeper does not make any fun.
Second: selecting everything with this FUNC button is painfully annoying, too. I have to count (I can’t) the presses or visually check something. Way to much coordination needed.
I have a cheap Richmeters 109 clone (less 15 €) with 9999 counts and most of the bells and whistles I need. It works like a charm and I can handle the rotary switch without even looking at it. And if it breaks I buy another one.
And for Sundays and all special occasions I have that old Schlumberger 7150+. Served me well.
It’s advertised as “smart”, so i won’t buy it. At least you don’t have to pay a monthly fee (yet) to get correct measurements (multimeter as a service anybody?). My Brymen 235 looks and works much better and no “smart” crap.
