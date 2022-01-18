KiCAD 6.0: What Made It And What Didn’t

I’ve been following the development of KiCAD for a number of years now, and using it as my main electronics CAD package daily for a the last six years or thereabouts, so the release of KiCAD 6.0 is quite exciting to an electronics nerd like me. The release date had been pushed out a bit, as this is such a huge update, and has taken a little longer than anticipated. But, it was finally tagged and pushed out to distribution on Christmas day, with some much deserved fanfare in the usual places.
So now is a good time to look at which features are new in KiCAD 6.0 — actually 6.0.1 is the current release at time of writing due to some bugfixes — and which features originally planned for 6.0 are now being postponed to the 7.0 roadmap and beyond.
Changes
As is often the case with big updates, most of the largest changes are invisible to the user, and are the result of significant code refactoring in order to create consistent frameworks for the developers to work to, whilst they add new features from the wish list. What we as users see are the changes that this under-the-hood work enables. A feature change often seems ‘easy’ from a user perspective, but requires extensive internal changes and a lot of developer effort behind the scenes. KiCAD is an old project, with three decades of code history, so unpicking a lot of that to build these consistent frameworks for future work has been a monumental undertaking. In a recent Contextual Electronics podcast interview with KiCAD developer [John Evans] the burden of this code history was explained in this context in a very helpful way, and you can really get a feel for just how tricky it can be to navigate as a new developer and why this update is so important.
Libraries and Schematic Files
Following on from the S-expression PCB library format KiCAD 5.0 introduced, symbol libraries are now described in the same format. KiCAD 6.0 will make the migration at the touch of a button. This format is designed to be human readable, which in turn makes it much easier to write other software that creates or modifies these files.
One useful change is that the dependency upon schematic libraries has been dropped, so once a sheet is completed, you only need the sheet file to open it. No more broken schematic sheets! No more chasing libraries for a handful of symbols, and design reuse is vastly simplified.
These changes, of course, have a downside — once you have opened and migrated a project from KiCAD 5.x, there is no way to go back, so make sure you make a copy first and/or use revision control. That said, so far, I have had no issues that would force me to move back to the previous release.
New Features
The updated or new feature list is so extensive, that simply listing it all here would be quite a long undertaking. As luck would have it, I don’t need to, as [Peter Dalmaris] published a preview of the changes coming in version 6.0 at the start of the year, when most new features and changes were already rolled out into the ‘nightlies’ for beta testing. The first highlight for me is the big update to the Design Rules Checking (DRC) system, which is now significantly more powerful and configurable, and even allows custom rules per board. This feature has its own special specification syntax, and will take some time to learn, but looks like time well spent. Another greatly improved area is the visibility control side panel, easing control of visible elements and helping produce a clutter-free display as you work between layers.
Curved traces look great. Feel free to argue in the comments about their utility. (Maybe in microwave RF designs?) Hashed zone fills are great for those of us designing flexible circuits, or planes that need to be copper-light for thermal reasons. And while we’re talking about zone fills, there is now a configuration option to allow filleting of corners outside of the zone outline, which makes filleted zones look a lot nicer.
One feature that probably isn’t new to KiCAD 6.0, but I hadn’t noticed before, concerns drag selections. When click-dragging around a bunch of objects, to make a grouped selection, it turns out the tool is direction-sensitive. Dragging from left-to-right only selects items that are completely contained within the box — but the opposite — selecting from right-to-left selects any items the box touches, even partially. I really wish I’d have found this out years ago! Thanks to [Stargirl @thevalkyrie] on Twitter for the heads up on that.
Other big improvements are the unified project setup, with many more options to set PCB properties like stack-up, and at long last, net class definitions at schematic level with customisable colours and styles to improve clarity of design intention. Lastly, there is a new ‘rules file’ import feature for PCB fab definitions and constraints, which will hopefully enable easier setup of board constraints when moving between different manufacturer processes, and reduce the likelihood of the annoying issue of designing a tight board to the wrong rule set. (Never done that myself, oh no.)
The PCB editor has so many updates and design improvements that there is not the space here to do it justice. I suggest reading the release notes instead! The short version is that the workflow has been streamlined, tools have been expanded and regrouped and made more visible, and some of KiCAD’s rough edges and other oddities have been smoothed over.
A New Plugin And Content Manager
One very nice feature that has snuck in to release 6.0 at the last minute is the first version of the new plugin and content manager. This vastly improves the user experience for adding plugins, with the KiCAD project maintaining its own online repository, and new plugins arriving all the time.
This integrated management will enable much better visibility of community-contributed themes, libraries and software extensions, and will surely mark a new era of KiCAD customisation. At the time of writing, notable plugins include the excellent InteractiveHtmlBom, which I use extensively, KiBuzzard for your fancy labelling needs, and KiKit for panelisation tasks.
