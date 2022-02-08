Palm Portable Keyboard Goes Wireless

Long ago when digital portables where in their infancy, people were already loath to type on tiny keyboards, stylus or not. So Palm made a sweet little portable keyboard that would fold up and fit in your cargo pocket. And what do we have now for luxury typing on the go? Rubber roll-up jelly keebs? That’s a hard no from this scribe.
But why mess with the success of the the Palm Portable Keyboard? It just needs to be updated for our times, and that’s exactly what [Xinming Chen] did with their PPK Bluetooth adapter.
Inspired by the work of [cy384] to make a USB adapter as well as [Christian]’s efforts with the ESP32, [Xinming Chen] points out that this version is more power efficient, easier to program, and has a built-in Li-Po charging circuit. It also uses the hardware serial port instead of the software serial, which saves brainpower.
There’s really not much to this build, which relies on the Adafruit Feather nRF52840 and will readily work with Palm III and Palm V keyboards. Since the PPK is RS-232 and needs to be TTL, this circuit also needs a voltage level inverter which can be made with a small handful of components. We love that there’s a tiny hidden switch that engages the battery when the adapter clicks on to the connector.
The schematic, code, and STL files are all there in the repository, so go pick up one of these foldy keebs for cheap on the electronic bay while they’re still around. Watch the demo video unfold after the break.
Hey, I have this keyboard and a palm tungsten. I believe the keyboard uses IR. I still need to turn it on and see how it works, but I think I’ll mod in a processor so I can use it as a PDA.
I think that’s a later module. I’m pretty sure it used some sort of IrDA based standard as I think even Widows CE devices worked with it without drivers. It had Windows markings on the keys.
That was likely the one from Targus. They made several variants of them, some were designed for Palm, others for Windows CE devices (e.g. iPAQ). It is called Targus Stowaway keyboard. I think the one in the article is just the Palm-branded Targus one. I believe Palm was rebadging it for their devices.
The Palm/Handspring version used indeed IrDA (Palm didn’t have any other interface, Bluetooth came only much later or as an add-on card, plus it was really power hungry). The keyboard used a clever arrangement with a slide-out holder for the PDA where the top of the support acted as a mirror to reflect the IR into the IR receiver – which was at the top of the Handspring Visors (I think Palms had it on the side).
I had one of these myself. That thing was great to type on (almost full-size keyboard with proper keys and travel!) and an instant head-turner whenever it came on the table.
I remember taking notes in a several hours long project meeting back in 2001 or so with it, using one set of AA batteries in my Handspring Visor for the day while others were scrambling around for power outlets with their laptops just to take notes. And the entire setup folded neatly away and fit into two pant pockets. A few people were green with envy :)
