English Words In French Gaming? Non Merci!

Are you a gamer? If you’re French, it seems that you shouldn’t be using so much English in pursuit of your goals.
It’s a feature of an active language, that it will readily assimilate words from others. Pizza, karaoke, vuvuzela, parka, gateau, schadenfreude, they have all played their part in bringing a little je ne sais quoi into our everyday speech. This happens as a natural process as whatever the word is describing becomes popular, and sometimes these new words cause a backlash from those who see themselves as the language’s defenders.
Often this is a fringe activity such as the British politician who made a fool of himself in a radio interview by insisting on the now-archaic Wade-Giles “Peking” rather than the vastly more common Pinyin “Beijing”, but for some tongues it’s no laughing matter. Nowhere is this more the case than in the Francophone world, in which the Academie Francaise and the French and Quebecquois governments see themselves as very much the official guardians of French. And now it seems that the French ministry of culture have turned their eyes upon gamers.
It’s nothing new for words associated with technology to fall under this scrutiny, a quarter century ago in the CD-ROM business it was de rigeur for localized discs to talk about le logicel, l’ordinateur, and telecharger instead of program, computer, and download. The talk of the industry was that Sony refused to do this for PlayStation consoles sold in Quebec during the 1990s, and thus all their sales in the province had to be under-the-counter. But there’s a sense from reading the reports that this intervention is a little clumsy; while it’s easy to say logicel we’re not so sure that jeu video de competition or video game competition for e-sports and joueur-animateur en direct or live player-animator for streamer aren’t just too much of a mouthful for easy adoption. For the first one, we can’t help remembering that sport is also an everyday French word, so couldn’t they have come up with something less clumsy such as reseau-sports or network-sports?
Here at Hackaday more than one of us are unrepentant Francophiles, so the evolution of French words in our field is of interest to us. Habitez-vous en France ou Quebec? Donnez-nous votres idees dans les commentaires! (mais en Anglais s’il vous plait pour les Americains, excusez-nous)
Header image: Christopher Macsurak, CC BY-SA 4.0.
Remember visiting the Pleumeur-Bodou space/satellites/tech museum, as a kid in the 90s, and the lady had in her little speech a section about trying to get us to use “mèl” instead of “email”. It never really caught on, but for a little while you’d sometimes saw it used online by official/large company pages.
I’ve never heard mèl but I have used “couriel”.
French here.
this will have almost no effect.
Too little, too late, and it’s not really important.
Don’t be bothered by the old “Acacdémiciens” who ramble.
I’m Dutch, my aunt and uncle lived in France so we visited them almost every year for holiday. My uncle had a knack for computers and later started his own computer repair shop, but before that I got many a diskette (which sounds French enough, I’ve never read “Disquette”) with copied games and other software, of course always in French.
The question whether you have a souris (litteral: mouse) is easy enough, but I have puzzled long about what a “Manche a balai” (litt: broomstick) was until I realized that no, I don’t have a joystick.
When I walk into a store looking for a SD card, I ask for 64GO (Giga-octet, gigabite). although I’ve never bought a disque dur (litt: hard disk).
Before his computer business he was a contractor and I find that some construction-related words I know better in French than in my native Dutch or English (bache, pelle, grue)
They were and spoke Dutch, but learnt everything computer- and construction-related while living in France so they only used the French words for everything in that field.
Quebec is now claiming to be a nation within Canada (separation is pretty dead). So it’s aweird situation. They worry, I don’t, that the French language will disappear. Impossible, France was a colonizer, and the languge spoken in a bunch of foreign colonies, including what had been New France. Contrast that with the language of some of my ancestors, the Syilx people, about 150 fluent speakers. And sadly, Quebec takes too many cues from France.
I don’t remember the game console issue, not a gamer, but people have long complained about not being able to order things. An example would be a talking bear, they want to order because it’s not sold here in Quebec because it doesn’t speak French. But if they tryto irder it from elsewhere in Canada, they are told it can’t be shipped to Quebec. I’m still not sure uf there’s a rule, or the comoany interprets it that way.
There’s a fine line, some of the laws protect French, but they also seem to isolate the French speakers, as if the rest of the world doesn’t count.
Hon hon hon quelle tempête dans un verre d’eau.
Honestly I don’t think it’s relevant for your everyday French gamer. At least it’s not to me. When you’re a seasoned gamer you’re probably already speaking in a way about your games which would make any non-gamer think you’re summoning a demon or something.
So replacing some words here and there is useless, this ship has sailed. Most competitive games come with their own specific vocabulary, most of the time in English even if the game is translated in other languages. English is dominating and that’s for the best because when someone use a technical word, everyone used to the game understand what that person mean.
Long story made short, nothing to do, it’s fine as it is even if a frankly out of touch institution such as Académie Française says otherwise.
in France , “police violence” is translated in “débordement de supporters anglais”. (sorry, I coulnd’t resist :-) )