The repository is in the early stages, but new component libraries are already popping up there too. It’s isn’t entirely push button, however. If a Python plugin is complex enough to depend up non-default installed modules, then you need to manually invoke the Python package manger
pip to meet those dependencies. Luckily, at least on windows, there is a special command interpreter menu item with all the Python paths set correctly, so it is a trivial matter to pop open a terminal, invoke
pip, then crack on with your project. The Python plugins that need manual intervention should prompt you with instructions when they are first installed. Hopefully future versions of the package manager will deal with such issues automatically! Finally, in true open source style, it is easy enough to add additional repositories, so you can disconnect yourself from the official version if you or your organisation has other needs.
Postponed to 7.0
The wish list for KiCAD 6.0 was really big and ambitious, and in order to get something worth using out quicker, a feature freeze was enacted early last year in order to finish off the features that made the cut and iron out the bugs. Many really good features didn’t make enough progress, or relied on other changes before work could start. Regardless, let’s look at a few of the planned new tricks for the next release.
First off, the Python API is going to change. API access to the schematic object is currently not supported, making it impossible to create plugins that manipulate schematics. This will change in release 7.0, but not until the underlying schematic object is refactored to enable it. There is a planned object properties/introspection API which allow a new class of plugins to be created for even more powerful design manipulation. Fingers crossed!
The next big feature again concerns the schematic editor. Orthogonal wire dragging will be implemented, to enable moving symbols around and keeping the connections looking good. Net-ties! We’re going to finally get proper net-tie support!
The PCB editor is planned to get teardrop support, as well as modern features like trace refining. The ability to adjust trace length matching/meandering is also planned. Design reuse will be boosted by support for layout snippets, and there will be better support for pad stacks and more powerful thermal relief control.
The final and most interesting future feature — for me at least — is the planned PCB constraints management system. This is intended to allow constraints to be specified in the schematic and passed into the board editor, in order to constrain placement and layout as well as feed into the DRC system. This will be an epic feature if it actually happens. Details are scarce right now, but rest assured I’ll be tracking it.
So there we have it, a brief overview of where we are and where we’re going in the world of KiCAD. Keep an eye out for future stories and guides about this fantastic tool, as the KiCAD future is bright, and it’s all open source and therefore free from licensing charges.
Need some help finally taking the plunge to move to KiCAD? Then you’re going to want to checkout the official KiCAD forum, and drop in to the super active KiCAD Discord from time to time.
I really hope someone will be able to port these tools to 6.xx soon. I was in the middle of making a PCB where i used the “replicate layout” plugin, and then i updated to 6.xx and i was stuck :/ https://github.com/MitjaNemec/Kicad_action_plugins
There is 5.99 branch that works.
Yeah i downgraded to 5.99 to use the tool
You probably misunderstood me; there is branch in KiCAD Action Plugins called 5.99 that is at least partially adapted to the changes in the KiCAD 6 API: https://github.com/MitjaNemec/Kicad_action_plugins/tree/5.99_test
Try that.
He’s said he’ll work through his plugins, from simplest to most complicated. Unfortunately he said the replicate layout plugin will likely be last, and that’s the one I could really use right now. Can’t wait for native support (mentioned as a goal for 7.0 in the article). Also, hopefully with the net-tie support their power symbols will no longer be global (makes using sub-schematics and placing decoupling caps really aggravating sometimes).
Looks pretty good! If I didn’t get the rather expensive package I use for free (I helped them with development and ran the user forum) I’d be tempted!
“Orthogonal Wire Dragging”? I wonder what that means. Last time I was working on a similar editor I realized a good way to handle interconnects would be to represent each segment as an infinite line and a set of connections to other lines. In other words, no explicit end points. Each line would be either horizontal or vertical (I think diagonal could be supported) and would only connect to lines of different orientation. We can render these by finding a list of intersections between an infinite line and all those that it’s connected to, sort those, find the end points, and render any inbetween as connection nodes. This has the amazing ability to automatically re-order the connection nodes if you pass a wire through the other ones. In other words, if a set of wires forms the shape of an E, you can drag the top one down below the other 2 and end up with a similar E shape, but the ordering is all taken care of and the tie point is shown at the appropriate junction. Internally all that changes is the vertical position of one line.
Not sure this this is clear, but hopefully it influences someone working on similar graphical editors.
I believe “Orthogonal Wire Dragging” refers to grabbing a component (with ‘G’ hotkey) and moving it around with all of the wire rerouting on the grid, whereas, now, it will just maintain start and end points, often resulting in wires that still connect, but are diagonal and quite unsightly, likely confusing the schematic further.
Excellent, I decided to start a project using 5.99 because I reckoned what’s the point of learning 5.x with 6.0 coming soon.
My project has festered, and now there’s a chip shortage too, but KiCad have overtaken! So I’ll step up to 6.0 pain-and-gui-investment free.
P.S. it’s another clock! :-)
TBH, only a little has changed on the surface, especially for simpler board designs that you’d be starting with, and most skills and tutorials are very forward-compatible. There are some big new features (such as the new PCB->schematic workflow, whereas it was purely schematic->PCB before, though I’d argue that the new one could lead to some bad habits), but all the old workflows still work.
Sounds exciting. Unfortunately it now requires macOS 10.15 or newer so leaves us Mojave users out.
Mojave is no longer supported (by Apple either). But I’m pretty sure KiCad still runs fine on it. (I was using it up until a couple of weeks ago.)
