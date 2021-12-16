PinePhone Malware Surprises Users, Raises Questions

On December 5th, someone by the IRC nickname of [ubuntu] joined the Pine64 Discord’s
#pinephone channel through an IRC bridge. In the spirit of December gift-giving traditions, they have presented their fellow PinePhone users with an offering – a “Snake” game. What [ubuntu] supposedly designed had the potential to become a stock, out-of-the-box-installed application with a small but dedicated community of fans, modders and speedrunners.
Unfortunately, that would not be the alternate universe we live in, and all was not well with the package being shared along with a cheerful “hei gaiz I make snake gaem here is link www2-pinephnoe-games-com-tz replace dash with dot kthxbai” announcement. Shockingly, it was a trojan! Beneath layers of Base64 and Bashfuscator we’d encounter shell code that could be in the “example usage” section of a modern-day thesaurus entry for the word “yeet“.
The malicious part of the code is not sophisticated – apart from obfuscation, the most complex thing about it is that it’s Bash, a language with unreadability baked in. Due to the root privileges given when installing the package, the
find-based modern-day equivalent of
rm -rf /* has no trouble doing its dirty work of wiping the filesystem clean, running a
shred on every file beforehand if available to thwart data recovery. As for the “wipe the cellular modem’s firmware” bonus part, it exploits the CVE-2021-31698. All of that would happen on next Wednesday at 20:00, with scheduling done by a
systemd-backed cronjob.
[ubuntu] didn’t share sources, just the binaries, packaged for easy installation on Arch Linux. One of the prominent PinePhone community members installed that binary and enjoyed the “game” part of it, asking about plans to make it open-source – receiving reassurance from [ubuntu] that the sources would be released eventually, “just need to clean it up”. Some weren’t so sure, arguing that people shouldn’t
sudo install-this random games without a source code repo link. Folks were on low alert, and there might’ve been up to about a dozen installs before a cautious and savvy member untarred the package and alerted people to suspicious base64 in the
.INSTALL script, about half a day later.
How Do We Interpret This?
This was a small-scale yet high-effort destructive attack on PinePhone users, targeting the ones using Arch specifically, by the way. The malware sender announced their “game development efforts” before publishing, stayed in the channel doing a bit of small talk and Q&A, and otherwise was not quickly distinguishable from an average developer coming to bless a prospective platform with their first app. Most of all, the Snake game was very much real – it’s not clear whether the code might’ve been stolen from some open-source project, but you wouldn’t distinguish it from a non-malicious Snake game. It’s curious that the package doesn’t seem to be sending private data to any servers (or encrypt files, or force you to watch ads akin to modern mobile games) – it easily could, but it doesn’t.
With the amount of work being done on the PinePhone cellular modem reverse-engineering, it’s peculiar that the malware takes advantage of the CVEs discovered alongside that effort. You wouldn’t expect a typical phone virus to pull off a cellular modem brick trick, given the fragmentation of Android world and the obfuscation of Apple world. Funnily enough, the community-developed open-source firmware for the Quectel cellular modem is immune to the bug being exploited and is overall more fully-featured, but Pine64 is required to ship the exploitable proprietary firmware by default for regulatory compliance reasons – the consequences for stepping out of line on that are drastic enough, according to a Pine64 source.
Questions spring to mind. Is PinePhone a safe platform? My take is – “yes” when compared to everything else, “no” if you expect to be unconditionally safe when using it. As it stands, it’s a platform that explicitly requires your understanding of what you’re directing it to do.
With more OS distributions available than any other modern phone could boast about being able to support, you can use something like Ubuntu Touch for a smooth experience. You are given overall more power to keep yourself safe when using a PinePhone. People who understand the potential of this power are the kind of people who contribute to the PinePhone project, which is why it’s sad that they specifically were targeted in this event.
Other platforms solve such problems in different ways, where only part of the solution is actual software and architectural work done by the platform, and another is by training the users. For instance, you’re not expected to use a third-party appstore (or firmware, or charger, or grip method) on your iPhone, and Android has developer mode checkboxes you can reach if you recreate the third movement of “Flight of the Bumblebee” with your finger in the settings screen. The Linux ecosystem way is to rely on the kernel to provide reliable low-level security primitives, but the responsibility is on the distributions to incorporate software and configurations that make use of these primitives.
I’d argue that mobile Linux distributions ought to define and maintain their position on the “security” scale, too, elaborating on the measures they take when it comes to third-party apps. Half a year ago, when I was preparing a summary on different OSes available for PinePhone and their stances on app security, it took me way more time than I’d feel comfortable having someone spend on a task of such significance.
