Clock builds are a hacker staple, and many overflow with power-thirsty LEDs and network features. This build from [mattwach] takes quite the opposite approach, sipping away at its batteries thanks to an e-paper based design.
The build relies on a small Waveshare e-paper module which only requires power when the display is actually changing. When static, the display needs no electricity, and this helps save a great amount of power compared to OLED or LCD-based clocks.
An Atmega328p is the heart of the build, running off a 32.768 KHz clock crystal for a combination of precise timekeeping and low power draw. Time is ensured to be both precise and accurate thanks to a GPS module which allows the clock to sync to satellite time when powered up. It’s a common way to sync clocks to a high-quality time source. Most of the time, though, the GPS is kept powered down to save the 30-100 mA that the module typically draws when in use.
Other features include a temperature, humidity, and pressure sensor, with ambient pressure graphed over time. There’s also notification of sunrise and sunset times, along with the current phase of the moon. It’s all wrapped up in a case tastefully manufactured using 3D printed parts and some wooden CNC-cut panels for a nice rustic look.
With the e-paper display and the microcontroller configured for low-power operation, the clock will run for around 6 months on four AAA cells. Overall, it’s a nifty little clock that will provide the time, date, and other information without the need for an Internet connection. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “E-Paper Clock Displays Things In A Battery-Friendly Manner”
May as well give it solar cells since it probably needs to be near a window to receive GPS signals, unless it has remote antenna.
That will depend a great deal on the quality of the antenna and the building you are in – large reinforced concrete or steel frame forget it, brick probably ok, wood very likely ok at least if the antenna is better than my CF-H1’s – that thing doesn’t even work with unobstructed view to the sky very well.
Does seem to me though that using a network time server would make more sense, as a house without sufficient wifi to handle that request quickly in the modern world is going to be rather rare – heck we have ethernet fun all through the house and still have to have wifi on – largely for guests, but also for our own portable gizmos.
A clock that doesn’t require an internet connection is infinitely more useful than one that does, IMHO.
In the US, a clock that can be turned on and is instantly accurate can be based on GPS or WWV/WWVH, and GPS seems ‘easier’ than WWV/WWVH reception.
Really depends on what you are using it for doesn’t it – looks like a desktop clock to me, which means good wifi signal is almost a certainly where GPS is not.
If you’re using a radio signal, WWVB at 60KHz is reliable. WWV fades and comes and goes on a given frequency.
Heathkit had “The Most Accurate Clock” that did use WWV. But I gather it could switch frequency, and made adjustments to the clock so it stayed “accurate” even without reception. WWVB has really taken over for that.
It’s a sad thing the the New Heathkit sells “A Most Reliable Clock” to harken to the previous product, except it’s nothing special.
It also depends on the module firmware whether it gives time information before catching multiple satellites. Seeing just one satellite is enough to obtain time reference to about 100 ms accuracy. But some modules only report time after they have a full fix.
I’d swap the GPS for for LoRaWAN. There’s a time sync protocol with it that’s plenty accurate for a desktop clock. It’s cheap enough to set up a LoRaWAN server if you don’t have one within range, it’s extremely low power, and doesn’t require an active antenna.
