Worn Out EMMC Chips Are Crippling Older Teslas

It should probably go without saying that the main reason most people buy an electric vehicle (EV) is because they want to reduce or eliminate their usage of gasoline. Even if you aren’t terribly concerned about your ecological footprint, the fact of the matter is that electricity prices are so low in many places that an electric vehicle is cheaper to operate than one which burns gas at $2.50+ USD a gallon.
Another advantage, at least in theory, is reduced overal maintenance cost. While a modern EV will of course be packed with sensors and complex onboard computer systems, the same could be said for nearly any internal combustion engine (ICE) car that rolled off the lot in the last decade as well. But mechanically, there’s a lot less that can go wrong on an EV. For the owner of an electric car, the days of oil changes, fouled spark plugs, and the looming threat of a blown head gasket are all in the rear-view mirror.
Unfortunately, it seems the rise of high-tech EVs is also ushering in a new error of unexpected failures and maintenance woes. Case in point, some owners of older model Teslas are finding they’re at risk of being stranded on the side of the road by a failure most of us would more likely associate with losing some documents or photos: a disk read error.
Linux Loudly Logging
Much like the rockets and spacecraft of sister company SpaceX, Tesla’s vehicles are powered by Linux running on what’s essentially off-the-shelf computing hardware. Until 2018 the Model S and X were running the open source operating system on a NVIDIA Tegra 3, at which point they switched the Media Control Unit (MCU) over to an Intel Atom solution. In either event, the Linux system is stored on an embedded Multi-Media Controller (eMMC) flash chip instead of a removable storage device as you might expect.
Now under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be an issue. There are literally billions of devices running Linux from an eMMC chip. But any competent embedded Linux developer would take the steps necessary to make sure the operating system’s various log files are not being written to a non-replaceable storage device soldered onto the board
Unfortunately, for reasons that still remain somewhat unclear, the build of Linux running on the MCU is doing exactly that. What’s worse, Tesla’s graphical interface appears to be generating its own additional log messages. Despite the likelihood that nobody will ever actually read them, for every second a Tesla is driving down the road, more lines are being added to the log files.
Now, it appears that the near continuous writing of data to the eMMC chips on the older Tegra-based MCUs has finally started to take its toll. Owners on Tesla forums are reporting that their MCUs are crashing and leaving the expensive vehicles in “Limp Home Mode”, which allows the car to remain drivable but unable to charge. The prescribed fix for this issue by Tesla is a complete MCU replacement at the cost of several thousand dollars. As this failure will almost certainly happen after the factory warranty has lapsed, the owner will have to foot the bill themselves.
We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Chip
Generally speaking, each block of a flash device can only be written to a few thousand times. So to extend their usable lifespan, when data is written to the drive it will be essentially be moved around the physical device in a process known as wear leveling. Because this additional wrinkle is specific to flash, it took some time to refine the controllers and make the necessary adjustments to modern journaling file systems to accomodate the new storage medium. But today, these issues are largely resolved and not something most users need to be concerned with.
Unfortunately for Tesla, it seems that the eMMC chips on the Tegra modules are simply too small to hold the latest release of the firmware while still leaving enough free blocks on the chip to enable effective wear leveling. With only a small section of the eMMC left available, the system has no choice but to reuse the same blocks over and over.
According to Phil Sadow, who for the last few years has been providing repair services where Tesla won’t, the official fix for the problem on the newer Intel boards was to simply give them a larger eMMC. This will keep more free blocks available so the drive will be able to perform wear leveling, but he says that Tesla still hasn’t fixed the underlying issue of the Linux operating system continually churning out log entries. Given the ever-growing amount of software being pushed to the vehicles through over-the-air updates, the problem may eventually hit these newer MCUs as well.
Avoiding the Obvious
For those with even a moderate amount of experience with embedded Linux, the solution to this problem seems painfully obvious. Either redirect the log files to RAM so they’re never written out to the storage device, or just disable logging all together. It’s a trick that even the Raspberry Pi community is well acquainted with and was even used to squeeze more battery life out of laptops in the old days of spinning rust, so how could it be that Tesla’s engineer’s aren’t doing the same?
