Back before COVID-19, I was walking through the airport towards the gate when suddenly I remembered a document I wanted to read on the flight but had forgotten to bring along. No worry, I paused for a bit on the concourse, reached into my pocket and proceeded to download the document from the Internet. Once comfortably seated on the plane, I relaxed and began reading. Afterwards, I did a little programming in C on a shareware program I was developing.
Today this would be an ordinary if not boring recollection, except for one thing: this happened in the 1990s, and what I pulled out of my pocket was a fully functional MS-DOS computer:
Introducing the HP-200LX, the first real palmtop computer. I used one of these daily up until the mid-2000s, and still have an operational one in my desk drawer. Let’s step back in time and see how this powerful pocket computer began its life.
Some History
Today, carrying around several hundred thousand MIPS, massive data storage, dazzling color displays, and multiple forms of wired and wireless connectivity in the palm of our hands is taken for granted. (The thing even has a telephone.) But obviously, it hasn’t always been so.
The Hewlett Packard company began as a manufacturer of quality test instruments, a tradition that continues to the present day despite two corporate and brand name changes: becoming Agilent in 1999 and Keysight in 2013. But HP also developed a computer division in the 1960s, producing several families of computers, such as the HP-2100, that naturally complemented their laboratory test equipment.
Almost from the get go, HP became known for pushing the envelope, or shall we say box, when it came to the size of their computing products. A fortuitous introduction led to the development of HP’s first desktop calculator, which was no bigger than a typewriter of the day.
Tom Osborne was a frustrated engineer, whose calculator design had been rejected by over 30 companies, including HP, when a former coworker put him in touch with someone at HP. Tom met with the HP team, and they immediateley engaged him to help build the a desktop computer with the goal of fitting into Bill Hewlett’s desk typewriter drawer. Called a calculator because it was so small that no one would believe it was a computer, the HP-9100 met the size requirement after a little late-night secret desk carpentry. When it was all said and done, the product was an unqualified success exceeding all expectations.
After the 9100 was introduced, Bill Hewlett proposed that the next machine should be a tenth the cost, a tenth the size, and be ten times faster; eventually suggesting it should fit in his shirt pocket. It took more than happenstance to meet this new challenge, which was only possible after the introduction of reliable MOS LSI integrated ciruits. In fact, it was four more years before the HP-35 was released in 1972. Another bit success, it became the forerunner of a long line of RPN calculators used by a whole generation of scientists and engineers — many still in use today.
HP took miniaturization to another level in 1977 with the introduction of the HP-01 wrist calculator and watch. Interestingly, this was the first HP calculator that wasn’t RPN.
The computer side of HP wasn’t just twiddling their thumbs, either. A series of smaller and smaller computers were introduced throughout the 1980s, beginning with the HP-80 through to the HP-85. Notable small form-factor models included the HP-71 and the HP-75.
HP introduced the HP-110 portable computer in 1984, which included MS-DOS and Lotus 123 built into ROM. With this background of continually developing smaller and more feature-rich computers, it’s not surprising that HP made the next big leap, paving the way for me to pull a computer out of my coat pocket in that airport concourse.
Other Small Computers
It’s not like other computer and calculator companies were sitting idle during this time. Looking back at pocket-sized computers of the era, there were many different offerings of varying abilities. Radio Shack had several pocket computers which ran Basic: the PC1 in 1980 and the PC2 in 1981, both re-branded Sharp computers from Japan. They packed an impressive amount of power into such a small package. In fact, I used a PC2 for several years when I first graduated from university, and took full advantage of the four-color pen plotter to print antenna patterns for work.
Radio Shack’s TRS-80 Model 100 family of portable laptop computers, based on a Japanese Kyocera model, was introduced in 1983 and was very popular with journalists and folks who needed to write on-the-go. While these were more or less general purpose computers, other companies were developing a new type of pocket computer which would eventually become known as PDAs, or Pocket Digital Assistants. Atari’s Portfolio in 1989 and the Psion Organizer launched in 1986 are good examples of these.
