This week Techspot reported that DRM-laden Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs won’t play anymore on computers using the latest Intel Core processors. You may have skimmed right past it, but the table on page 51 of the latest 12th Generation Intel Core Processor data sheet (184 page PDF) informs us that the Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) have been deprecated. These extensions are required for DRM processing on these discs, hence the problem. The SGX extensions were introduced with the sixth generation of Intel Core Skylake processors in 2015, the same year as Ultra HD Blu-ray, aka 4K Blu-ray. But there have been numerous vulnerabilities discovered in the intervening years. Not only Intel, but AMD has had similar issues as we wrote about in October.
This problem only applies to 4K Blu-ray discs with DRM. Presumably any 4K discs without DRM will still play, and of course you can still play the DRM discs on older Intel processors. Do you have a collection of DRM 4K Blu-ray discs, and if so, do you play them via your computer or a stand-alone player?
11 thoughts on “SGX Deprecation Prevents PC Playback Of 4K Blu-ray Discs”
Haven’t thought of purchasing or using a Blu-ray disc in years. I have the luxury of speedy internet living in a metro area, but I imagine people in remote-ish locations with new devices might get the shaft.
If it wasn’t for so called pirating of things, people wouldn’t be able to maintain our collective digital history.
It’s fine when a museum steals cultural artifacts from all over the world, but if I try to save a copy of a cancelled TV show with no home video release I’m a criminal.
Support Archive.org
Any purchase of a DRM product is sure to provide a product lacking in functionality… its broken by design.
Yet again, DRM punishes users who try to be legit and doesn’t impact pirates (or those of us who do the “personal backups only” thing) at all.
This change does not negatively impact MakeMKV.
It does amuse me that SGX is a complete failure. I do mean complete failure because it’s been a safe haven for malware for quite a while. I doubt this is the last we’ve heard of this technology because SGX isn’t the first of it’s kind in Intel chips.
Can’t help but wonder if this Marks the death of play back in future gaming console’s as well.
If Intel and AMD are Deprecating the use of these DRM’s on future CPU’s what does that mean for other markets that are using these cpu’s as well?
I suspect that it won’t. Thelogic behind requiring SGX is that (in theory, in practice SGX turned out to be a mess) SGX is supposed to be able to set up enclaves that cannot be observed by the owner of the computer, even if they have full permissions at the OS level; which would preserve the secrecy of the blu-ray decryption process even on a general purpose operating system where the adversary can be reasonably expected to have full control, ability to load kernel drivers, etc.
Consoles, x86 based or not, generally try to keep the user away from privileged access to the OS entirely; which reduces the need for process-level secrecy. The modern ones also support virtualization to the same extent as normal x86 systems; so even if the blu-ray people decide that a console OS has too much attack surface they can presumably move playback into a separate VM and only need to treat the hypervisor as a trusted component.
Someone once said, I hope this is the last technological upgrade needed.
VHS was the hot new thing, floppy disks were all the rage, and installing
Windows 95 took a huge bunch of floppies. Then came CD and DVD, then streaming.
WHat’s next, beaming the movie directly into your head so you think you’re
actually in the movie? Would be kind of cool to experience, but for all the
4K, 8K super ultra high definition that lets you see the hairs on the actor’s
chin from the moon, I’ll be wondering what the next format will be.
>I’ll be wondering what the next format will be.
Something that makes you buy the same game/movie/music album for the 4th time.
I’m looking at the BluRay burner I bought for a PC in 2010 for $300, and remembering the zero times I used it…🙄