The simple answer is that we just don’t know. One theory is that Tesla wants to make sure all possible data is stored to a non-volatile device so it will be available in the event of a crash. As they continue to refine their self-driving technology, data recovered from wrecked vehicles is of exceptional value to the automaker. But Phil notes that in the new Intel MCU, normal vehicle diagnostic information is being stored on an SD instead of the eMMC; and more importantly, it seems Linux log entries would be of limited use in an accident investigation anyway.
For now, owners of pre-2018 Model S and X vehicles don’t seem to have many options. The Tegra board can be removed from the MCU and logging can be disabled, but naturally such modifications could put you in hot water with Tesla. The alternative is to wait until the eMMC chip has breathed its last and begrudgingly pay Tesla to repair an issue that ultimately they’re responsible for causing. It might not be the head gasket of old, but it seems even electric vehicles have a few expensive gremlins lurking under the hood.
“It should probably go without saying that the main reason most people buy an electric vehicle (EV) is because they want to reduce or eliminate their usage of gasoline”… and rely largely on coal and other fossil fuels instead.
Recently completed an easy and short contract for a small company staffed by young (all 31 years or less) engineers. All had recent post-grad degress in CS or EE or CE. At least to myself, the root cause of their problem was obvious, but they had been ‘playing’ with the problem for several weeks.
Experimentation and trying crazy new ideas is fun, but is not sound engineering. Engineering is based on deterministic, repeatable behavior. Engineering is not serendipitous; that is what scientists and hobbyists do.
Problem being that if you do that, they won’t become old engineers and replace the ones that retire.
The trick is to not hire an entire office full of them, but dilute them into a group of more experienced engineers.
Hyperbole. The stuff these kids had to master is probably close to an order of magnitude greater than what I had to do in school. Recently looked at my nephew’s school transcripts – the four years of physics, chemistry, math, and then the expanded ‘core’ stuff is freaking amazing. Not to mention all of the ‘special’ projects required for many of the general ed courses.
And because the young studs and studdetes are more recently educated and smarter than myself does not always mean that they can find reasonable solutions to problems more quickly. The word was “experience”.
Alternatively, you could, just, ya know, train and teach them better.
Shitty documentation is an ancient problem, started by ancient people. Create more documentation, better teaching tools, and take time to learn them whippersnappers something good, and they’ll be better engineers out of the gate.
All young engineers need mentoring. To act otherwise is foolish unless you are some Silicon Valley unicorn partying with other people’s money.
I remember there was a whole other hackaday article about how software engineers don’t get hardware engineering because they have the mentality of everything as an abstract widget, and no understanding of lead times for actually getting something done in the brick and mortar world.
More documentation isn’t going to help. The big problem is short attention span and laziness.
Witness the usual person here on HaD don’t want to read 100 pages of datahseet or 1000+ User/programming manual but rather watch some 3rd party person talking about the subject on youtube or ask someone on reddit.
Go to Adafruit and check out the “datasheets” for the stuff they sell. I was recently looking at a servo motor – their documentation did not even include basic electrical characteristics. No information about how much current it actually needs.
That’s the Arduino generation for you.
Reading this article someone can get the impression that this is inherently EV related problem. Internal combustion cars also have computers inside and usually don’t have this problem. This is just bad design from Tesla.
It’s the usual story. 20% of the work is required to make the thing work, and 80% of the work is required to find and squish all the bugs. Tesla is trying to spend the minimum amount of time and money to push products on the market and using their customers as beta testers.
Tesla seems to have a lot of issues with the fine points. It seems that 100% of their cars will croak from this at some point in time. As has been pointed out, IC engines have lots of things that 100% of them will suffer from at some point in time, but the tesla issues are sadly 100% preventable. Than elon has his solar company that is being sued by walmart for catching at last 7 stores on fire, and countless homeowners are having what appears to be preventable issues. Tesla seems to get what amounts to prototypes to market.