What Are Our Options?
The gist of advice given out to newcomers is “don’t install random software you can’t trust”. While this is good advice on its own, you’d be right to point out – a game shouldn’t be able to wipe your system, and “get better users” generally isn’t a viable strategy. Any security strategist in denial about inherent human fallibility is not going to make it in the modern world, so let’s see what we can do beside the usual “educate users” part. As usual, there’s an XKCD to start off with.
Even being able to write to an arbitrary user-owned file on a Linux system is “game over”. Say, in
$HOME/.bashrc, you can alias
sudo to
stdin-recording-app sudo and grab the user’s password next time they run
sudo in the terminal.
.bashrc isn’t the only one user-writeable file getting executed regularly, either. While sandboxing solutions are being developed to solve these kind of problems, the work is slow and the aspects of it are non-trivial, generally best described as “dynamic and complex whitelisting”.
A piece of commonly handed out advice is “if you can’t read the code and understand what it does, don’t run it”, presumably, supposed to apply to packages and codebases longer than a weekend project. Ironically, this puts Linux at an unwarranted disadvantage to closed-source systems. The “share an .exe” way of distributing applications is older than I am personally, and it still is an accepted method of sharing software that someone wrote for Windows, with UAC having become yet another reflexive clickthrough box. Again, putting more of a security burden on Linux users’ shoulders is easy but foolish.
Would sharing the source code even help in the malware situation? No! In fact, attaching a link to a source code repo would help [ubuntu] make the malware distribution more plausible. When you publish a package, even on supposedly reputable platforms, there’s rarely any checks on whether the code inside the package you upload matches the code in your repo.
That’s true for a lot of places – GitHub and GitLab releases, DockerHub, NPM, RubyGems, browser extension stores, PyPi, and even some supposedly safe Linux repositories, like F-droid, are vulnerable. Providing sourcecode along a malicious package adds legitimacy, and takes away incentives for skilled people to check the binary in the first place – hey, the code’s there to see already! If [ubuntu] did just that, perhaps we’d be talking about this incident a few days later and in a more somber tone. Supply-chain attacks are the new hotness in 2020 and 2021.
Plenty of security systems we have set up are trust-based. Package signing is the most prominent one, where a cryptographic signature of a person responsible for maintaining the package is used to establish “person X vouches for this package’s harmlessness”. HTTPS is another trust-based technology we use daily, though, really, you’re trusting your browser’s or OS’s keystore maintainer way more than any particular key owner.
When enforced to the extent that it actually makes us more secure, trust-based tech puts a burden on new developers who don’t have reasonably polished social and cryptographic prowess. However, when often already met with lacking documentation, incomplete APIs and untested libraries, should we really be increasing the burden any further? Maybe that’s not so bad.
The trust-based signing tech I mention often is applied to OS images you typically download to bootstrap your PC (or phone!) with a Linux install, but it’s not yet popular on PinePhone – for instance, quite a few OS images for PinePhone don’t have such signatures, which I was disappointed by, since most major distributions for the PC provide these and I expected the Linux phone space to be no different, and not having signatures can be disastrous. Quite a few security-related features like this are there for the taking, but aren’t being used because they require non-trivial effort to fit into a project’s infrastructure if it was not designed with security in mind from the beginning, or create an additional burden on the developers.
What Do We Really Need?
The PinePhone community has implemented some new rules, some channeling into the “automation” territory. This will possibly help a specific kind of problem to be less impactful in the future – though I’d argue that institutional memory should play a larger part in this. Beware of Greeks bearing gifts… until they learn how to work around your Discord bot’s heuristics? I already have, for instance. This is a monumental topic with roots beyond the Great PinePhone Snake Malware of 2021, and this article isn’t even about that as much as it’s about helping you understand what’s up with important aspects of Linux security, or maybe even the security of all open source software.
For me, this malware strikes the notes of “inevitable” and “course adjustment” and “growing pains”. Discussions about trust and software take place in every community that gets large enough.
We need the acknowledgment that Linux malware is possible and may eventually become widespread, and a healthy discussion about how to stop it is crucial. Linux still has effectively no malware, but the day we can no longer state so is approaching us.
I’m unsure on the exact course adjustment we need. Understanding the system goes a long way, but the security measures we expect can’t exclude power users and beginner developers. Technically, whether it’s containerization, sandboxing, trust-based infrastructure, or memory-safe languages, we need to know what we need before we know what to ask for.