A Palmtop is Born
Considering the state of the market then, it’s not surprising that HP started looking to design a handheld computer / PDA. The concept morphed into a study project called Chetah in 1988, and then into a formal research program in early 1989. It initially was to be based on the HP-19 calculator which opened vertically, like a book. After several iterations, the project name changed to Jaguar, preliminary specs were decided upon, and packaging changed to be a clamshell-style. But ultimately the project did not get the green-light from management and was suspended in Aug 1989. But not for long…
In another fortuitous meeting for HP, the Lotus Development Corporation in Cambridge MA contacted them with a proposal to team up again and develop a pocket Lotus 1-2-3 machine. A series of meetings followed, and the two companies agreed to cooperate on a joint project. This project was destined to become the HP-95LX, the first palmtop computer. The team represented a perfect match of skills and technology, and the development of the final palmtop design was kicked off.
The final specs resulted in an MS-DOS computer running Lotus 1-2-3 and a complete suite of PDA tools from ROM. The 95LX was introduced in 1991, quickly followed by the 100LX and 200LX in 1993 and 1994, respectively. By this time, the 200LX boasted a full 80 x 25 column CGA display, PCMCIA (People Cannot Memorize Computer Industry Acronyms) card slot, serial and IR ports, and a full keyboard with numeric keys. It was truly a palmtop computer, capable of being a PDA, a fully functioning computer, or both. And it could run for weeks on two standard AA batteries. Another home run for HP.
What Made it so Special?
The 200LX, due to its size and portability alone, opened up whole new niche areas to computerization. Therefore it is hard to single out one reason for its success and popularity. But here are a few aspects of the palmtop that still resonate with me, based on my usage of the machine for about ten years and several circumnavigations of the globe.
The Keys
HP calculators were famous for having keys with that perfect look and feel, and the palmtop family was no exception. Judging any keyboard is a highly subjective matter, especially one that’s pocket-sized. Unless you have very tiny hands, there’s no way to comfortably touch type on any palmtop keyboard. The majority of folks would type on these using the thumb method, and for that the HP keys worked perfectly.
Expansion
Having a PCMCIA slot meant that a wide assortment of accessories could be used with the palmtop. It was very common to use Flash cards, later on Compact Flash cards with an adaptor, providing hundreds of megabytes of storage (which was quite decent for a DOS system). Phone modems and FAX cards, ethernet adaptors, and even a mobile phone GSM modem were available. And if even the palmtop was too big for your, you could synchronize your PDA data to the REX3 PCMCIA pocket PDA. This was the shareware project I was writing C-code on the airplane trip in the intro.
Applications
Besides having access to virtually all DOS programs, a whole cottage industry sprung up around the 200LX, offering all manner of programs tailored to the palmtop. These included internet access, emails, FTP, usenet readers, just to name a few. I often used my palmtop to develop embedded software, and had several C compilers, an assembler, and even a Fortran compiler available. There was Software Carousel for task switching, a plethora of games — you name it, it was probably available for the palmtop.
Hacks
Even as well designed as it was, the community quickly discovered improvements could be made. Two of the most common hacks were to over clock the microprocessor (x2!) and to increase the internal RAM. There was an ongoing effort to install a backlight and a few units were so modified.
Community
A very active community formed around these machines, initially on Compuserve and AOL. That migrated to a mailing list that still operates today. Various software repositories sprang up, and a print journal called The Palmtop Paper was the main source of information for many users. Several companies made hardware products specifially designed to work with the 200LX.
Connectivity
Armed with a modem or ethernet card, you could access the internet from anywhere around the world. I did that for several years, using local dialup numbers for SprintNet or Tymenet you’d find in the paper phone book in order to telnet into my ISP and get emails. I’ve connected to the internet on the 200LX from pay phones using an acoustic modem, hotels in Asia and Europe, and of course an airport concourse.
Successors and Downfall
There were quite a few variations of this palmtop family, the HP Omnigo, the HP-1000CX, and the HP-700LX, the latter being a regular 200LX with a cradle to hold a Nokia cell phone. But HP eventually moved on to embrace WinCE, a choice that may have been popular among PDA users, but was seen as a big step backwards by most in the community. These were models in the HP-300LX family, and later the HP-620LX family.
