Ever heard of the KENBAK-1? Recognized as the first personal computer, created by John Blankenbaker and sold in 1971 in comparatively small numbers, it’s now a piece of history. But don’t let that stop you if you are curious, because of course there is an emulator on the web.
If the machine looks a bit strange, that’s because early computers of this type did not have the kind of controls (or displays) most people would recognize today. Inputs were buttons and switches, and outputs were lights showing binary values of register contents. The machine could store and run programs, and those programs were entered in pure machine code (no compiler, in other words) by setting individual bit values via the switches. In fact, the KENBAK-1’s invention preceded that of the microprocessor.
The KENBAK was the first electronic, commercially available computer that was not a kit and available to the general population, but the story of how it came to be is interesting. Back in 2016 we covered how that story was shared by John Blankenbaker himself at Vintage Computer Festival East.
5 thoughts on “Web Emulator For The Kenbak-1 Computer (If You’ve Heard Of It)”
I’m pretty sure the first “PC” article I recall seeing was in a Popular Electronics in 1969 that used a phone pulse dialer as input, but then that was a long time ago and I didn’t bother to commit that article to memory. It was probably more like a calculator, but then the first “computers” WERE calculators.
The first crossbar exchange with a SLM Subscribers Line Marker and a REG Register was technically a computer.
And 5 years later i did findout how a phone dialer swiths worked ;)
My first contact, with a micro processor in late 1980, was “how the hell” can you do that much different things with so less pins on this “magic” IC. The 8086 had (only) 64 pins IIRC and i was used to build a (sort of) 7474 flip-flop in a matchbox to figureout how it did work.
By revers engineering the eproms (2k x 16) learned the machine code to read en write (in Hex). Afterwards have seen “strange looks on peoples faces” when i fixed some bugs in binairy libarary files, in front of them.
A small change in tp521.lib, only 1 byte from 0A to 2A, did solve the runtime error 200 with BP 7 (Borland Pascal).
Runtime error 200 is a divide by zero what was also called as you have a computer running on more than 200 Mhz
and that patch will shift that problem into the 200 Phz (Peta, 10^12) range.
“Last modified: August 2009”
Well, that was about time.
If you would like to make your own KENBAK-1 reproduction or just run an emulator that has a built in IDE with an Assembler and Debugger check out my https://hackaday.io/project/178787-25-scale-kenbak-1-personal-computer-reproduction project.
