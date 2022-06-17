[Gabe Schuyler] had a frustrating problem when it came to getting into his building’s garage. The RFID access system meant he had to remove his gloves while sitting on his motorcycle to fish out the keytag for entry. He decided to whip up a better solution with less fuss.
His initial plan was to duplicate the keytag and to sew one into his gloves. Purchasing a 125 KHz RFID tag duplicator off eBay, he was able to quickly copy the tag, and create one that worked with his garage’s entry system. While the duplicate tags worked well, they were still too big to easily fit into a glove. Attempts to create a duplicate with a smaller tag failed, too. Eventually, [Gabe] turned up a ring complete with a compatible RFID chip, and was able to duplicate his entry tag onto that. Now, by wearing the ring, he can enter his garage and building with a simple wave of the hand, gloves on or off.
Of course, duplicating an RFID tag is no major hack. As per [Gabe]’s Shmoocon talk on the topic, however, it shows that many buildings are using completely insecure RFID access methods with little to no security whatsoever. Anyone that found an access tag lying on the ground could easily replicate as many as they wanted and enter the building unimpeded. It also bears noting that you can snoop RFID cards from further away than you might expect.
3 thoughts on “Your Building’s RFID Access Tags Might Be Really Insecure”
A Similar happend at my work place. To open the gates you have to touch your card to the reader. However the way my car is built I have to open the entire door to get access to the reader. So I got a proxmark v3 and found out the card is a Mifare Desfire EV2 which is very secure. However it was worth a shot to do a primitive replay attack, right? Couldn’t believe my eyes when that gate opened. Turns out the manufacturer uses none of the card’s security features nether outside or inside the building. It simply reads the CardID and compares that to a known list. You don’t even have to fake the card type or protocol. Just use anything that has a matching 7 byte CardID.
So I reported the issue and the manufacturer weaseled its way out by claiming the door system is not for security but only for recording who entered the building at which time. Of course buried in the documentation and fine print.
Now I use a kasper oswald chameleon mini to conveniently switch between door access and EV-Charging access (same issue) until the parent company finally forces us to swap out all card readers (like 50) and install their (indeed secure) system.
it’s even worse than that.
Many employers have cards in a sequential range, so any employee can read their card, and program another card for something in the same range – and then see what access it has.
It normally doesn’t take that long to find a card that can access everything, and all it takes is a cheap $10 reader/writer.
“Anyone that found an access tag lying on the ground could easily replicate as many as they wanted and enter the building unimpeded.”
Enter WHICH building on the planet now? If you don’t know what door the key goes into you really don’t have a key, do you?
The simple solution is to get one of those “reel it out, let it reel itself back in” doohickeys that large corporations and gummint agencies use. Problem solved.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)