It’s said that all good things must come to an end, and the HP family of palmtops is no exception. By 1999, HP announced they would halt all palmtop production. Many users hung on to their palmtops for several more years, but the majority eventually moved on, begrudgingly. The hardware, while robust, did have a few weak points as it was simply not designed to last 15 or 20 years.
And while the connectivity offered by the palmtop was ahead of its time in the 1990s, in this century it is painfully inadequate. There have been a few new-and-better palmtop projects, some more successful than others, but so far, all have failed to hit that sweet spot.
The HP-200LX was a breakthrough product which came along at the just right point on the technology time line. Back in the 1990s, it was unimaginable that you could have a complete computer in your pocket, but the HP / Lotus team really nailed it. In addition to being a fully functional DOS computer, they included an impressive suite of PIM tools, not to mention Lotus 123, Quicken, PCMCIA card expandability, and unprecedented connectivity.
I hope you enjoyed this trip down the memory lane of palmtop computing, and let us know in the comments if you ever used one of these.
30 thoughts on “The First Real Palmtop”
I really miss when my 200LX (with RAM upgrades and a pouch full of PCMCIA accessories) was superhero technology. Two AA batteries powering a reasonable (for the time) DOS machine? YES PLEASE.
Just watch out for the dreaded “hinge crack”
crazy timing – I just set up a development environment for the HP 95LX over the weekend! 🥰💾✨
https://twitter.com/IShJR/status/1340863853161230338
I also have a 200LX arriving from eBay…today!!
I used a good half dozen different models mentioned here. 2100 series, 9100, 35. I remember standing in line in college to pre-order probably a model 21 or something like that. Took a half year to get and cost around a month’s salary. I wish I had saved some of them. RPN calculators are practically nonexistent now. A touch screen on a phone is just not the same. I still have some slide rules including my father’s from around 1938. I used PDP 1, 8, 11, DEC10, VAX, CDC, Data General and probably 100 others that are lost in the mists of time.
Bob – you obviously haven’t found the beautiful new RPN calculators from SwissMicros. Titanium cases, great keyboard and display, many of the application ROMs built-in. Solid little beasties, a worthy successor to the HP RPNs.
Thanks for this, it prompted me to check that I hadn’t left batteris in my HP100LX. I hadn’t, and with fresh batteries it still works.
I got the 100LX long after it was useful, I think I was loaned it to act as a serial terminal to debug something. In the intervening 20 years I seem to have forgotten who I should return it to.
At the time I bought a Psion 3a instead. I still remember the experience of unboxing that, especially the smell. It was, at the time, very expensive to me.
And I also recall the excitement of finding a built-in help system. It felt like I was entering some sort of cyberpunk future.
I was marginally active in the HP100/200LX community, and my favorite things to follow in the community were the Email (sent) from most unusual location – folk would talk about how they cobbled together connectivity to send emails from canoes on lakes, mountain trails, etc. before it was common place – and the sporadic emails announcing they had completed a particular game of freecell – every game starting point was numbered, and certain ones were notoriously hard to win, some were unwinable.
It was an oddly close-knit group of enthusiasts, focused on hardware that was long out of production by the time I joined the community.
In the 90s there wasn’t wifi, to connect this to the internet meant plugging in to a phone jack, more than likely, and maybe a 56kb modern.
Some airports had internet access, but you still needed to plug in to an rj-45 and pay a bunch.
I had a Newton about this time. Lots of similar experiences. I followed up with a sharp zarus and a Nokia n770.
56k was but a dream in the early 90s. I have just fished out my only PCMCIA modem (Psion Gold Card) and that’s a V34 (28k8) device. Well, I think it is 28k8, as I only have the card and not the flyleads it’s hard to be sure.
I think the first modem I got when I had home internet was 19k2.
I had an HP-95LX and really liked it. I wanted to upgrade to a 200LX with the better, full size screen but went with an early Palm Pilot instead. I keep thinking of buying a 200LX off eBay, but I’ve managed to resist the temptation so far.
Super interesting article. I got an old PSION 3 as a gift from a relative this year and experimented a bit with it. Once I programmed a Zahlenraten clone [1] and pixelated a human being [2].
