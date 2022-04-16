The days of yore saw telex machines and dot-matrix printers with continuous feed paper churning out data in hardcopy form in offices around the world. [Jan Derogee] wanted a bit of that old-school charm, and set about building a RSS news printer using a venerable old printer in his possession.
The build relies on an ESP8266, with the WiFi-enabled microcontroller readily capable of jumping online and querying RSS feeds for content. It scrapes the XML files for title, description, and publication date information, and formats this for output to the printer. The microcontroller then spits out the data over a Commodore serial interface to a Brother HR-5C printer. Unlike dot-matrix printers of its contemporary era, the HR-5C is a thermal printer. Once loaded up with a roll of the appropriate paper, it can print continuously without requiring any hard-to-source ink ribbons.
Armed with a continuous supply of wireless internet and 210 mm rolls of thermal printer paper, [Jan]’s system should provide news summaries to him for years to come. We’ve seen similar retro news ticker projects before, too. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “RSS Printer Gives You The Hard Copy News You Desire”
This would have been super cool in 2005, but print is dead. Waste of resources.
Nice! The only thing missing is the noise of the dot matrix printer …. or, better still, the clatter of the teletype. For some reason, I find myself wondering if each printed character could be accompanied by an appropriate DMP head “buzz”.
Oh, the possibilities…….
Exactly, if you’re not deaf by the end of the day it’s not a proper teletype.
When I was in my early 20’s I was employed while still in school in engineering at an FM/AM radio station near Knoxville. They had a UPI and AP teletype both that would chatter all day with the latest (presumably real) news. I remember walking by and there was a news alert that Reagan had just been shot. I quickly tore it off and brought it to the FM newsroom. I guess we were the first to broadcast that news from our area. Much better in my opinion than the Shinola we get off the internet…
I enjoyed the United Press International teletype machines in the radio stations where I used to work.
