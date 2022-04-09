[Ross] has a 2008 Toyota Tacoma. Like many late model cars, each tire contains a direct tire pressure monitoring sensor or TPMS that wirelessly sends data about the tire status to the car. However, unlike some cars, the system has exactly one notification to the driver: one of your tires is low. It doesn’t tell you which one. Sure, you can check each tire, but [Ross] had a different problem. One sensor was bad and he had no way to know which one it was. He didn’t have any equipment to test the sensor, but he did have an RTL-SDR dongle and some know-how to figure out how to listen in on the sensors.
The key was to use some software called RTL-433 that is made to pick up these kinds of signals. It is available for Linux, Windows, or Mac, and supports hundreds of wireless sensors ranging from X10 RF to KlikAanKlikUit wireless switches.
The program successfully found three of the TPMS sensors and helpfully decoded the information they were sending. It seems the bad sensor was totally dead. Since the transmitters are extremely low-power, it was easy to move the antenna close to each sensor to identify which one was not transmitting. We aren’t sure if the transmitter was dead, or if it was just unable to send proper packets. If it was actually dead, a field strength meter might have found it. However, at such low power levels, the method [Ross] used might have been easier.
Besides, you probably have an RTL-SDR hanging around and are less likely to have a field strength meter. Not that you couldn’t make one with a germanium diode and a sensitive voltmeter, but still.
We’ve always been impressed with the homemade TPMS we’ve seen. We’ve also seen RTL-433 adapted to read medical devices.
One thought on “SDR Listens In To Your Tires”
Nice, I don’t suppose anyone has come across info on programming the damn things? I have an early TPMS system, where all the spares are gonna have dead batteries anyway, and be a damn nuisance… then the tire shop approach is to use “universal” TPMS modules that they swear they can program to your car, the problem with that is that I have a 2 way system, I can set the sensors. I don’t think the universal ones are 2 way once installed, think they only respond to the proprietary programmer, so you don’t get to have winter and summer tire pressures, or high load and normal. (Chrysler specify high pressures for heat, speed or max load) Then there’s 3 at least competing systems with different proprietary programmers… Now… I also have a set of tires/wheels, came off another vehicle, that have the $100 a pop some kind of universal TPMS units in them, and I’d like to screw with them to see if there’s a hope in hell of getting them on my other vehicle, and being able to program pressure cutoffs or not.
The annoying thing is this system was a de luxe item on this model and maybe not ready for primetime, several years before TPMS became compulsory, but current “inspection” regs say that if it exists on the vehicle it must work *sigh* … so it’s basically a “toy” system that’s been promoted to “essential safety device” apparently, and keeping the stupid thing workable is a huge ass pain.