Comes from the fact that Musk is trying to run his mouth faster than his feet, and hide his failed promises and failing to meet his goals by announcing more goals every time the investors and funders would start to grumble.
Then he builds half the cars in a tent next to the actual factory, by hand, because the production lines weren’t properly run-in and debugged either.
To a certain extent, that was necessary (putting prototypes on the market). There was a certain amount of that they even admitted to. The catch was that this is a common coding mistake for SBC style systems, and shouldn’t have been made, or at least it should’ve been recognized nearly immediately when failures started cropping up.
The catch is: “Is it ready? Does it work?!” – “Yes… but…” – “Okay, ship it yesterday or you’re fired!”
When you put it that way, maybe the goal is to intentionally publicly-discredit the name Tesla… Killing an elephant just wasn’t enough for Edison.
and the “established” car manufacturers have a 100 years head start on what it takes to make a car reliable
I’m not aware of any other car, ICE or otherwise, that’s almost entirely controlled by a giant touch-screen Linux computer in the dashboard.
Of course almost all modern cars have various computers on board, but the Tesla’s take it to the next level. When the computer goes down, you lose basic functionality of the vehicle.
Why should the owners be responsible for paying for what amounts to a serious design flaw that renders the vehicle inoperable? Or will Tesla claim this is a “wear and tear” issue that is not covered? And if so, where in the sales contract / owner’s documentation does it address this (explicitly or by implication)?
BTW – I’m a fan of Tesla.
Just refurbish with bigger MMC chip, disable logs, or cache and bulk write logs.
I like the Idea of Tesla motor and batteries, but they need a simpler car, less conputers
Aftermarket/hacker folks are already doing that, but it’s still a small shop kinda deal, AND it requires catching it before failure.
That’s one seriously freaking expensive microcontroller. Seems to me that an industrious hacker could figure out a way to replace the whole stupid board with one of their own making, perhaps at a tenth of the cost. (FYI, this is far beyond my own skill level, I’m just a tinkerer.)
I’m also surprised that this story made the light of day, considering Tesla’s scorched-Earth style, “sue everyone who ever says anything negative about us” policy.
In that light, it could be thought of as a nice ‘gift’ they’ve passed down to the next generation of hackers… if, yahknow, it wasn’t *so soon*, and if, yahknow, the batteries’ costing what they do and almost certain to be the next thing to fail wasn’t looming overhead.
Nah, this sounds like lawsuit-territory, to me, this is far too obvious to be an oversight, and if a young programmer[s company] can be sued for forgetting [or not knowing] about mutexes and atomic variables for the rare case an interrupt occurs at that exact instant, then surely a team of programmer[s’ company] can be held accountable for this which is very deterministic.
Frankly, was already imagining a new era of hackers installing combustion engines in worn out EVs. Now, maybe even before they wear out.
Hmm, device with bad design choice that makes it fail soon after warranty period and is so obvious that you could think it’s intentional. Never saw that before.
I was thinking the same thing. Between thousands for a new battery, and the another thousand or so for a new computer, the usually wear and tear, dents, puke stains. A lot of people will go for a new vehicle. EV is still relatively new, so 5 years old, will be really old tech anyway. Kind of kills the used EV market, could expected to get much, for something a used car buyer, would anticipate needing to spend thousands more on, soon. Replacing the car computer, when a sensor goes bad, has been a shop scam for decades. Not easy to tell if anybody actual changed that $600 computer, or if they just cleaned up a little, if needed…
You should be able to scan for the bad blocks, mark them as bad, and re-layout the existing FS so that the static contents is now on the heavily used blocks and the low use blocks are free to hold logs. Should give a bunch more time at least.
Not sure if the flash controller gives enough control to achieve this however
The integrated Flash controller does this by itself, all the time. The problem is that with newer firmware being bigger and bigger, so there’s no much spare space for wear leveling. When all blocks are used or marked as bad, and the write operation fails, the chip is essentially dead.
