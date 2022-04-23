One may think that when it comes to 3D printing, slicing software is pretty much a solved problem. Take a 3D model, slice it into flat layers equal to layer height, and make a toolpath so the nozzle can create those layers one at a time. However, as 3D printing becomes more complex and capable, this “flat planar slicing” approach will eventually become a limitation because a series of flat slices won’t necessarily the best way to treat all objects (nor all materials or toolheads, for that matter.)
[René K. Müller] works to re-imagine slicing itself, and shows off the results of slicing 3D models using non-planar geometries. There are loads of pictures of a 20 mm cube being sliced with a variety of different geometries, so be sure to give it a look. There’s a video embedded below the page break that covers the main points.
It’s all forward-thinking stuff, and [René] certainly makes some compelling points in favor of a need for universal slicing; a system capable of handling any geometry, with the freedom to process along any path or direction. This is a concept that raises other interesting questions, too. For example, when slicing a 20 mm cube with non-planar geometries, the resulting slices often look strange. What’s the best way to create a toolpath for such a slice? After all, some slicing geometries are clearly better for the object, but can’t be accommodated by normal hot ends (that’s where a rotating, tilted nozzle comes in.)
Such worries may not be an issue for most users at the moment, but it’s worth trying to get ahead of the curve on something like this. And lest anyone think that non-planar slicing has no practical purpose, we previously covered [René]’s demonstration of how non-planar slicing can reliably create 90° overhangs with no supports.
6 thoughts on “A Universal, Non-planar Slicer For 3D Printing Is Worth Thinking About”
So, the thing is that it’s relatively, sort of, vaguely, easy to figure out that kind of slicing… until you have to think about whether the tool head is going to hit any parts of any reasonably complex object when you actually build it. Especially if that object is not entirely convex. Tilting the nozzle won’t solve all the cases and will further complicate the cases that it does not solve.
… andonce you’re thinking about non-planar toolpaths, it’s not immediately obvious that “slicing” is the right way to approach the problem at all. I mean, yeah, there will always be an accessible part surface and in some sense you can say you’ve “sliced” along that, but given that that surface can evolve arbitrarily during the print, it’s not at all clear that the conceptual framework gets you anywhere.
Anyhow, however you do it, at a wild guess, I’d say that going non-planar for arbitrary shapes probably multiplies the raw computing power required by a million, as well as making the software vastly more complicated.
So the improvement had better be *radical*.
Not to say that you can’t do it for special cases. But you can also hand-craft the G-code for those cases…
When do we get 5 axis fdm?
You could make one today. It’s really the slicing that’s the hard part.
Maybe adding space filling curves (like Hilbert’s version) would prevent the jumps in the layers we see. Ideally, each move should be useful for the part.
Part of me is nervous this whole area is a patent minefield… I feel like I heard somebody say there’s at least one patent out there in the realm. Sigh…
Most patents can be disputed & most printers come from China, i doubt we have to worry much about this becoming an issue