With the death of Eagle PCB I decided it was time to move, so I got incredibly lucky that the nightlies were stable and complete enough for me to jump right in to 6 and it has been a pleasure.
Question: what are people doing for autorouting?
Eagle still seems to be going strong!
Subscription-based: That’s dead to most people.
It seems to be a growing trend!
That doesn’t excuse it at all.
Nice to see that Eshema won’t auto move on select anymore, why anyone wanted that “feature” is beyond me…
Also nice to see that all symbols will be baked into the schematics file itself, that really does solve a ton of hassle with working with projects between multiple people. (but there is other ways to skin this cat, with their own pros and cons.)
It would also be nice if the 3d viewer stopped saying “ray tracing” about what effectively is screen space reflections and a bit of shader effects. (anyone who has done actual raytraced graphics will know that kiCAD’s “raytracing” is fake. It lacks ambient occlusion, it is far too “noise free” for the computing power it uses, it doesn’t really do reflections nor transparency correctly, and skimps completely on volume scatter in the PCB for an example.)
The rounding of edges on traces is a nice feature, as well as more smoothly flowing traces. That will be a nice help on flex PCBs since copper tends to crack in sharp corners. (Though, would be nice if the multi track fillet option rounded traces around the same origin point, instead of around individual origin points, ie keeping constant distance between the traces.. This would reduce the required space a bit.)
And lastly two features I still wish existed in KiCAD.
A footprint generator that can make standardized footprints. There is no reason why we need to have individual footprints for 1×1, 2×1, 3×1, 4×1, 5×1, etc pin headers where each pin pitch is its own set of footprints as well. It isn’t hard to just generate a 40×2 0.1 inch pin header with 0.95mm hole size. Making sure the copper pads don’t overlap is also a trivial task.
The same can be said for SIP, DIP, QNF, PLCC, some GBA and PGA, as well as both THT and SMD resistors, capacitors, etc. Make it a simple text field where one spits in the parameters, and have a “Wizard” button for generating the parameters if one don’t yet know the syntax. And from there one gets a standardized footprint, if you need something special, the footprint editor is still there, and libraries should still exist for the non standardized stuff our generator isn’t adapt at making.
And when do we get a proper panelization tool? Where the program doesn’t scream about DRC errors due to the individual boards not being interconnected. It would also be nice if the “copies” are dynamically made, effectively having the other boards be a “mirror” of the 1st. Here it would still be wonderful if one can route traces on the panel outside the actual boards, since this can speed up production testing quite a bit if one has just one set of pads on an edge of the panel to test all boards at once.
Reason for the “mirroring” of the first board is so that the other boards are just copies of the first, the DRC won’t care about them since they should be identical, thereby no DRC errors due to the netlists not being connected. This would also greatly aid for those times we make modifications to a board but wants the exact same panel, due to bed of nails testing rigs being expensive to make.
Another panelization feature would be for projects with more than 1 board, then it would be nice if these two boards could be panelized separately but still be the same panel. This can allow for a reduction in wasted material, thereby increasing cost effectiveness while also being more environmentally friendly. (and yes, CAD tools likely leads to a lot of unnecessary waste due to arbitrary limits in what they can and can not do.)
Not to mention the obvious feature of rotating the copies to better fit them onto a panel. This can though make some PnP files want to consider it as one large board instead of a panalized one, since I don’t know of a lot of PnP formats that supports that kind of rotation and non arrayed layouts. But someone has to take the first step towards more effective panel utilization for the oddball projects.
There are already footprint generators; when you open footprint editor the second icon on the toolbar is footprint generator. Give it a try. It can also generate QR codes (pretty cool).
Regarding your concerns about panelization – did you hear about KiKit (https://github.com/yaqwsx/KiKit)? It is full automatic, it generates panels that pass DRC, it supports multi-board panels. It can also generate all the files required for the assembly on a PNP machine. Using KiKit makes your workflow blazing fast.
PS: I am the author of KiKit
I really appreciate keeping KiCAD files in a human reading format. Manipulating ASCII in some scripting language is so much more straightforward than dealing with opaque binary file formats. I’ve used Python to make KiCAD files describing arbitrary shapes for making PCB stators for electric motors. This capability is also super important for microwave PCBs or also for artistic PCB traces (think Boldport, etc).
FWIW the drag down/right selects only things entirely enclosed while drag up/left selects anything that intersects the selection box, is a standard of sorts that’s been around since at least AutoCAD in the mid-1990’s. Try it out in other CAD packages and you might find they’ve implemented it too. It has this functionality in AutoCAD, Altium Designer, BoardMaster, Cadence Allegro, and CircuitCAM, that I know of off the top of my head.
Copy and paste from one schematic to another is one new feature I really like. If you already have a good power section from one project, you can simply copy and paste it to a new project.
I have always had some ideology from kicad imposed on me that has prevented me from using it. Wether it be not being able to have just one library for all my foot prints for a project or kicad trying to impose all gates being the same in one chip package. Now that I don’t do electronics for a living anymore I might give kicad another try.