Good controllers will also wear level over static blocks, they need to be rewritten sporadically anyway to avoid read disturb effects damaging the firmware after a few years of operation. This will greatly extend the lifetime in this case.
” the fact of the matter is that electricity prices are so low in many places that an electric vehicle is cheaper to operate than one which burns gas at $2.50+ USD a gallon.”
That would be the case if you compare cars of equal price.
But if you compare the average car in a class of cars, it’s no longer true. Electric cars cost about $10k more than the average car sold in the same bracket. For example, the Model 3 classes as subcompact, and the average subcompact car sells for $22 – 25k in the US so you got a price difference of around $10k to start with.
Then you have to appreciate the fact that Teslas are not engineered to last as long as the average car – the middle age of a car on the road is longer than the current Tesla batteries are expected to last (calendar life), so to make things even you have to account for buying a replacement battery.
The cost of the replacement battery is about the lifetime cost of maintenance of a regular car before it’s scrapped. So, you can ask the question, how much gasoline does $10k buy? Answer: about 4000 gallons, which for a 40 MPG car gives you around 160,000 miles – or about as much as you’d drive in ten years. Then you sell the car, and leave all the expensive maintenance to the next guy.
The TCO is still in favor of buying the average priced car, not a Tesla.
Sorry, that was Midsize EPA class, not subcompact.
Here’s the competition:
https://www.kbb.com/car-news/new-car-and-suv-buyers-guides/2000011533/
“Midsize Cars
Average price: $25,000”
The trick that Tesla and Tesla fans are pulling is comparing the price of a Tesla against the average car overall, and then argue that the EV is value for the money because it’s no more expensive to buy – but this conveniently ignores the fact that the vehicle market is split in half and few people actually buy the average priced cars. Most people pay either cheap low-end cars for daily drivers, or expensive SUVs, trucks, and luxury cars. The high price of big high-end cars pushes the total average up to Tesla’s price point.
If you take the median instead of the mean price, most of the driving public buys cars that are much cheaper – and the price just goes further down when you consider the second hand car market. The EVs are simply and grossly overpriced for most people.
Yep, and meanwhile my RAM pickup from ’97 just keeps going…. maintenance costs have been minimal over the years (new tires, flushes, oil changes, etc.) . Keeps me from buying a new one, because I can buy a lot of gas for the cost of a new truck (seen the prices lately? whew). An electric vehicle just isn’t economically viable over 20-30 years of use. No electric tree in the mountains either, where I can always dump in a gallon or two of gas from the gas can to get me home…. Also not all those stupid electric gadgets they like to put in vehicles now… More stuff to go wrong.
Thank god there are not more people like you. Just one of those things leaves behind a trail of fumes that I can smell inside my house when one drives by. Imagine in your head, the BQE in New York or the Big Dig in Boston filled with 1997 pickup trucks, thousands of extra deaths from lung disease.
Ironically, a great deal of that pollution is caused by the agricultural lobby and subsidies to add ethanol to gasoline, to “save the environment”, when in reality the incomplete combustion of ethanol in old worn-out engines produces Acetaldehyde which is known to be carcinogenic and cause lung disease.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1352231009005603?via%3Dihub
“. Regardless of roadway type or wind direction, concentrations of carbon monoxide (CO), nitric oxide (NO), and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) returned to background levels within a few hundred meters of the roadway. (…) However, concentrations of acetaldehyde and acrolein increased farther downwind of SH-71, suggesting chemical generation from the oxidation of primary vehicular emissions.”
Acetaldehyde is produced by partial oxidation of ethanol.
I’m sure that the giant shipping boats that haul all the rare earth metal from Africa to China for refinement and then from China to US for assembly and the from US to Europe for driving for one single Tesla battery, I’m sure that has 0 enviormental impact.