[1] https://x14km2d.neocities.org/a/a40.2.html
[2] https://x14km2d.neocities.org/a/a40.3.html
I just find it a pity that there is little or almost no information material on the web about the well-known models.
Rather than being the first palmtop the 200LX (still using it BTW) was actually a very late entry into the palmtop market.
The Atari Portfolio was earlier, and not an early PDA at all (runs MS-DOS). And we had the Poqet PC, which *was* the first.
The 200LX’s claim to fame is not being the first (it’s closer to being the last). No, it was the best.
> And if even the palmtop was too big for your, you could synchronize your PDA data to the REX3 PCMCIA pocket PDA. This was the shareware project I was writing C-code on the airplane trip in the intro.
Wait – what?! Where can I find this!? I have a REX 6000 and actually just bought a new dock for it – I think I recall it being able to sync to the 620LX, but never conceived of using it with the 200LX! Is the source available? That would be incredibly useful in my journey to develop new software for these wonderful devices!? I’d love to hear more about your on-device dev environment too! :)
I had that Rex 5 and Rex 6000! I even wrote some programs for them (oh, the joy of substituting of constants for numbers to shave off just a few bytes to fit into the limit…). They were practically useless, but just the thrill of having such a gadget was worth it!
If you have access to any HP people or product managers who know anything about the Chai OS and the PDA platform HP designed to run on PDAs that would make an interesting story. It was killed because it was not Windows.
Long-time HP afficionado here.
My collection includes an HP-100LX, my HP-35 from 1975, a whole bunch of intermediate calculators, and two of the wonderful new RPN calculators from SwissMicros.
My first introduction to HP computers was a timeshare system at university, and then an HP2100-series system that I set up for data aquisition at Argonne National Laboratories as a summer intern in 1976.
I’ve programmed every HP98xx series “calculator”, including the fabulous HP9845 (a contemporary version of which is the Colour Maximite 2 single board computer, ~$125, look it up! A very active and convivial user community on “The Backshed Forum”).
The Atari PC-Folio (also named Portfolio in some countries) beat the 200LX by several years :) It’s also mentioned in the article, but really it was the first that made this size and form factor viable.
Yes, and I thought this was going to be about the Atari. And Atari had the STacy portable, which had a 68000 and was ST compatible. I vaguely remember an article where someone made it a Macintosh (there was a method of getting the ST to run Mac software),thus having a portable Mac.
Indeed the STacy was pretty good for a ‘lap’top in those days. Better than the Macintosh “Portable” which was a bit of a joke in terms of portability with its heavy lead-acid battery :’)
Too bad so few were made.
After I posted, I realized the STacy wasn’t a palmtop. it’s been so long, I was picturig it as an ST version of the Atari Portfolio. I read about them at the same time.
The Sharp PC-3100 came out 2+ years earlier than the 100LX, was thinner, had a bigger and better display, twice as much memory, and a MUCH better keyboard.
But I sold it and bought the 100LX :-) (And a 5 megabyte PCMCIA card for it, for (gulp)$550)
*reaches into desk drawer, moves aside HP41C, grabs 100LX, opens it and stabs the ‘on’ key…* Yup. Still works. I’ll bet that PC-3100 doesn’t. From back when HP could still build good stuff, in the years BC (Before Carly).
(Say, I wonder if I can stuff a Pi Zero in the space of that 5MB memory card?)
Chris, thank you for this excellent retrospective. I was a beneficiary of the community for years, and an avid user of the 100LX and 200LX. Along with several other individuals (Dara Khoyi, David Shier, and Andreas Garzotto), I founded a company (D&A Software) that produced software for the computer and its excellent community.
Thank you!
A. Meshar
Wow, D&A Software were absolute legends (not to mention Shier Systems)! Thank you so much for keeping everything online and making it all free (for those who have not discovered it: http://www.dasoft.com/ ) I have been reading back through the old issues of HPPP with absolute delight lately – it’s amazing to hear from someone whose products graced so many of those pages! What is the D&A team up to today!? :)
I started using the internet remotely like this at kind of a weird point in time. Somewhere in the early 0s it was after the period you wrote about but still before today’s smartphones and tablets.
