Large Scale Carbon Capture Without The Technology

We humans are in something of a pickle, as we’ve put too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and caused climate change that might even wipe us out. There may still be people to whom that’s a controversial statement, but knowing something needs to be done about it should be a position for which you don’t necessarily have to be a climate change activist glueing yourself to the gates of a refinery.
It’s obvious that we can reduce our CO2 emissions to tackle the problem, but that’s not the only way that atmospheric CO2 can be reduced. How about removing it from the air? It’s an approach that’s being taken seriously enough for a number of industrial carbon capture solutions to be proposed, and even for a pilot plant to be constructed in Iceland. The most promising idea is that CO2 from power stations can be injected into porous basalt rock where it can react to form calcium carbonate. All of which is very impressive, but is there not a way that this can be achieved without resorting to too much technology? Time for Hackaday to pull out the back-of-envelope calculator, and take a look.
With So Much CO2 In The Air, Is Removing It Feasible?
First of all, whether to gauge the scale of the problem or to demonstrate the futility of trying to deal with it, it’s worth quantifying how much CO2 we release. There are several slightly different figures depending where you are prepared to look, but most of them agree that humans are responsible for somewhere above 40 billion tons of CO2 per year. Viewed on a per-capita basis, Americans are each responsible for 15.52 tons, Canadians for 18.58 tons each, and on the side of the Atlantic where this is being written, Brits each account for 5.5 tons. It’s worth repeating these figures in order to demonstrate the futility of imagining that a few carbon capture plants can scrub the air of CO2 and make a significant difference, because the sheer scale of the problem is such that even the most prolific industrial expansion would find it difficult to keep up.
The first and most obvious way to capture and store large amounts of carbon by non-industrial means is of course in the form of biomass. Growing trees which become enduring forests sounds attractive and on the face of it is pretty easy to do, but how practical is it to make a dent in those emissions? According to National Georgaphic’s reporting of an ETH Zurich study published in 2019 an area the size of the USA covered in new forests could reduce atmospheric CO2 by 25% over a hundred years, which makes for a great soundbite, but it’s hardly as though there’s a handy USA-sized piece of land ready to plant trees on. If the global will to plant was there this might be an achievable target, but aside from lip-service on the part of politicians it’s difficult to imagine much movement on such an ambitious project until the waters of Chesapeake Bay are lapping at the front steps of the White House. It’s clear that while forests will play a part in dealing with our CO2 problem, they can’t solve it alone.
Another intriguing idea comes to us via a Sheffield University study, that proposes the UK could reach 45% of its net-zero emissions target by so-called accelerated weathering. CO2 is naturally absorbed by rocks as they are weathered by the weak acidic effect of CO2 dissolved in rainwater, and this idea proposes amplifying this effect through farmers applying powdered rock as a soil dressing.
It’s an on-the-surface take on the basalt injection idea, where the huge surface area of rock involved would cause much more CO2 to be extracted from the air as it weathers. The CO2 is thus locked away, with consequent offset of emissions. Basalt rock is common enough to make it feasible on paper, but they acknowledge the scale of the operation would require careful handling. Are we ready to lose entire mountains of rock in the service of offsetting climate change? Maybe not yet, but yet again the waters of the Thames estuary lapping around Number 10 Downing Street might sharpen attention.
It’s clear that there’s no magic solution to climate change that will allow us to continue emitting CO2 as though nothing is amiss. There’s no super-forest we can plant, no clever factory we can build, and no magic soil dressing that will scrub the air clean. However what does emerge from reading up on these technologies is that each could play their role in offsetting a portion of emissions, and alongside a meaningful effort to reduce emissions in the first place, might help us achieve the coveted net zero. The question is, do we have the public and political will to do it?
Plants are the original carbon capture technology.
One theory is that most carbon was locked away during the carboniferous period (dead forest burial on a global scale), before nature eventually evolved and learned how to break into and release the energy stored in lignin (Permian period came after the Carboniferous with Basidiomycetes fungi, which requires 5% oxygen but can breakdown lignin). These days whatever carbon was captured by plants during their growth, will typically be re-released again once they die and decay.
The carboniferous period was roughly 60 million years of nearly perfect carbon capture that was, let be very generous, mostly re-released over the last two centuries. So recapturing that carbon that was released with plants might take a little while. Unless of course mainly extra fast growing biomass is used for the carbon capture.
