I was on the FLOSS podcast (for the Episode of the Beast no less!) and we were talking all about Hackaday. One of the hosts, secretly Hackaday’s own Jonathan Bennett in disguise, asked me what the weirdest hack I’d ever seen on Hackaday was. Weird?!?!
I was caught like a deer in headlights. None of our hacks are weird! Or maybe all of them are? I dunno, it certainly depends on your perspective. Is it weird to build a box that makes periodic meowing noises to hid in a friend’s closet? Is it weird to design new and interesting wheels for acrobats to roll themselves around in? Is it weird to want a rainbow-colored USB DIP switch? Is it weird that these are all posts from the last week?
OK, maybe we are a little bit weird. But that’s the way we like it. Keep it weird and wonderful, Hackaday. You’ve got enough normal stuff to do eight hours a day!
4 thoughts on “The Weirdest Hack”
“None of our hacks are weird! Or maybe all of them are?”
Both are true, depending on perspective.
Weird is defined by difference.
Maybe you could run a poll on the site, with the readers nominating the weirdest hacks ?
I poised my fingers above my keyboard, ready tor toe out my one weird hack, and I ran into the same issue: they all seem normal to me.
Build a python dropper to get ssh access to an industrial robot? Standard stuff.
Build a “field expendient” microphone from old headphones and an op amp? High school electronics.
Finally I get down the list and the best I got for “weird” is one time I used a shovel as a lever to get an alternator free from this stupid Pontiac my friend had.
In retrospect I shoulda just hit my friend with the shovel until he bought a new car though.
Hey, we’re kinda the Cheshire Cats of society, you know…? We’re just a *little* strange — unlike the whole rest of the world that just doesn’t realize quite how absolutely batcr*p crazy it’s got out there.
A little strange. Maaaybe a little crazy. But not a *lot* crazy, which is the point… that, and that — as I always like to remind folks (especially in my own case) — it’s the good kind ;)
