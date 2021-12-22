[Petapixel] has an interesting post about a startup company’s new holographic display that claims to be “indistinguishable from reality.” The company behind it, Light Field Labs, claims their system requires no glasses and handles different angles.
You can see a bit in the [C|Net] video below, but — of course — being on YouTube, you can’t get a sense for how good the 3D effect is.
It seems that while most displays try to project into a 3D volume or onto a flat display media, “solid light” works more like a real hologram, using a phase guide to project light at different phases and allows inference like an actual hologram.
The video shows that you can even use a magnifying glass to examine the object and it still looks real. We couldn’t help but notice though, that the demo was in a dark place — it was made to look like an artistic choice, but we’ll bet that under bright lighting, they have difficulty delivering the image. Still, pretty impressive.
We have no idea about cost, but imagine it won’t be cheap to start with. The company claims you will be able to see these in the real world as early as next year.
If you want to learn more about traditional holograms, we’ve talked about them before. Light field hacking isn’t exactly new, but this looks like it might be ready for prime time soon.
4 thoughts on “New Holographic Display Hacks The Light Field”
Next time you bump into someone on the road, “Sorry! I expected you to be a holo-avatar!” is a plausible excuse?
Deep fake goes 3D?
Scary times!
Unfortunately this appears to be just another lenticular 3D display which has been around for over 15 years. Philips 3D division (now a separate company named Dimenco) has a lot of patents and displays based on this technology. Current 4K version are around $1,000 for 24 inch display (they license the tech out to companies like Acer and Sony.)
Projecting light in 3D is not easy… but projecting dark in 3D, that’s a VERY hard problem.
Interesting, thanks for post. Looking forward likewise to the lovely reporters tactile experience :D
Have I suffered from a leap to inference as to the presence of interference by auto spell correct being present ;-)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)