That’s No Moon… It’s An Algae Robot

When you think of a robot, you probably don’t think of a ball of underwater algae. But a team of university researchers used a 3D-printed exoskeleton and a ball of marimo algae to produce a moving underwater sensor platform. It is really at a proof-of-concept stage, but it seems as though it would be possible to make practical use of the technology.

Marimo are relatively rare balls of algae that occur in some parts of the world. A robot powered by algae runs on sunlight and could be electromagnetically quiet.

The researchers encased the algae in a PLA exoskeleton. As the balls conduct photosynthesis, they generate gas bubbles. By controlling where the light strikes the algae, gas bubbles form in one area and this drives the surrounding ball in the opposite direction. If the ball had a way to control the direction of light, it would be possible to steer the robot.

The researchers also put barriers in the way of the robots. When they get stuck the gas bubbles are unable to vent from the exoskeleton. This forces water out making the whole assembly more buoyant. This causes the rover to rise and as the gas is free to release, the robot will sink again.

In its current form, the rover is inexpensive to create and has applications as a sensor platform where speed isn’t an issue but longevity is.

We love underwater robots. It seems like the coolest ones look like nature.