The same level of carbon capture can not happen again in nature, we would need desiccate the plant matter (which requires additional energy for fast desiccation, or additional time for slower desiccation using less energy) before moving to long term storage. This is ultimately to slow down the decay process and keep the carbon captured as long as possible. Moving the captured carbon in desiccated biomass to long term storage would also require additional energy. Old salt mines come to mind as a good place to cheaply inhibit the decay process of desiccated biomass.
You hit partly on a great point there – fast growing biomass used as carbon capture. Which is something we can do a really great deal of AND still get useful to human products out of it
– the Hemp/Flax type plants grow stupidly fast, are hardy and make great fibre for a great many tasks – perhaps instead of FibreGlass or Carbon-Fibres all the composite materials fill sheets could be Flax? Maybe even large portions of the resins themselves can be sourced from plant waste over fresh oil (though I don’t object to fresh oils being used for enduring objects, its not carbon capture, but its not really release either).
– Bamboo is another obvious one, grows fast, can be used in place of more traditional woods, and can be processed to make rather decent fibres
-Balsa is another amazing plant, doesn’t store all that much carbon for the volume any finished product made with it fills, but its really quite impressively strong and very very light so very useful. While growing so fast its rather mind boggling.
There are of course others, but these 3 are highlights for me as between them they can all grow well across the entire globe – so little plantations to capture and turn to useful products can be put anywhere, hopefully near the consumers…
Doing so is somewhat like desiccation and preservation of the plants, except the energy expended turns some portion of the plant into a useful material we can use in place of yet more oil and will last for prolonged periods because the users are keeping it preserved in an enviorment good for them not plant matter decay.
“There are people who disagree with me but I’ll create a false choice fallacy to prove they’re silly and I’m right”
Way to open an article. And the proposed solution is ludicrous, quarrying and crushing mountains worth of basalt. “Lets rescue the environment with mining”. Mining is nearly always environmentally disastrous, not to count the air and CO2 pollution that would be generated by the mining equipment or power plants for the mining operation. Sure, sequester carbon in exchange for nightmarish ecological damage, what’s the worst that can happen.
Sometimes it is necessary to amputate a limb in order to save the patient.
We may reach that point soon, if not already.
I know the science daily article is a bit light on technical information, but it does say that it uses existing infrastructure to get to that point. The crushed rocks being already mined and used for other thing already so the impact is less than minimal, and should account for a reduction in pollution.
I’m sure billions of tones of rock have already been run through ball mills in the last century to extract high value metals and I’m guessing that at least some of that was buried as a useless waste product in various countries around the world.
Mother earth is already providing a solution: remove the polluters. Might take a century, or less, but C02 will return to a more normal level.
You want to sequester carbon?
Plant a tree! Or better yet, a forest! Nature already has the solution, we just need to make use of it.
@Johnson
Dunno whether “they”‘re silly. “They”‘re definitely wrong.
And oh, Jenny. Fully agree. It’s a complex challenge which requires a complex answer.
I do hope we find the political will before the Thames finds its way to 10 Downing Street.
Ahem..
https://phys.org/news/2021-10-liquid-metal-proven-cheap-efficient.html
92% efficient process to “un-burn” CO2 back into solid carbon, works at room temperature.
Unfortunately that process requires more energy to convert the CO2, than was generated in the first place when the CO2 was created. So it’s not a solution, just an interesting lab trick.
It’s more than this. There are a variety of Power-to-X technologies around and I think they will be an important part of achieving net zero. They involve synthetically converting power from a variable, renewable source such as a solar panel or wind turbine and CO2 into useful products. As well as power-to-carbon, power-to-methanol, power-to-methane, power-to-ethylene and power-to-ammonia are in varying stages of lab development or prototype deployment.
Power-to-methanol and power-to-methane allow us to continue using liquid fuels while converting them to a carbon-neutral cycle instead of releasing fossil carbon.
Power-to-ethylene replaces fossil carbon in the production of many plastics.
Power-to-ammonia replaces fossil carbon and fuels in the production of many synthetic fertilisers.
These are all significant producers of CO2 that are otherwise difficult to replace with carbon neutral energy sources, and have the bonus of capturing CO2 out of the atmosphere. The challenge with them is that the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is low enough to make the process efficiency naturally very low.
