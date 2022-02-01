Older Apple computers can often be something of a collector’s item, with the oldest fetching an enormously high price in auctions. The ones from the late ’80s and early ’90s don’t sell for quite as much yet, but it’s possible that museums and collectors of the future will one day be clamoring for those as well. For that reason, it’s generally frowned upon to hack or modify original hardware. Luckily, this replica of an Apple Macintosh didn’t harm any original hardware yet still manages to run software on bare metal.
The computer is built around a single-board computer, but this SBC isn’t like the modern ARM machines that have become so ubiquitous. It’s a 133MHz AMD 486 which means that it can run FreeDOS and all of the classic DOS PC games of that era without emulation. In order to run Apple’s legacy operating system, however, it does require the use of the vMac emulator, but the 486 is quite capable of handling the extra layer of abstraction. The computer also sports a real SoundBlaster ISA sound card, uses a microSD card for its hard drive, and uses an 800×600 LCD screen.
As a replica, this computer is remarkably faithful to the original and even though it doesn’t ship with a Motorola 68000 it’s still fun to find retro PC gamers that are able to run their games on original hardware rather than emulation. It reminds us of another retro 486 that is capable of running old games on new hardware without an emulator as well.
One thought on “Custom Macintosh With A Real 486”
I have a Macintosh Quadra 650 that’s all original with a 486 add on card. The 486DX2 with sound blaster option was originally from a Power Mac 6100, I fashioned an extension PCB so I could properly plug the funky cable for video and game controller cable. The original Reply card is rare as hen’s teeth but it’s also dang simple design. Info: https://github.com/alxlab-zone66x/Apple_DOS_Compatibility_Card_PDS_Extender Works with Quadra 650, 700 (lid may need to be trimmed), Quadra 800, 900, and 950. Also Centris 650. Will not work in Quadra 840 AV (no PDS slot), 605 or 630 or other similar model (uses LC style slot), need PDS adapter instead of extension card for Centris and Quadra 610 and 600 AV. 660 AV will lose AV support if something is plugged into its PDS slot
