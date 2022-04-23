My niece’s two favorite classes in high school this year are “Intro to AI” and “Ethical Hacking”. (She goes to a much cooler high school than I did!) In “Hacking”, she had an assignment to figure out some bug in some body of code. She was staring and staring, figuring and figuring. She went to her teacher and said she couldn’t figure it out, and he asked her if she’d tried to search for the right keywords on the Internet.
My niece responded “this is homework, and that’d be cheating”, a line she surely must have learned in her previous not-so-cool high school. When the teacher responded with “but doing research is how you learn to do stuff”, my niece was hooked. The class wasn’t abstract or academic any more; it became real. No arbitrary rules. Game on!
But I know how she feels. Whether it’s stubborn independence, or a feeling that I’m cheating, I sometimes don’t do my research first. But attend any hacker talk, where they talk about how they broke some obscure system or pulled off an epic trick. What is the first step? “I looked all over the Internet for the datasheet.” (Video) “I found the SDK and that made it possible.” (Video) “Would you believe this protocol is already documented?” In any serious hack, there’s always ample room for your creativity and curiosity later on. If others have laid the groundwork for you, get on it.
If you have trouble overcoming your pride, or NIH syndrome, or whatever, bear this in mind: the reason we share information with other hackers is to give them a leg up. Whoever documented that protocol did it to help you. Not only is there no shame in cribbing from them, you’re essentially morally obliged to do so. And to say thanks along the way!
5 thoughts on “Research: It’s Like Cheating, But Fair”
I look for every short cut. There is always plenty to figure out even with full documentation.
Don’t be stupid and proud. (the same thing in many cases)
The only ‘cheating’ part of searching the internet for information is when you take someone else’s work and present it as your own. ie plagiarism.
heh i agree with the thrust of the article but it’s funny to me to see NIH thrown in the bucket. for me, NIH represents my lack of faith in other solutions. i indulge most heavily in NIH when i already failed working with things invented elsewhere
Many decades back while taking an Organic Chem course the final was a “take home” experience. Aside from being one of the most challenging and time consuming finals I ever took, the professor’s statement that has stayed with me regarding collaboration and use of library resources to answer the question posed in the final exam: “No researcher locks themselves in a bare room and tries to figure it all out by themselves; they talk with others, use the research stacks and any other resource available to solve the problem at hand. I encourage you all to do the same!”
So, today, whether it’s software design, product design, etc., I continue to use and incorporate all that which is available and shared in the public domain. This approach has served me well over many decades.
“staring and staring” – reminds me of pre-http-internet days debugging code and eventually tracing a fault back one extremely complex looking line of code. And staring at that one line of code, trying to work out why it caused the program to crash for me, but not the person who originally wrote the code. After more hours that I care to mention (multiple pots of coffee were consumed) it turns out that the line contained the strtok function, and that modifies the contents of the string passed as a pointer. But elsewhere in the code (in a different file, that was accessed from a nested #include) the variable used was declared as “const char”. Eventually it turned out that one compiler on one architecture just totally ignored/dropped the const keyword, but a different compiler on a different architecture, did not ignore the keyword, but instead core dumped the program with an indecipherable error code, when the program attempted to modify the contents of memory where the read only string was stored (The error code was listed in the physical manuals that came with the compiler, but I did not have access to those at the time). The valuable lesson I learned was to always assume nothing works the way you think that it should, or always double check all your assumptions – no matter how trivial.