*Cough https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2009/apr/09/shipping-pollution Cough*
That’s not the right math as you’re asking how much gas that $10K would buy but the electric-owner also has to buy electricity. So if both cars cost the same/mile for “fuel” and they both cost the same average/year for repairs, maintenance, insurance, etc, then you’d never make up the $10K even if you owned it for 2 millennia. But if the Tesla cost $100/year for repairs and the ICE car cost $1K/year and everything else was equal, then in about 12 years, the Tesla would be coming out ahead.
I went back to 2013 to give plenty of pricing/cost history for a few different cars. But the prices shown on “total cash price” is the current used price, not the price when new.
Tesla 2013 Model S Sedan 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
https://www.edmunds.com/tesla/model-s/2013/cost-to-own/#style=101400294
True Cost to Own $44,837* Total Cash Price $29,753
About 51% higher “true cost to own” for 5 years.
Acura 2013 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
https://www.edmunds.com/acura/ilx/2013/cost-to-own/#style=101418219
True Cost to Own $27,445* Total Cash Price $10,364
About 170% higher “true cost to own” for 5 years.
Chevy 2013 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
https://www.edmunds.com/chevrolet/malibu/2013/cost-to-own/#style=200426084
True Cost to Own $24,392* Total Cash Price $8,541
About 200% higher “true cost to own” for 5 years.
Have the specialists been asked for their opinion? I had been involved with hyperstone in the past – they are selling their Flash Controller Chips since there was a requirement for them. https://www.hyperstone.com/en/NAND-Flash-Memory-Controllers-Industrial-Reliable-1767.html
With a good class action, they would change the EMMC chip on the next revision of the car. The information must be spread.
My mechanic grins from ear to ear when he hears people say stuff like this. Don’t actually fix the problem, just kick it down the road even further and create an excellent future opportunity for third-party repairs. This is a bonanza for every repair shop, they can get tons of business and they only have to undercut the dealer price by a small amount.
Just think they can solve the whole problem by commenting out a line in a config file, but hey it’s much better to create a whole industry around it. Again my mechanic thanks you for your attitude.
At least the members of the class will get $25 bucks. Thank God for trial lawyers doing the hard stuff.
That’s insane. These guys can’t get such basics right and then pretend they can give the car autonomy?? What a joke. (And I have a Tesla, though I’m growing doubtful that I’ll ever get another one.)
I can’t believe it took that long for the first comment on this matter. Only explanation I can come up with, from my own perspective, is that there was the inkling of putting 2 and 2 together, but it’d be too danged depressing to actually do-so.
I always thought the market for autonomous killing-machines would be much better regulated from the start…
we had plenty of foresight.
Also, isn’t the Tesla dude the same as the SpaceX dude? Great, let’s give this idiot rockets and see what happens.
Wonder if they even bother looking at the source-code they’re loading into their guidance systems. Wonder how many binary driver-blobs they’re downloading.
“Another advantage, at least in theory, is reduced overal maintenance cost”
Is this really a solid statement of fact? I’ve been told that most EV batteries need to be replaced in ~5 years and can easily run you $10k+. Yeah the car has routine maintenance for things like oil that an EV doesn’t but that does not add up to anywhere near 10k. Of course some things break in classic cars that EVs dont have but my car battery is $200 not 10k so I’d like to see some studies on average maintenance cost of EV vs gas fueled.
My employer makes complex embedded systems that may be continuously powered on for years (4 years is the current record in the field), yet must also preserve logs in the event of a fatal error.
We presently cache logs to a tmpfs mount, and have a supercap that will keep the system up just long enough to bulk copy them to a dedicated area in flash (~300ms). We have concerns about the very-long-term performance of the supercap (especially at elevated temperatures), but so far, so good.
Eventually we hope to use persistent memory (something like Optane) for logging, but only after it’s very-long-term performance is fully validated.
Should also have mentioned that we let the customer offload logs whenever desired via the UI, and can support automatic periodic offload of compressed logs via scp/sftp (not continuously via syslog). We don’t normally use the flash log area, but test it by simply removing external power.
Too bad they didn’t see that article on HaD about Logging to RAM for Raspberry Pi’s. I’d guess the theory is transferable.