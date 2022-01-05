Does This Lead Make My Car Look Fat?

When looking at the performance of a vehicle, weight is one of the most important factors in the equation. Heavier vehicles take more energy to accelerate and are harder to stop. They’re also more difficult to control through the corners. Overall, anything that makes a vehicle heavier typically comes with a load of drawbacks to both performance and efficiency. You want your racecar as light as possible.
However, now and then, automakers have found reason to intentionally add large weights to vehicles. We’ll look at a couple of key examples, and discuss why this strange design decision can sometimes be just what the engineers ordered.
Vibration
Anyone who has taken a course on vibrations in university will know that adding mass typically changes things for the better as far as vibrations go. More mass reduces the natural frequency of a system. In a vehicle, if the natural frequency of a chassis or subsystem drops lower than that of excitations from things like the road, drivetrain vibrations, or the engine, vibrations felt throughout the vehicle can be reduced precipitously.
A common example is the Porsche 912E, which substituted a smooth-running six-cylinder engine for a clattery Volkswagen four-cylinder engine. When designing the vehicle to accept this engine, Porsche engineers decided to add a hefty 12-pound weight underneath the transmission cross member. The weight is listed as a “vibration damper,” and likely changes the natural frequency of the rear subframe enough such that it is below that of the vibrations generated by the engine. Adding twelve pounds of dead weight to a cheap, low-performance “sports” car has little noticeable negative effect, but can make a difference in the feeling of refinement, if less vibration is transmitted from the engine to the cabin.
Porsche aren’t the only ones to have pulled such a trick. Toyota used a bolt-on weight on certain Hilux models to reduce drivetrain vibrations, mounted to the transfer case of used to tamp down on excessive vibration. Weighing around six pounds, it was just enough to make a meaningful difference. Meanwhile, the added weight would hardly be noticed on a vehicle with a kerb weight in excess of 3480 lbs.
Volkswagen included a similar item, approximately 25 pounds, in the rear of mid-90s Golf Cabrio models. The “rear added mass” was apparently included to cut down on vibrations.
This technique is still used to this day, though often in a less obvious manner. Engineers work hard to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness in new models, known in the industry as “NVH.” Tacking on a big lump of metal a la the 912E is a quick way to deal with a vibration problem in an existing model. However, if you’re designing a car from the ground up, you can be tidier about your work. Frames and cross members can be designed with thicker cross sections, or extra material can be added to things like engine mounts or brackets to more subtly alter the picture. However, if a vehicle is nearing production and there’s no time to change the molds for other parts, sometimes a little bolt-on weight gets tacked on to tamp down on those nasty little vibrations.
Automakers sometimes go even further, however. Dodge has mounted active mass dampers that shake weights out of phase with the vibrations created by the engine in their RAM trucks. The shaking from these weights destructively interferes with the shaking of the engine, and when tuned properly, can cut down heavily on vibrations throughout the chassis of the vehicle.
Mass dampers have been used in motorsports too, with the Renault Formula 1 team pioneering the technology in 2005 before it was outlawed by the sport’s governing body. In this case, the damper consisted of a 19-pound disc that could move in a vertical plane, held in place by springs, with its movement damped by oil. The disc would help absorb energy from the car hitting bumps in much the same way as tuned mass dampers help reduce oscillations felt in skyscrapers, and was considered a significant competitive advantage for the team until it was banned from competition.
Of course, we can’t forget that one of the most common times weight is added to a vehicle is during a wheel balance. Tires and wheels aren’t always of perfectly homogenous construction, and can have heavy spots. Rotate them up to speed, and you’ll get all kinds of horrible shakes and vibrations throughout the car. However, with the aid of a balancing machine, a few weights can be stuck on to balance all that out.
Balance
Sometimes though, large weights are added to a vehicle to aid in balance and grip. A great example is the 1957 Willys FC-150 truck, which mounts a hefty 265 pound weight over the rear wheels. In this case, the truck as designed has the engine and passenger cab way up front on the chassis, meaning all the weight is very forward-biased. This has the rather negative effect of making the vehicle want to lift the rear wheels under hard braking, and just generally makes the vehicle unbalanced an difficult to control. The solution was obvious: chuck a big weight on the rear to keep those wheels on the ground.
It’s a very simple solution, of course. Back in the 1950s, petty concerns like fuel economy and efficiency simply weren’t front of mind. Thus, it was easy to slap a weight on and be done with it. These days, trucks are designed with a little more finesse and are usually plenty heavy all around, so such obvious measures aren’t needed. Regardless, it’s still important for a vehicle’s weight distribution to be appropriate, whether loaded or not, to maintain good handling.
In fact, when it comes to pickup trucks, a common solution to add traction in the winter is to simply add a dummy load in the bed. A few hundred pounds of sand or pavers can help reduce fishtailing or spinning up the rear wheels in the snow. It comes at a cost to fuel economy, but if it keeps the truck out of a snowdrift, you’re saving plenty in towing fees to make up for it.
