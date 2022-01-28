We’re no strangers to [Ivan]’s work and this time he’s building a relatively small CNC machine using extrusion, 3D printed parts, and a Makita router. The plans are available at a small cost, but just watching the accelerated build is fascinating.
You might think you could just attach something to an existing 3D printer frame that cuts like a Dremel tool. You can do that, but for most purposes, you need something stiffer than most desktop printers. You can see how solid this build is with multiple extrusions forming the base and very rigid axes.
Judging from the video, the machine made short work of some aluminum plate. Of course, some of that is in the choice of tool, but it appears the machine is stable enough to hold the workpiece and the tool stable to allow this sort of service. [Ivan] says the machine cost him about 600 Euro ($670 USD) and you need a printer that can create parts as large as 180 x 180 mm.
There are quite a few similar mostly 3D printed machines on Thingiverse, including some that have been through multiple versions. If you have an old 3D printer sitting around for parts, you may have nearly everything you need if you add some printed parts, presumably from your new printer.
We’ve seen plenty of CNC builds if you want to pick and choose your own design. Depending on your expectations, it doesn’t have to be an expensive project.
5 thoughts on “Tiny CNC Cuts The Metal”
“Judging from the video, the machine made short work of some aluminum plate.”
Euhm, not really.
I’m guessing that machine was making lots of noise for more then an hour to get that part made out of aluminum. Just look at the very shallow cuts for each pass an the number of passes needed to get through the aluminum. Speeding up the video and also cutting out large parts of the “boring noise in between” only partially hides that fact.
This machine may be adequate for some light wood routing, but if you want any decent cutting speed in aluminum then start with lineair rails that are supported over the whole length, and also ditch the long timing belts along the rails. A decent CNC machine would have made that part in a few minutes.
Those round unsupported rails are just not a good fit for any CNC machine.
I really do not understand why people still use them.
Just do a price / stiffness comparison with the MGN rails (12 or 15mm) These have holes to bolt them down every few cm and their load numbers are already quite adequate for a machine like this. There is no need to go to the (much more expensive) HGR rails for such a small machine.
Remember that load rating of linear rail are only valid if they are properly mounted on a (infinite) stiff support.
A MGN rail mounted on aluminum channel will have a very low load rating (ie 3d printer).
There are indeed plenty of other considerations, and you always have to take the complete design into consideration, but at least you have a chance to makes something decent with such guides.
MGN12C (the short bearing blocks) from Hiwin have a dynamic load rating of 290kgf, so you can loose some of that and still have something decent. (The MGN15H version (wider and longer bearing blocks) even has a dynamic load rating of 650kgf. The wider rails also helps a bit with having more support on such aluminum channels)
A much bigger problem probably is that these rails need to be aligned properly to within 20micrometer.
Another important aspect is that that is the load rating of a Hiwin rails.
In China there are many small and nameless factories, which all make products that look the same but can vary a lot in quality.
With such bearings (and also ball spindles and other parts) it’s often a good idea to take the new product apart, wash the grinding grit out of them and assemble and oil them properly before you start using them.
There are probably more factors which can drastically reduce the life expectancy of such rails. To make something proper, you have to get all the details right. One of those details can be to not make your construction too stiff, so does have a bit of compliance as a safety net for mouning errors.
I also liked the Cetus 3D (printer) a lot. I even almost bought it.
It’s not an ideal printer, but at least with the lineair rails you have better mechanical starting point to improve upon than with many other printers. For such a printer load rating is irellevant. It’s more about a straight precise and smooth motion.
and did you see those vibrations? the entire router almost fell off the table in his video moving quite a few centimeters just because it was not bolted to anything….
Exactly. The rails are the problem here clearly. And the belts. Not the 3d printed parts, no. Those are stiff as on a 5 ton composite granite machine.
You missed the point of this whole build. You can’t be further from it even if you try.
