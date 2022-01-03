When modern connected cars cross continents, novel compatibility problems crop up. [Oleg Kutkov], being an experienced engineer, didn’t fret when an USA-tailored LTE modem worked poorly on his Tesla fresh off its USA-Europe import journey, and walks us through his journey of replacing the modem with another Tesla modem module that’s compatible with European LTE bands.
[Oleg]’s post goes through different parts on the board and shows you how they’re needed in the bigger picture of the Tesla’s Media Computer Unit (MCU), even removing the LTE modem’s shield to describe the ICs underneath it, iFixit teardown diagram style! A notable highlight would be an eSIM, essentially, a SIM card in an oh-so-popular DFN package, and thankfully, replacing it with a socket for a regular SIM card on some extender wires has proven fruitful. The resulting Tesla can now enjoy Internet connectivity at speeds beyond those provided by EDGE. The write-up should be a great guide for others Tesla owners facing the same problem, but it also helps us make electric cars be less alike black boxes in our collective awareness.
Not all consequences of Tesla design decisions are this minor; for instance, this year, we’ve described a popular eMMC failure mode of Tesla cars and how Tesla failed to address it. Thankfully, Tesla cars are becoming more of a hacker community target, whether it’s building a computer-vision-assisted robot to plug in a charging cable, getting it repaired for a fraction of the dealership cost, or even assembling your own Tesla from salvage parts!
4 thoughts on “LTE Modem Transplant For A Tesla Imported Into Europe”
I would highly value an electric car that has equivalent functionality to a base model compact car made in the 1990’s. Extras should be aftermarket. I wonder what price Tesla could sell that type of car for?
They wouldn’t.. The automotive safety parts cost way more than infotainment for the certification alone, and they are absolutely mandatory for the car to be sold anywhere. Sad facts of life.. I’d guess every mandatory feature drives the baseline cost up and causes the lower models to look even less appealing.
Lack of features is by itself a benefit, but I get what you mean with regards to the price difference not being all that impressive. My two cents – I’d be happy to hear more insights about this! I tend to be skeptical of “safety is large part of why X is costly”, seen too many of such examples uncover that the cost in question (monetary/privacy/other) was blown up, to cover up for greed.
Some TV manufacturers earn more money by selling their customer’s data then by selling hardware to them. It’s becoming standard for all industries, get your hands on customer data and increase your profit by including “customer experience improvement” features, also known as spyware. That’s why we’ll se more and more telemetry masked as “experience improvement”, and not less.
