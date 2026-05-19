Remembering The Tech We Lost With A Virtual Graveyard

Although 1999 might still feel like yesterday for some of us, in the world of technology the intervening years are practically an eternity. New websites, applications and devices pop up all the time, only to die off just as fast again for a variety of reasons. Amidst such chaos it’s always good to take a breather and reflect on all that we have lost, such as on the virtual graveyard that [Burak Ozdemir] created with hand-written obituaries and only the classiest of 90s-era web design.

Remembered are everything from instant messengers and social networks to web hosts and devices. Who still remembers their ICQ number? There was a good chance that you were also on GeoCities or similar web host back then too. Maybe you weren’t really into Google+, but some of us still have fond memories of its virtual hangouts that provided a connection to people around the world in a way not since replicated.

Not all of the entries are as well-known, of course, with not everyone remembering or ever having heard about services like Songza. A few rare entries on the list have punched a zombified hand through six feet of soil and shambled back into the daylight, such as the Pebble devices. Some entries are quite more recent, with many probably remembering Microsoft’s short-lived Tay that made clear that public chatbots need a lot of safety rigging, a lesson that was mostly remember by subsequent chatbots.

Although some things like forum signatures and personal homepages arguably still live on, the death of Clippy will definitely be mourned by many.