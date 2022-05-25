Affordable and reliable cell phones have revolutionized the way we communicate over the last two decades or so, and this change was only accelerated by the adoption of the smartphone. This is all well and good if you’re living in a place with cellular infrastructure, but if you’re in more remote areas you’ll have to be a little more inventive. This text-based communications device, for example, lets you send text messages without all of that cumbersome infrastructure.
While [Arthur] didn’t create this project specifically for off-grid use, it’s an interesting project nonetheless. The devices use a physical QWERTY keyboard and a small screen, reminiscent of BlackBerry devices from the late 2000s (partially because they are actually using BlackBerry keyboards). One of the other goals for this project was low power consumption, and between polling the keyboard, the memory LCDs, and receiving and transmitting messages using LoRa, [Arthur] was able to get the current draw down to 12 mA.
Between the relatively common nRF52840 and SX1262 chips, plus the fact that [Arthur] made the schematics available, this makes for an excellent off-grid device for anyone who likes to drive off into the wilderness or lives far enough outside of town that cell phone reception is a concern.
Looking for something a little easier to put together before your upcoming camping trip? This similarly styled LoRa communicator from [MSG] uses off-the-shelf modules to greatly reduce the part count. Another option for off-grid communications is to use existing smartphones paired with a LoRa network like we saw in this project.
11 thoughts on “Long-Distance Text Communication With LoRa”
https://github.com/BigCorvus/LORA-QWERTY-Communicator/tree/main/Q10%20Lora%20Communicator/Arduino
“The feather nrf52840 express bootloader needs to be flashed via a segger jlink and the Arduino IDE.”
That’s an expensive piece of kit, are there no alternatives for flashing?
Any Nordic DevKit has SEGGER JLink on board with limitation that it talks only to Nordic chips. So get one of those and you are clear to go.
Far more reasonably priced than the Segger Jlink kit I found, appreciate the reply.
J-Link EDU costs something like $20
https://www.segger.com/products/debug-probes/j-link/
This is where I landed. Pricey stuff. Thanks
Try this: https://www.adafruit.com/product/3571
One drop onto the antenna and it may be dead. I don’t quite understand the love for PCB mounted SMA connectors beyond cheap RF breakout boards when one can fit a u.fl connector and a pigtail adapter, which would then be attached to the enclosure, or installed in an elastomeric grommet.
Makes sense to me. I also have trouble understanding all the fuzz about LORA.
It’s an interesting modulation scheme, sure.
But it’s also a vendor lock-in, a dead end.
Decoding LORA can be done through software with an SDR, albeit it might be a gray zone legally or so I heard.
By contrast, AM/FM/SSB can be decoded by various technologies – there’s no such monopoly of a single company.
It truly makes me sad that people don’t use open hardware instead. Unlike LM555, LM386 or 741 ICs, the LORA chips are made by a single company only. Reminds me of the proprietary, patented voice codec ICs used for D-Star and the professional radio.
Isn’t it ethically questionable to support such a company by buying their chips and give it more power thus? Shouldn’t we boycott them? I mean, if there were ‘compatible’ chips from China, the situation might be different, not sure. 🤷♂️
Not really. It’s far more ethically questionable to buy “compatible” (read: stolen IP, so the hardworking devs we designs it don’t get paid) items made by people working in conditions that would be illegal in the US/EU, from a country which is trying to put 2m of its population into “re-education” camps.
There are open alternatives like DASH7.
50 years of proprietary VS open hardware and people still fall in the same trap.
This one uses off-the-shelf modules.
https://www.hackster.io/scottpowell69/an-even-better-lora-qwerty-messenger-bf1cd2