My computers of the time weren’t anything interesting, just obsolete laptops running Linux or XP but the network connection was. I was doing PHP work on the side. I liked working at a cafe just to get out of my apartment. Cafe wifi was a thing but expensive.
Nextel phones had an internet service which they never advertised. You had to call to request it and hope you found a tech who even knew what you were asking for. Then it was something like $10 / month. It allowed your phone to act as a dialup modem! The computer just saw it as a serial device that took AT commands. My first phone actually had a cable that went from the phone to RS-232!
You still needed a dialup ISP to connect to. Fortunately there was a free on available, freedialup.com or something like that. Anyway, max speed was only 9600 baud even though this was the beginning of the days of broadband.
That’s still a lot faster than I can type though so it was good enough for an SSH session to run Emacs. The trick was to turn off images in the browser. Then I could work on the back-end database accessing code and similar non-visual parts of a website all day long. I just needed to pay up and get the hourly wifi or just go home when it came time to test w/ images.
This definitely encouraged me to develop a programming style where the bells and whistles could be turned off and fail gracefully.
I was pretty mad when they stopped offering that service because it was still a few years before decent smartphones w/ tethering was a thing.
Yah, Nokia 5100 and 6100 series could take a serial to 3.3V serial converter up the jacksey and work as modems. I never figured out why they could do only 9600 data but 14.4k for fax.
Late noughties, the “feature phone” era when they weren’t all that smart yet but had built in browsers, but iphone and first androids just launched, 2G data got real cheap or free with some plans. I had a lashup then for interwebs anywhere. Motorola V3 phone qualified for the cheap 2G, and it could act as bluetooth modem, though you had to fire the connection up on the nasty on phone browser. Then I could connect to it over bluetooth with a WinCE device, which was also 5 years out of date, no updates, low res etc so browsing was nasty, youtube app still worked at that point though. However, this POS had the ability to share modem connection over wifi, so I could make that a hotspot… then I could use an early android tablet (Which didn’t have bluetooth of it’s own) or a laptop/netbook to browse over this double shared 2G connection. I am a little foggy on the details but think it let you have 2 GSM data channels which was around 100kbps… which wasn’t all that bad, low res youtube would stream… image heavy pages would take a couple of seconds.. but designers were still 56k conscious a bit then, only just reaching full broadband saturation. (Well I guess we still haven’t got that outside cities, but there were still diehards on 56k for a few years) Anyway it was quite adequate for staying in digital contact while on the hoof, and I was most annoyed when that capability got shut down. Maybe ‘coz you could suck half a gigabyte a day through it if you kept it humming, a full gig if you set up overnight torrents etc, and the “Huge” 3G dataplans for first smartphones were only 2GB a month LOL
I beat Ultima (the original one, not 0 though) on my HP200LX and got to Dangerous in Elite.
I really need to take it out and restore the screen connection that’s on the fritz.
Geez, I still have my Rolodex REX3, complete with the DB9 serial craddle – and by obvious reasons, it’s now completely useless…
I had a REX (3, I think) that was PCMCIA card: you stuffed it into a PCMCIA slot to update it. Didn’t work with my 100LX, but I do recall having to swap it out with my wireless card on my laptop all the time.
Exactly the one on the photo – it was indeed a PCMCIA card; but mine came with an additional craddle (usually sold separately) that plugged on a PC using a serial cable – so you could use it on any ordinary computer of that era (i.e. those with a now-extinct DB9 serial connector). Drivers for windows only… never had the curiosity to check how functional that craddle was with a standard PCMCIA, nor if I could find a linux app.
While being here – I have an old HP iPAQ PocketPC H1940 running Windows Pocket 2003… does anyone have any idea for someting cool to do with it (like running some ARM linux distro)? The little thing relies only on a USB and BT connection…
https://www.amazon.com/HP-iPAQ-H1940-Pocket-PC/dp/B0000AAAWS
(there are people selling it yet?)
Second this. I have an old Dell Axim (x5 maybe?) that I would like to find some use for. I may have the CF Wifi card for it laying around somewhere….