The Joy Of Broadcast Media Vs. The Paradox Of Choice

The rise of streaming services on the Internet was a revolutionary shift when it came to the world of media. No more would content be pumped in to homes in a one-way fashion, broadcast by major conglomerates and government-run organizations. Instead, individuals would be free to hunt for content suiting their own desires on an all-you-can-watch basis.
It’s led to a paradigm shift in the way we consume media. However, it’s also led to immense frustration thanks to the overwhelming amount of content on offer. Let’s take a look at why that is, and some creative ways you can get around the problem.
The Paradox of Choice
Traditionally, when it came to media, there were two major arms of delivery: broadcast, and home media. One might listen to the radio, or flick on the TV, or alternatively, spin up a record, or select a movie to watch on tape. If none of those options sufficed, one might take a walk down to the local video store to rent something more appealing.
Fundamentally, it was an era in which choices were limited. There were a handful of TV stations to choose from, and if nothing good was on, you could go as far as finding something watchable on tape or going without. Many will remember afternoons and evenings spent watching reruns or a Friday night movie that had been on a million times before. Some shows went as far as becoming legends for their seemingly endless replay, from The Simpsons to M*A*S*H.
As the Internet grew, though, the game started to change. Torrent websites and streaming services came along, offering up the sum total of the world’s cultural output for free, or for a nominal cost for those averse to piracy. Suddenly when it came to choosing a movie to watch, one wasn’t limited to the five or so films on at the local cinema, nor what was left on the shelves at the local video rental. Instead, virtually any movie, from the invention of the format, could be yours to watch at a moment’s notice.
With so many options on the table, many of us find it harder to choose. It’s an idea popularly known as the Paradox of Choice, a term popularized by US psychologist Barry Schwartz in 2004. When our options are limited to a select few, choice is easy. They can quickly be compared and ranked and an ideal option chosen.
Add thousands of choices to the pile, and the job escalates in complexity to the point of becoming overwhelming. With so many different choices to contrast and compare, finding the mythical right choice becomes practically impossible.
Anyone who’s ever jumped on a streaming service to hunt for something to watch will be familiar with the paralyzing feeling. Rows of colored icons streaming past, barely-recognizable titles fluttering by. Each scroll seeking for a simple standout option, but only revealing yet more to choose from. The pressure builds with the knowledge that making a bad choice is surely inexcusable when virtually everything ever filmed is an option. Whether you’re looking for a movie to watch or you just want to catch an old episode of Cheers out of the hundreds that were made, the sheer volume of choices is overwhelming.
Respite is at Hand
There are some workarounds, of course. One such method is to remember that picking a movie is not a life-or-death choice (usually), and that merely finding something good enough will usually suffice. The streaming world also comes with a secondary benefit in that there’s no need for commitment. If the film is unwatchably bad, you can always pick another.
If it’s a more regular issue you face, however, you might consider the value in giving up choice entirely. Many hackers have yearned for the days when they could flip on the TV and catch an episode of their favorite show, without having to pick from the entire back catalogue themselves. Builds like the Simpsons TV stack a golden collection of episodes on a Raspberry Pi. The played back continually at random, akin to the 24-hour marathons popular on cable TV back in the day. For an even more authentic build, you can use an RF modulator to pump out the video as if it’s coming in on its very own TV channel.
Services exist to help you choose movies to watch, too. Sites like the Random Movie Picker and PickAMovieForMe ask a series of simple questions before making suggestions on what to watch. Netflix Roulette does much the same, with a focus on titles actually available on that specific service. Meanwhile, Date Night Movies takes two suggestions and offers up a series of titles that meet somewhere in the middle.
Overall, there’s some value to be had in these systems that take entire movie catalogues and boil them down to a handful of options for us to choose from. Often, when we’re picking something to watch, we’re looking to relax and unwind. At these moments, wading through innumerable options is unpleasant, and having a way to cut that down is a great thing.
The benefit of understanding the Paradox of Choice is that you can recognize the situation, and react accordingly. Whether employing psychological techniques to ease your selection, or enlisting tools to help take the choice out of your hands, it’s much easier to deal with when you’ve got a strategy for the job. Happy watching!
16 thoughts on “The Joy Of Broadcast Media Vs. The Paradox Of Choice”
I don’t find it hard. If one of the few things I like isn’t on, I go work on electronics. The paradox only affects those with nothing better to do…
It also affects those with no taste, who will literally watch anything.
Picking from thousands of titles is easy because 99% of everything is generally shite. It’s rather the problem that despite having thousands of titles to pick from, there’s still nothing good on Netflix, or you’ve seen it already. Who wants to watch the same Korean rom-com with slight variation under yet another title? Who wants to watch ten different shows about teenages with mental health problems or autism? Who wants to watch Seinfeld again?
