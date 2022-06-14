When the Raspberry Pi people launched their RP2040 microcontroller, it seemed as though it might be destined as a niche product for those areas in which the Pi has traditionally been strong. But during the global semiconductor shortage, it has remained almost alone among microcontrollers in having plenty of fab capacity to keep the supplies rolling. That, and its very vanilla set of ARM peripherals alongside those programmable state machines have thus seen it find a home in many places it might not otherwise have seen. Take the dual RP2040 motor controller from [Twisted Fields] as an example, would it have been more likely to have sported an STM32 in previous years?
It’s been produced as part of the Acorn Precision Farming Robot platform, and it’s a fully open-source two-channel controller on a board the same size as a credit card. The schematic appears fairly conventional through a cursory glance at the PDF, but we know from experience that motor controllers are never as deceptively simple to get right as their circuit would lead the unwary engineer to believe. The heat dissipation, current, and transient handling all play a part in a successful design, and we expect this one to evolve to fix any issues it might still contain.
If you’d like to remind yourself about the Acorn farming robot, then take a look at our earlier coverage of the project.
Thanks [Mark] for the tip.
4 thoughts on “The RP2040 Doth A Motor Controller Make”
From the schematic it looks like it’s a dual motor controller with one RP2040. The “dual RP2040 motor controller” might need to be rearranged to be more clear.
The RP2040 has one feature (or more accurately a lack of one) that may help keep it available for makers and open source projects. Unlike most modern microcontrollers, it has no code security features at all. That makes it unappealing to developers of closed source systems.
I’ve heard the RP2040 chip and the Pico dev-board were designed down to a price. I’ve been in the loop when IP (Intellectual Property) license pricing options were being negotiated with ARM Ltd. If memory serves the firmware security extension was a rather expensive option, but then again the target was not a Cortex-M core like with the RP2040. I also read somewhere that the reset button on the Pico board was omitted to reduce cost.
“part of the Acorn Precision Farming Robot”
I wonder if can be adapted to farming more than acorns?
B^)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)