I would like to thank [Lukasz] of Pine64 community and [Hacker Fantastic] for help on the PinePhone situation fact-checks.
15 thoughts on “PinePhone Malware Surprises Users, Raises Questions”
I believe a letter is misplaced in that “Snake” game, should´nt it be “Sneak” instead ?
B^)
“it’s Bash, a language with unreadability baked in”
Queue a Greta “how dare you” impression…
They’re not wrong, though. Bash is the most idiosyncratic and aesthetically displeasing programming language I have seen. At least things like Brainf*ck and INTERCAL have a sense of humor about them.
No, WIndows Command / Batch scripting is worse!
I don’t know about that… If you are familiar with BASIC, or other similar programming styles, it is pretty straight forward. I haven’t done a lot with BASH, but I have done several complex batch file scripts for packaging and combining binary files (.bin, .hex) and flashing parts using the command line, and it wasn’t hard at all, I just needed a reference to remember all the commands and how to use them.
> Say, in $HOME/.bashrc, you can alias sudo to stdin-recording-app sudo and grab the user’s
> password next time they run sudo in the terminal.
That’s why having sudo ask for the password is something that adds little security. If the bad guys get a “user account” for a couple of milliseconds, they can gain root provided that user sometimes “becomes root” with su or sudo.
Whichever the system, if people run some software as root, not much can be done. Of course, some parts of the system could be natively read-only, then only the users´ data would be at risk, but still a problem.
As for the security in general, until we accept to pay the prices of good security, instead of ignoring it just because of laziness, we can´t have things correctly secured.
Oh I don’t know, I think that making the hardware impossible to brick from software (so that it is always possible to recover it, for instance by flashing new firmware) is the least that could be done. But that modem has bricking included as a feature, because they don’t want the user to be able to flash firmware on it. Company’s security wins over user’s security, and always will as long as there is no feedback mechanism that would make user’s more important.
If they can be blamed for RF interference, it is sensible of them to take steps to avoid it. Like in the answer below, users need to accept that with freedom comes having to assume responsability and the maybe bad outcomes of their actions.
I think, at the end of it all, we really have two paths to take. Trust the user input, or don’t.
Apt recently changed a safety feature that keeps you from accidentally blowing away important system files. This was in response to Linus Tech Tips managing to destroy a Pop!OS install, while trying to install Steam. Instead of requiring a phrase to be typed to continue, you now need an extra flag, which is not mentioned. The original method did explain itself, but Linus even admitted to not bothering to read the whole thing. This change will at least stop that, but it still won’t stop a user from copy-pasting from a site or another user. It doesn’t stop malicious intent.
I think modularity and containerization in a system can help limit damage, but since power user actions are gonna look very similar to malicious actions, to properly protect a user, you either have to take away their freedom, or educate them. And since you can’t know if a user will bother to listen or not, the choice is, let a user put themselves at risk, or follow in Apples footsteps. We can make it easier to understand, we can make it clearer where the “danger” lines are, but a user that doesn’t listen, can’t be protected.
“a game shouldn’t be able to wipe your system” – that is part of the problem. You don’t know if it is a game or not unless you can and will read the code. In this case it is a game with a malicious payload. Code signing only can tell you who signed the code. Whether you can trust them or not and whether you can trust the CA that is vouching for the signature is another out of band question. People need to understand that I can code sign malicious code, the signer does not vet the safety of the code, it only tells you i signed it. Whether that means you can actually hold me responsible is another story. I might be offshore and using a completely fabricated identity, it is up to the end user to decide if the CA is confirming my identity properly.
With great power comes great responsibility, if you install anything with root permissions you are open to anything that happens. This is the dark side of truly open source code. It is up to you to decide how you feel about the person providing the code which requires researching their reputation in a loosely organized community, mostly based on other user’s experiences with the code. Most open source packages are installed based on other peoples opinion of their usefulness and integrity, someone has to try it first though.
It kind of works like this, my friend develops code, I trust him so I run it, I go online and tell others how useful it is and then the trust chain continues until it is widely accepted as safe. It is kind of like a community based CA based on a trust chain of users of the code.
Why don’t they have multiple users and different permissions, isn’t this linux?
That would help but when things a using stuff like cellular drivers and addressing the OS at a very low level, it is hard to create a permission that allow low level access but still blocks malicious code.
I wouldn’t expect a permission for lower-level access to block malicious code effectively, but such a permission should be harder to hand out for the user, in my view. Not technically unfeasible, but not as easy as UAC.