I think the problem is that when streaming services try to predict customer preference and select what they will carry, they automatically lock on to the type of person who would happily eat the same sandwich for breakfast for the rest of their lives. If they like BLT today, they will like BLT tomorrow. The prediction becomes an automated version of the McNamara fallacy: what you can’t measure doesn’t exist.
So, all the streaming services start to repeat the same kinds of shows with the same kinds of plots for the same kinds of people, which nobody really is – and that’s why there’s never anything good to watch on the internet.
I remember shopping for a Gitzo tripod. There are so many choices and options (and many poorly described I might add). I finally threw up my hands and purchased a different brand. I later came to own a Gitzo when I was offered one at a fire sale price. Some manufacturers would do well to offer just a few top quality items.
As for media — bleh! I have better things to do than to spend my time with that sort of entertainment. My entertainment is a good reverse engineering project. Or learning verilog and FPGAs — that sort of thing. Life is short.
My only issue is when there’s something specific I want to watch, only to find that it’s no longer offered on the service I pay for (Hulu, for example) and is locked behind the paywall of another service I don’t want to pay for. (I’m looking at you, Amazon Prime)
Same.
Sometimes we take so long browsing through which movie to watch, the browsing itself becomes the entertainment for a half hour.
The same thing with dictionaries or Leonard Maltin’s movie book. You’d surf those before the web, each entry made you think of something else to check. And soon you’d forget what you started looking for.
TVTropes, welcome to the black hole.
I’ve often wondered when we’ll reach “entertainment escape velocity”, so that there will always be something interesting to watch for one’s entire life.
Assuming 2 hours 5 days a week, over a 40 year adult life leads to 20,000 hours of time available for TV watching in a human lifetime. Use different numbers for different assumptions, add in childhood watching, and 40,000 hours is probably an upper limit.
How long until we get 40,000 hours of captivating media?
Game of Thrones was pretty captivating when it first came out, and it’s available to watch right now. Running for 7 seasons, if each season is 13 episodes (not true for GOT, but useful for back-of-envelope calculations), that’s about 100 hours of entertainment for a single show.
The Marvel cinematic universe is around 25 movies right now, and almost all of them are an interesting watch. Add Wandavision and Hawkeye, and altogether you’ve got another 100 hours of entertainment.
Depending on the assumptions, we’re probably at 50% of what’s needed for a lifetime of entertainment right now, and that number is growing. I’m currently running through the entire set of Hitchcock films in a directory on my hard drive, and the complete collection of movies that star Terrence Hill and Bud Spencer, both sets of which I watch each movie only once and then delete it. I’m nowhere near completion.
At some point we will reach the point where there’s always interesting entertainment, and people won’t spend any free time interacting with others, or self-improvement hobbies, or making things.
And as a corollary, will this be bad for civilization?
“At some point we will reach the point where there’s always interesting entertainment, and people won’t spend any free time interacting with others, or self-improvement hobbies, or making things.”
Too busy to continue the species.
The question is how long does it take for you to get bored of a theme? Would you watch slight variations of Game of Thrones for the rest of your life?
The next question is, how many different themes are there to choose from and how may of those will you like? When you get tired of spaghetti westerns, will you switch on to space opera?
In the end, even with infinite amount of material, you may find yourself without anything to watch, because what you would like to watch is so incredibly niche that nobody thought to make it.
interesting concept. But then you mentioned Marvel movies
Paradox of Choice? We called it the Greek Diner Menu Syndrome long before 2004. You New Yorkers know what I’m talking about. Especially after midnight.
“With so many options on the table, many of us find it harder to choose. It’s an idea popularly known as the Paradox of Choice, a term popularized by US psychologist Barry Schwartz in 2004. When our options are limited to a select few, choice is easy. They can quickly be compared and ranked and an ideal option chosen”
The Gnome vs KDE war back during the spatial browser days. Modern version is Apple “wall-garden” vs Burger King “have it your way”.
“As the Internet grew, though, the game started to change. Torrent websites and streaming services came along, offering up the sum total of the world’s cultural output for free, or for a nominal cost for those averse to piracy. ”
Not just choice, but availability of niche channels, like the drying paint channel. 24/7 paint drying.
The part of Schwartz’s book that I thought was the most profound wasn’t the observation that we struggle with lots of choices, but his analysis of behavior, based on a lot of studies, that people tend to either establish a threshold of quality and choose the first thing that exceeds that threshold, or spend a lot of time searching for an optimal choice among the entire set of presented choices, and then going on to look at how those two choice strategies play out. What the studies he discussed had found was that the optimizers consistently made better choices than the thresholders, but were much less happy with their choices and with their lives in general, because some combination of their personality and the knowledge of all the choices that they’d looked at and not chosen made them regret the loss of those choices more than their satisfaction with the choice they’d made. He then went on to spend some time talking about how we could organize a choice-making process to both improve the quality of the choices the thresholders make, and reduce the opportunity loss regret that optimizers feel, and one of the ways he suggested was a process of reducing the number of choices by selectivity of what we look at.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)