> more energy to convert the CO2, than was generated in the first place when the CO2 was created
For oil and gas, most of the energy comes from the hydrogen in the molecule, not the carbon. It is technically possible to convert the CO2 back to carbon and still have energy left over – just not very sensible to do so.
You had me at replace the US with a forest…
Plant Trees. Trees don’t cost that much. They don’t require much maintenance. If it’s not too windy, they are quiet. They provide shade.
Problem might be finding trees which can stand the drought at all the places where it wasn’t that dry for centuries. Here in Germany they started watering!!! huge trees in many cities in summer because they won’t survice otherwise… And I mean not sprinkling them with water, but hundreds or thousands óf liters…
I can’t make stuff add up, because according to my figures you can’t get the basalt from more than 50 miles away from where you are using it, you only absorb as much CO2 as it takes to move it 50 miles. That’s not even taking CO2 emissions of extraction and crushing into account. Basalt near the surface comes from formerly volcanic areas, which tend to be a bit lumpy, not full of flat field agriculture, so it’s probably gotta travel a minimum of 10 miles or so to the nearest field.. Anyway, there isn’t gonna be millions of square miles of farmland to apply it to, just a few bullseye patches around basalt sources..
That is definitely going to be somewhat of a balancing act – but then as many if not all of these areas will have railways to transport the products they sought that generated the mountain of basalt ‘waste’ in the first place I don’t think it will be as bad as you suggest – it can be brought to very close to the destination at very low energy cost – maybe even a significant energy gain as many mines are uphill of the arable land I would suggest.
Sub 50 miles though you’re basically into the “first mile” “last mile” allowance of getting it onto rail cars, barges, or bulk freighters, even if those move for free.
True enough, assuming of course the transport costs of those last miles is as high as you expect – which with ever more EV and renewables in the not too distance future it might not be.
Being honest though I’m more interested in what it will really do to the soil – seems like a fairly substantial change to its composition in a very short time – that could have rather large knock on effects for everything living in the soil.
Transform agriculture. Currently soils are basically comatose on a lifeline of pesticides and fertilizers. Generative agriculture can restore soils and make agricultural plots productive year-long, which would go a long way towards drawing carbon down. Also, use bamboo and other woods for infrastructure. Fast growth and slow release.
Would it not be easier just to put food waste / garden trimmings etc in to the empty oil wells.
There are just too many humans on this planet. Everything we do is unsustainable.
Apart from drastic means to constrain future human fertility, so the population naturally dies off, and is not replaced, tech is not going to save us.
Building a billion heat pumps and electric vehicles is going to put manufacturing and mining into overdrive, just worsening the situation.
I cannot see an easy way out of this predicament apart from preventing the unconceived from being conceived.
>There are just too many humans on this planet.
Not really, the problem isn’t the current population, or even a greater population is unsustainable, though a reduction in population would most definitely work – the real problem is how very wasteful and destructive SOME of the population of the planet is, with a change of lifestyle for those of the very most destructive the planet could easily support much greater populations than it does. And things like Heatpumps and EV’s are a step in the right direction there…
Also as your life becomes more ‘developed’ world the fertility of the population drops in effect if not medically (though medically also seems to be somewhat true) – there is a reason much of Europe, Japan, the US have aging populations and its largely cultural because adults no longer have nothing better to do all the time (or a way to prevent the consequence of doing) and the need for 5-10 children to cover the high child and young adult mortality rates just so they might have some help once they get too old to do everything for themselves.
> going to put manufacturing and mining into overdrive, just worsening the situation.
Again another valid but not entirely true point – you can make without destruction, and mining despite the terrible rap sheet it has doesn’t have to making the environment worse in a meaningful way – for a tiny period a mine is a very unnatural and not ‘good’ but then if you have the will it becomes an environmental mecca for endangered species and habitat once its played out – as long as you tidy up after yourself and don’t turn too much of the surface of the entire planet into a giant opencast mine at once its not always a bad thing to mine!
That said we SHOULD be mining less, as we already have vast stockpiles of extracted material sitting in waste piles that should be recycled.
Good news everyone!
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53409521
The Land Dwellers will ultimately flood the land, so the adaptable ones return to the Ocean. Look up ‘Aquatic Ape Theory’. It’s happened before.
Cap
