Upcycling A Flat Bed Scanner

[Piffpaffpoltrie] had a 20-year-old Acer flatbed scanner that they just couldn’t justify keeping. But it does seem a shame to throw away a working piece of gear. Instead, the old scanner became a light table. We’ll admit, as projects go, it isn’t the most technically sophisticated thing we’ve ever seen, but we do think it is a worthy way to upcycle something that would otherwise be filling up a landfill.

The scanner was old enough to have a CCFL light source inside. However, it was too small, so it came out along with many other components that may yet find use in another project. If you didn’t know , scanners are good sources for small stepper motors, straight rods, and first-surface mirrors.

The only parts that survived the refit were the power supply (including the wall wart), the outer case, of course, and — oddly — a large controller board. You might wonder why a light table needs a controller board, and the answer is it doesn’t. However, there’s not much need for a 20-year-old scanner controller board, and reusing the board allowed the power switch and power socket to be exactly where they were supposed to be. The board is effectively just a mechanical mounting bracket at this point.

The new lighting is LED, and some white cardboard and foil finished up the build. Truthfully, all the scanner donated was a piece of glass, the enclosure, and the power supply. Still, it makes an attractive light table and we are always up for upcycling.