Similar measures are often used on tractors to help them pull implements and not lose grip in mushy terrain. These may be applied to frames on the front or rear of the tractor, or even directly on the wheels themselves, helping to increase the force pressing the tires into the ground for more traction. These can weigh in the thousands of pounds at the high end.
It’s Not All Bad
As it turns out, more weight is not always a bad thing. If a little extra weight helps cut down on annoying vibrations, or solves some tricky handling issues, it’s usually worth the trade-off. If you’re competing in motorsport, and need the ultimate in performance, cutting out every last bit of weight makes sense. However, for daily use on the road and elsewhere, often a little extra goes a long way to solving some garden-variety engineering problems!
12 thoughts on “Does This Lead Make My Car Look Fat?”
Another example is in landspeed cars. Weight negatively affects acceleration in all directions…but not top speed. So weights are often added to landspeed cars for the same reasons they’re added to tractors, for traction and balance. Wings could also be used to affect traction and balance, but these would add drag which would decrease top speed, the most important performance metric of the landspeed car. Weights inside the car don’t have that problem :-)
Oh I remembered one more interesting example from motorsports: F1 has a minimum vehicle weight rule to basically keep the wealthy teams from having a huge advantage through costly weight reduction. But these teams take advantage in another way: they still spend huge money to make the cars as light as they can, well below the minimum weight, and then bring the car up to the minimum weight by layering lead sheets onto the area around the bottom of the driver’s seat, the lowest point inside the car. This gives their cars a lower center of gravity than the smaller-budgeted teams at the same weight.
In NASCAR, similar cheats were filling the fire extinguisher or driver’s helmet with lead,for the official weigh-in, and swapping them out before the race.
Except the F1 thing isn’t a “cheat”, since the car has the weights during the whole race.
But yes, if a team were to remove the weights, then yes it would be cheating. (and likely caught since the cars are inspected after each race, and yes that is a logistical nightmare for the teams as they need to get to the next track on schedule.)
The best thing about F1 is how the entire thing is dedicated to not having to deal with the rules wherever possible or making them entirely irrelevant :)
Of course, there are also the obvious counterweights on crankshafts and (usually) on camshafts.
And harmonic balancer added to (some) crankshafts.
And the additional balance shaft often seen on 4-cylinder engines (is that still a thing? seemed like a hack to me).
In the winter we’d just leave a half ton of green wood in the back of the truck when we mounted the plow.
I wondered what the purpose of the damper was on the rear axle of my CR-V!
My old 88 Cheyenne drove so much better with 4 or 5 sandbags in the back.
And forget going out in the snow without them!
That thing was a brick in the front, a feather in the rear.
Also, a bit of weight might make cornering more difficult but on a straight but bumpy road driving fast it helps you keep moving in a straight line. A long drive on back-road highways and driving around a circular racetrack are very different things. A bit of weight to allow you to go faster on the straight-a-ways might be more than worth the sacrifice of having to slow down a bit more coming into the curves.
A car I used to drive handled much better fully loaded than empty, and then I realized the rear shocks were not doing much, even if they would pass the inspection (which only tests asymmetry, not for proper damping).
I clearly had that same feeling on bumpy roads, and then it drove like a feather with 4 new shocks, even unloaded.
Some cars manufacturers (Ford) used taped-on wheel weights on to brakes calipers and discs back-plates to avoid noisy vibrations as an after-sales fix.
Rigidity can also make difference in these cases. My car’s design has been copied/pasted with minor improvements from the early 80s to 2010. When they introduced a new diesel engine, it would cause the body to vibrate at specific frequencies, so the manufacturer fitted some steel beams to shift those resonances. In later iterations of that design, knowing this engine was so rumbly, the stamped some ribs in the sheet metal bodywork to get the same result than the beams but for cheaper with no added mass.
There are also mass-oil dampers on some cars’ engine/transmission mounts. Oil is contained into a rubber chamber to damp the vibrations better than rubber itself. However, the rubber cracks over time, eventually losing all the fluid leaving you with plenty of vibrations. This way you can genuinely brag about the powertrain having so much torque it can sheer its mounts.
Mass is also added to driveshafts, especially on FWD cars where they have unequal lengths. It’s done either with a rubber/steel ring added on one side, or using hollow shafts of different diameters on each side. The idea is that both sides should have a similar inertia momentum, to avoid torque-steer.
Tractor tires often have the capability of being filled with water for added weight.
My father loves to tell the story of how he and my mother went skiing, missed the last lift and ended up in a valley next to where their hotel was. They took a hitchhike with someone in a Citroen 2CV, but it started snowing and the (very light) car lost traction. So the driver asked my dad to put on his bonnet and glasses and sit on the front hood — and my mother to sit next to him in the front seat — and in this fashion they managed to drive uphill, and be the only car to do that that evening.
