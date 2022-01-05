Generating random numbers might seem like a trivial task, that is until the numbers need to be truly random for cryptography or security reasons. When that’s the case, it turns out that these numbers are really “pseudo-random” and follow a predictable pattern. Devices that can produce truly random numbers often do it by sampling random events in the real world rather than relying on a computer to do it directly, like this machine which simulates a dice roll by looking at the cosmic microwave background radiation.
The cosmic microwave background radiation exists in the infrared at the farthest edges of the observable universe as a remnant of the big bang. It’s an excellent source of randomness, but tapping into it poses a bit of a challenge. For this build, [iSax] is using an old Soviet-era Geiger tube to detect the appropriate signal, and a Nixie tube to display the dice roll. After the device detects two particles from the Big Bang, the device measures the amount of time that passed between the detection of both particles and uses this number to calculate the dice roll.
While it takes a little bit longer to roll this dice than a traditional one since it has to wait to detect the right kind of particles, if you really need the randomness it can’t be beat. It certainly works as dice, but we can also see some use for generating truly random numbers for other applications as well. For some other sources of random inspiration be sure to check out our own [Voja Antonic]’s deep dive into truly random number generation.
8 thoughts on “Dice Rolls From The Beginning Of Time”
Small nitpick. This machine does not use the CMB. As the energy is not enough to excite a Geiger counter tube. This device measures ionizing radiation. Microwaves are not ionizing. They create rotation in molecules, not changes in charge.
CMB is electromagnetic radiation in a very low energy spectrum. It has nothing to do with gamma rays, alpha and beta particles or muons.
Other than that it is a very nice project. Just not using physics as advertised here.
Yeah, I was thinking pretty much the same thing. I clicked the link, checked out the project page and watched the video hoping he would describe why it’s the CMB and not just regular background radiation that he thinks he is sampling. I’ve got nothing.
Also, if it was the CMB he was measuring wouldn’t that make it not random? Isn’t the fact that it is uniform across time and space the whole reason we can know that the CMB is a real thing and not just noise?
Yeah, a misinterpretation or loss in translation.
It’s background radiation, and it’s cosmic rays. But it’s not remotely related to microwaves.
More accurately: depending on your altitude and local geology, about half is from cosmic rays, about half is from local terrestrial sources.
Ok, last response I promise. Just wanted to say it’s a nice build even if we don’t all agree on exactly how it is working.
Also… it would be pretty cool if one of those watches in the background had radium in it. One might also consider bringing a close by and seeing what changes.
banana, That was supposed to be “…bringing a banana close by…”
It’s true to say that radiation (half-life decay emissions such as alpha, beta or gamma particles) are the only truly random events. Anyone using random numbers made solely by computer calculation are not random.
“While it takes a little bit longer to roll this dice than a traditional one since it has to wait to detect the right kind of particles…”
The trick for using this method in a production setting is to use the slowly generated random numbers to keep re-seeding a faster pseudo-random number generator.
